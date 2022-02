NextShark

Nationalist sentiments against ethnic Koreans are reportedly on the rise in Japan once again, reportedly in connection with looming elections in Seoul and ramped up missile testing in Pyongyang. Zainichi, the Japanese term for ethnic Koreans living in the country, often wind up on the receiving end of such hatred in Japan, which in the past year has seen at least two notorious attacks that sparked fears throughout the community. In January 2020, a Korean community center in Kawasaki received a card that threatened to “exterminate” Koreans in Japan, according to The Japan Times.