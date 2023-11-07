Expert calls police use-of-force in Manny Ellis death ‘excessive’ and ‘inappropriate’

TACOMA, Wash. - An expert said that aspects of the officers’ use of force during the 2020 arrest of Manny Ellis were "excessive" and "inappropriate."

On Monday, use-of-force expert Jack Ryan took the witness stand in the trial of the three Tacoma police officers who are charged with killing Manny Ellis.

Ellis died while in custody in March 2020.

Tacoma Police Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank are charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Officer Timothy Rankine, who arrived on-scene after the initial incident, is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Throughout the hearing Monday, the defense worked to blunt as much of that expert’s testimony as possible. However, many of their objections were overruled by the judge.

Ryan looked through transcripts from the Tacoma Police officers, as well as the video evidence of the arrest.

He determined the officers did not follow expected procedures.

"It was excessive. That it was pulling him into a carotid restraint, under the facts as reported at that point, and his body position, it doesn’t seem to be any kind of assaultive conduct or anything else," said Ryan.

He stated despite any struggle that happened, officers should have adjusted their methods after Ellis was subdued.

"Once they got him on the ground, and you don’t see any assaultive conduct, then no, it wouldn’t be justified," said Ryan.

RELATED: Attorneys argue over need for medical witness during trial in death of Manny Ellis

Ryan also said officers should have acted differently once Ellis was detained.

"Yes it was inappropriate," said Ryan. "You’ve got to move the person off of their stomach in a fashion that does so quickly as soon as they are restrained. That was not done," he said.

Ryan remained on the stand for the entire day.

The judge also addressed concerns the hearing may extend into 2024. He stated it is his goal to have the hearings wrapped by mid-December.