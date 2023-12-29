Expert discusses mall safety after false active shooter call prompts chaos at Opry Mills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One safety expert is sounding off after a Christmas Eve shooting at the Tanger Outlets in Antioch, followed by a fight at Opry Mills Mall which shoppers mistook for an active shooter.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) told News 2 what Opry Mills mallgoers thought were gunshots Wednesday night was actually the sound of metal chairs banging on the ground during a fight among a group of teens. Three teens were arrested as a result and no one was injured, according to officers.

Despite that, the confusion caused a lot of chaos.

“All I can really remember is seeing everyone run out,” said Mia Osborne, a witness who was in the mall at the time of the fight. “It was like crowds and crowds running out and seeing cop cars blinking.”

“To think I was in the middle of something you see on TV all the time was very scary and very scary for my niece,” said Kimberly Vaughan, who was in the parking lot while her niece was inside the mall.

Moose Moore is a retired active duty fighter pilot and member of TSA’s Air Marshal Program. He is also the current founder and CEO of The Vigilance Group and told News 2 malls across the country have become increasingly more dangerous, especially during the holiday season.

“We’ve gone from what I would call theft, and now we’ve gone into carjackings and gun violence, and it’s just not Nashville. I want to make that clear. I’m a hometown guy and I love my city, but it’s happening everywhere,” Moore said.

The Vigilance Group teaches skills needed to survive dangerous situations – including active shooter events – to school staff, business workers, individual citizens, and more.

Moore said everyone should learn what gunshots sound like by watching videos online so they can recognize the noise in real situations. If they do happen to hear gunshots in public, he advises people take advantage of space and try to run away, rather than hide.

“If you’re in the Opry Mills and you think you hear gunfire, then I go in the opposite direction,” Moore said. “I might scream, ‘Gun, gun, gun,’ to get attention, but I’m going to leave the vicinity.”

The farther someone can get away from the shooter, the better, according to Moore, who cited research that found unskilled shooters miss around 70% of their shots when they’re aiming at a target farther than 12 feet away.

Considering how readily available guns are across the country, Moore told News 2 the violence could get worse in 2024.

“I think now when you mix in economy, you mix in politics, you mix in just social need and all of a sudden it’s not fun anymore, and we have to be very cautious,” Moore said.

Metro police told News 2 the three teens arrested for the fight did not have any prior criminal history.

News 2 reached out to Opry Mills for a statement about the situation, and a spokesperson redirected us back to the MNPD.

