Reuters

Greece's consul general in Mariupol, the last EU diplomat to evacuate the besieged Ukrainian port, said on Sunday the city was joining the ranks of places known for having been destroyed in wars of the past. Manolis Androulakis has assisted dozens of Greek nationals and ethnic Greeks to evacuate the ruined city since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. "What I saw, I hope no one will ever see," Androulakis said as he arrived on Sunday at Athens International Airport and was reunited with his family.