Expert on how ATF will assist MPD after potential mass shooting stopped

FOX13 continues to follow up on the investigation into a man the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said threatened to take his own life and shoot as many people as possible leaving the FedExForum early Saturday morning.

Elijah Hyman, 28, is the man police arrested and charged with the commission of an act of terrorism.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is also joining the investigation.

FOX13′s Jeremy Pierre found out why law enforcement experts believe the firepower confiscated surpassed local laws.

According to Memphis Police, officers confiscated several weapons from Hyman’s seventh-floor downtown apartment.

A Law enforcement expert told us that the guns and ammunition and what police said Hyman planned to do are why federal law enforcement is stepping in.

What does this say about the severity, the weapons or artillery police found in the apartment yesterday? It says a lot.

“It says a couple of things,” said former Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Captain Bennie Cobb. “Number one, it’s scary. It’s very serious.”

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Memphis Police stepped in right on time to prevent a mass tragedy from happening.

According to police, officers responded just after 2:45 a.m. to the 200 block of South Main Street for an armed mental consumer.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were met by the suspect and his girlfriend.

Officers quickly learned upon arrival that Hyman may have planned to hurt many people, even himself, because of a breakup with his girlfriend.

Cobb explained what involvement the ATF would play in the investigation.

“They are going to see if these guns they obtained are stolen or legal for this man to have,” he said. “They are going to find out what his intentions were. The number of weapons and the charge is enough to bring the ATF in.”

Cobb said this incident is obviously a good example of if you see something, say something and the Memphis Police response to the call.

“Obviously someone said something and probably prevented a tragedy,” Cobb said.

Hyman is due in court on July 18.