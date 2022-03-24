Expert in critical care, anesthesia assails Husel practices in deaths of 14 patients

Dean Narciso, The Columbus Dispatch
·5 min read
In this article:
Franklin County first assistant prosecutor Janet Grubb, foreground, pauses Monday from her questioning of Dr. John Schweiger, an intensive care and anesthesia expert from Tampa Bay General Hospital in Florida, during the ongoing trial for former Mount Carmel Health doctor William Husel on 14 counts of murder in the deaths of patients under his care.
Franklin County first assistant prosecutor Janet Grubb, foreground, pauses Monday from her questioning of Dr. John Schweiger, an intensive care and anesthesia expert from Tampa Bay General Hospital in Florida, during the ongoing trial for former Mount Carmel Health doctor William Husel on 14 counts of murder in the deaths of patients under his care.

Through 14 sets of patient medical records, a medical expert criticized former Mount Carmel Health doctor William Husel for overuse of fentanyl, lack of consultation with peers and families, and for prematurely removing life-saving measures, including breathing tubes.

Dr. John Schweiger, an intensive-care and anesthesia expert from Tampa Bay (Florida) General Hospital, testified this week that Husel repeatedly ordered unnecessarily high fentanyl doses with the clear intent to hasten the deaths of those patients.

Previous trial coverage: Patients' loved ones begin testifying

Husel, a former anesthesiologist who worked in the intensive-care unit at then-Mount Carmel West hospital, is on trial, accused of 14 counts of murder for allegedly hastening the deaths of patients under his care in the intensive care unit by prescribing excessive doses of painkillers.

Husel patient 'had not reached a point of terminal status,' expert testifies

In the case of Melissa Penix, 82, of Grove City, who had been treated at Mount Carmel West in 2018 for shortness of breath, pneumonia and other conditions, Schweiger testified Wednesday that "certainly she had not reached a point of terminal status ... nor was continuing medical care futile."

Schweiger said that medical records showed that, as with most of his 14 patients in the murder case, Husel ordered doses of fentanyl more than 10 times higher than necessary.

Penix's death "would be assured at 100% certainty within minutes," for Penix, the medical expert testified.

In each of the 13 other cases, Schweiger testified that he believed Husel also intended to hasten death. Intent is a required element for the prosecution to prove in the 14 murder charges Husel faces.

Husel, who worked third-shift, also failed to meet with teams of peers such as family doctors or oncologists, should have tried to stabilize patients before removing breathing tubes, and had "no medical justification" for the amount of fentanyl and opioids he ordered, Schweiger testified.

Previous trial coverage: Another ICU doctor testifies he didn't use high painkiller doses

In doing so, Schweiger's testimony undermined one of Husel's defenses, the "double effect" doctrine of medical care: harmful effects from medical treatment is permissible if it occurs as a side effect of a beneficial treatment — even if it results in death.

Testimony: Removing breathing tube also hastened one patient's death

In one case review, Schweiger, who is being paid $600 per hour by the Franklin County Prosecutor's office as an expert witness, said that Husel not only provided 69-year-old patient Joanne S. Bellisari 10 times more fentanyl than appropriate, but also could have prolonged her life by not removing her breathing tube.

"There appears to be a relatively quick determination" to remove her breathing tube, Schweiger testified, stating that there was a "lack of formal consultation" to do so with Mount Carmel hospital staff and Bellisari's family.

"I don't believe that all medical intervention had been exhausted," Schweiger said of Bellisari's case.

All of the patients suffered from dire medical complications, either before or after being admitted to the intensive care unit: drug overdoses, heart disease, cancer and infections.

Previous trial coverage: Mount Carmel pharmacist on Husel's painkiller orders: "I had concerns about the doses"

Bellisari, 69, had chronic kidney disease, pneumonia, septic shock and a lung tumor when admitted on April 22, 2015.

Schweiger said that Bellisari's pain was being treated well in the 2 1/2 weeks she was hospitalized. That's why he said Husel's decision to remove her from life support was premature.

"I didn't see that death was imminent," he testified.

Schweiger said that if he had given Bellisari a lesser dose of fentanyl, she would not have died minutes later.

Janet Grubb, a Franklin County assistant prosecutor, asked whether the doctrine of double effect would be a defense in Bellisari's death.

No, Schweiger testified, explaining: "You can cure cancer by giving a patient cyanide," but there has to be a "concept of moderation or proportionality."

Because most of the patients had no apparent pain, the opioids were unnecessary, he said.

Schweiger said that the only plausible explanation for Husel's courses of treatment would be to expedite Bellisari's death.

"That is, in fact, what occurred," he said.

Previous trial coverage: Testimony ends early over mistrial request, arguments

In cross-examination Thursday, Husel attorney Diane Menashe asked why Schweiger hadn't put dates on his written reports when he had testified to being meticulous and thorough in his review.

She also noted one female patient being labeled as "he" in his report.

Schweiger testified that minor errors happen when reviewing 10,000 pages of records.

This is the first criminal case in which Schweiger has testified. He has been an expert witness in 35 civil trials.

Menashe also asked Schweiger if he was aware that in Ohio, doctors are not permitted to provide life-saving care against the wishes of their next of kin or the person holding power of attorney because it could be considered battery.

Schweiger said he was not.

In addition to his testimony about the deaths of Penix and Bellisari, Schweiger gave similar answers during testimony this week about the care of the 12 other patients for whom Husel is charged with murder:

Ryan Hayes, 39; Beverlee Ann Schirtzinger, 63; Danny Mollette, 74; Brandy McDonald, 37; Francis Burke, 73; Jeremia Hodge, 57; James Allen, 80; Troy Allison, 44; Bonnie Austin, 64; James "Nick" Timmons, 39; Sandra Castle, 80; and Rebecca Walls, 75.

The patients all died at then-Mount Carmel West hospital between 2015 and 2018.

dnarciso@dispatch.com

@DeanNarciso

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: William Husel trial: Ex-doctor's conduct attacked by medical expert

