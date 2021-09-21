Expert: Deaths were 'specifically related to Dr. Kraynak'

Sep. 21—WILLIAMSPORT — A pain medicine expert who analyzed dozens of medical files said that Dr. Raymond Kraynak is responsible for the death of at least five patients.

On the eighth day of the federal trial against Kraynak on Monday, pain medicine specialist Dr. Stephen Thomas, of Pain and Disability Management Consultant PC, of Pittsburgh, testified for nearly five hours, detailing his findings of a review of the files of Kraynak patients who died. His testimony, which continues Tuesday, identified three victims who died of overdoses: Donna Bynum, 36, of Mount Carmel; Wanda Ebright, 34, of Mount Carmel; and Francis Gaughan, 47, of Shenandoah.

"The cause and manner of death were specifically related to Dr. Kraynak," said Thomas of the five patients authorities say Kraynak is responsible for. "If not for his prescribing practices, those patients would not have died."

Thomas, who has provided expertise on pain medicine for the U.S. Attorney's Office, the state Attorney General's Office, the FBI, the Department of Justice and Medicaid fraud, analyzed 50 files of Kraynak's patients, focusing on 12 patients who died of overdoses. He reviewed those files over four months in 2017.

Thomas said a doctor should always review their procedures when patients die unexpectedly to determine whether anything medically could have been done or changed. But nothing changed in Kraynak's office, he said.

He testified that Kraynak had a pattern of inappropriate prescribing practices that were not for legitimate medical purposes. Many of the doctor's decisions did not make sense or were not documented in the medical record, Thomas said.

Federal agents arrested the now-suspended Mount Carmel doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. Kraynak, 64, was charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin. The prescription practices resulted in the death of five people, authorities said.

The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. No doctor in all of Pennsylvania prescribed more doses of opioids in the 19 months leading into July 2017 than Kraynak's 2,792,490.

Fatal overdoses

Bynum's records at Kraynak's office showed that the woman sold oxycodone and was on parole in Northumberland County. Nevertheless, Kraynak prescribed her painkillers, did no physical examination and eventually switched her from Oxycodone to Percocet at a higher quantity in shorter intervals on Sept. 30, 2014.

Five days later, on Oct. 5, 2014, she was dead, having overdosed, Thomas testified.

Ebright's records at Kraynak's office showed that the woman was depressed and at risk for suicide, had a history of alcohol and drug abuse and had been suspected of selling pills. Geisinger doctors recommended not restarting certain medications and having her get sober before any further psychiatric interventions, Thomas testified.

Nevertheless, the painkiller prescriptions continued and even increased on Dec. 14, 2014 — the day Ebright fatally overdosed.

"There was no rationale to do (what Kraynak did)," said Thomas. "It was inappropriate to do it. It was dangerous to do it."

Gaughan's records show he was on a low dose of Oxycodone in March of 2012 before he started seeing Kraynak. In the months leading up to Gaughan's death, Kraynak was prescribing multiple prescriptions in varying quantities, even increasing it on Dec. 23, 2012, but the record doesn't detail Kraynak's decisions, Thomas said.

"The silence of medical records shows us that Dr. Kraynak did not bother to give medical decisions," said Thomas. "It shows us he had not done his job."

Gaughan died on Feb. 13, 2013, of an overdose, Thomas testified.

Expert: 'Do no harm'

It is not a problem in itself to prescribe any of the legal drugs, but it must be justified in the medical record, Thomas testified.

"The doctor has a duty to do no harm," he said.

When prescribing pain medication, a doctor is responsible for analyzing the patient and their history to determine whether the benefits increase and the risks are minimized, said Thomas.

"If you don't do both, people will die," said Thomas.

It is also the doctor's responsibility to recognize when a patient is having a problem or lying about being addicted to medications. A doctor should be able to recognize the symptoms of withdrawal: shakiness, sweating, nervousness, high blood pressure, increased heart rate and dilated pupils, said Thomas.

"They are not hard to spot if you open your eyes," said Thomas.

Thomas testified that Kraynak had training that would allow him to identify signs of addiction and be able to follow appropriate prescribing practices. Even if he didn't there are resources or additional training that any doctor can take advantage of, he said.

Kraynak had a list of patients he dismissed for medication abuse. Thomas said a doctor should never dismiss: they change treatment or refer the person to rehab.

The records Kraynak kept were incomplete — "the worst" that Thomas said he has ever seen. There were no records to understand Dr. Kraynak's prescription decisions, he said.

Former patient lied about pain

Former patient Dawn Smith, 45, formerly of Ashland, Mount Carmel and Kulpmont, testified that she originally went to Kraynak for weight loss medication but was not satisfied with the results. After she tried her friend's pain medication, she lied to Kraynak about pain in her tailbone and he prescribed her Percocet.

Smith said she quickly became addicted and abused the medication. She always ran out whether it was a month's supply, a two-week supply or a five-day supply, she said.

Even so, Kraynak never met with her for more than five minutes in the examination room. He rarely asked her about her pain or health — just some small talk, write the prescription and send her on her way, Smith testified.

The waiting room was filled with other people "just like myself," Smith testified.

Her addiction to pain medication destroyed her life. She lost her marriage, custody of her children, her car, her home and herself.

She unexpectedly was asked to do a drug test by Kraynak's office on Jan. 4, 2016. She knew she would fail and left without complying. She never did prescription drugs again, but started her addiction to heroin. She has been clean now for the last two years, she said.

She said it's "not entirely Kraynak's fault" but "he is the doctor" and "he took an oath" to protect his patients. He should have stepped in, she said.

Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.

The trial continues today at 9:30 a.m. with the rest of Thomas's testimony. The four-week trial is anticipated to end next week. The case will not be heard on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.