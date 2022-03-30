Expert on disorder sidelining Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis announcing he’s leaving acting is drawing attention to the little-known cognitive condition that has many possible causes (March 30)
Bruce Willis' family says he is stepping away from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impacts language skills and the ability to communicate. CBS News' Tanya Rivero has more.
Bruce Willis' family reveals the Die Hard actor has been diagnosed with Aphasia, which is affecting his "cognitive abilities." Hear their heartfelt message.
Actor Bruce Willis is "stepping away" from his decades-long career in Hollywood as he battles a health challenge, his family announced Wednesday.
Bruce Willis is saying goodbye to his legendary acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia. The 67-year-old actor's family, including ex-wife Demi Moore, their oldest daughter Rumer Willis, and his wife Emma Hemming Willis, shared the news in a joint Instagram statement explaining his decision. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the bittersweet post read in part.
Bruce Willis is taking a break from acting as he battles a health diagnosis, his family revealed Wednesday. FOX 5 DC's Lindsay Watts breaks down Willis' aphasia diagnosis.
Legendary "Die Hard" and "Pulp Fiction" star Bruce Willis will end his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia.
Bruce Willis's family announced he has aphasia, a language disorder typically caused by a stroke or brain injury. It has no cure, but treatment helps.
After being diagnosed with aphasia, a medical condition affects cognitive abilities, Bruce Willis is "stepping away" from acting. The news was revealed by Rumer Willis, the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Willis.
Familia de Bruce Willis, incluida Demi Moore, anunció que el actor de 67 años se retira tras diagnóstico de afasia, daño que afecta la comunicación.
