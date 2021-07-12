Expert explains why Biden whisper speaks volumes

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Communications experts and the White House say President Joe Biden's whispering is just this veteran politician's old-school way of trying to make a connection while emphasizing a point. (July 12)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hunter Biden's art gallery vandalized, employee attacked: Police

    A man accused of vandalizing Hunter Biden's art gallery and attacking an employee has been arrested, police say.

  • Florida breaks manatee death record in first six months of 2021

    Wildlife authorities say the unprecedented number of deaths was primarily caused by starvation.

  • Walmart's Flipkart raises fresh funds for $38 billion valuation as IPO looms

    Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart will double its valuation in less than three years to $37.6 billion after the latest funding that included SoftBank Group Corp, as the Indian online retailer gears up to go public later this year. The U.S. retail giant bought a 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion in 2018 and since then has expanded to small towns and cities, added more items such as furniture and grocery to its online store and increased its warehouses in its race with Amazon.com's India unit. The Bengaluru-based company is aiming for a $50 billion valuation for its public listing and was in talks in the United States for a deal with a blank-check firm, people familiar with the matter told Reuters in March.

  • The West has been good at making immigrants drop their quarrels — until now

    The Partition of India in 1947 was accompanied by almost unimaginable atrocities. There were reports of pregnant women having their babies cut from their bellies, children being tortured to death, and other abominations that I can barely bring myself to think about, let alone commit to the page. Hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, died, and tens of millions were displaced.

  • Clashes between police, Caracas gang leave 26 dead, Venezuela says

    Clashes between police and a gang in northwestern Caracas this week have left at least 26 dead, including four officers, and 38 people injured, Venezuelan Interior Minister Carmen Melendez said on Saturday. The casualty count comes after several days of heavy gunfire left some capital residents fleeing their homes and snarled traffic in several neighborhoods, as authorities in the crime-stricken city push back on what analysts describe as a gang's effort to expand its territory beyond the Cota 905 barrio. Melendez said 10 officers were injured in the clashes and that 22 "criminals" died.

  • Heat wave engulfs the West as Death Valley hits 130 degrees

    About 30 million people are under excessive heat warnings or advisories as a heat wave sweeps the Western United States, bringing more record-high temperatures on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.Why it matters: The heat wave comes after some regions in the Pacific Northwest saw temperature records shattered last month, with the same "heat dome" weather pattern that is engulfing the West now. Human-caused climate change has exacerbated the frequency, severity and intensity of th

  • Florida breaks annual manatee death record in first 6 months

    More manatees have died already this year than in any other year in Florida’s recorded history, primarily from starvation due to the loss of seagrass beds

  • Listen up: Biden speaks volumes in a whisper to make a point

    President Joe Biden speaks volumes when he whispers

  • Red tide runs rampant across Tampa Bay again

    Red tide is impacting humans' own everyday lives — beyond impacting our wildlife — in ways large and small.🐟 St. Pete has removed more than 15 tons of dead fish from its waterways.🏝 Hillsborough County closed the beaches at Apollo Beach Nature Preserve and E.G. Simmons Conservation Park on Friday due to public health concerns.🏖 The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement Saturday night, in effect through tonight, advising people to avoid going into the water in coastal southern

  • Check Out 9 of the Most Stylish Airbnbs Along Mexico's Pacific and Caribbean Coasts

    Stunning ocean views included Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Nepal's Supreme Court reinstates dissolved lower house

    Nepal’s Supreme Court reinstated the House of Representatives on Monday and upheld the leader of the opposition’s claim to be the new prime minister. The 167-page court order removes Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who had been running a caretaker government until planned elections. In May, Oli directed the president to dissolve the House of Representatives, Parliament’s lower house, and announce new elections later this year.

  • 14 U.S. states now give the rich this big tax break — and the only loser is Uncle Sam

    More states may allow some high-income business owners to get around the $10,000 limit on federal deductions for state and local taxes.

  • Roger McNamee: “Antitrust is the most pro-growth form of government regulation”

    Roger McNamee, early Facebook and Google investor and Author of “Zucked”, joins Ali Velshi and Joyce Vance to get into the administration’s latest Executive Order to enforce antitrust laws and promote competition. “Antitrust is the most pro-growth form of government regulation,” says McNamee. The original idea was to promote competition and entrepreneurship, not make monopolies. Until the 1980s, the U.S. saw competition as good for civil liberties

  • Desperate Myanmar residents queue for oxygen as COVID-19 cases surge

    Photographs on social media showed long queues of residents in Myanmar's biggest city Yangon trying to refill oxygen cylinders. Another resident said due to shortages of equipment some people were now using oxygen cylinders from the welding industry. Ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was "gravely concerned" about the worsening coronavirus situation, her lawyer said on Monday.

  • Over 30 million people under weather alerts as another extreme heat wave hits the West

    More than 30 million Americans were under excessive heat warnings or advisories across the West on Saturday, as forecasters warned of more record high temperatures.Of note: McCarran International Airport tied Las Vegas' all-time record highest temperature of 117°F on Saturday evening, per a National Weather Service statement. Flights were canceled at the airport Friday as the temperature hit 116°F.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Death Valley Temp Update

  • Republicans push to ban "discrimination" against unvaccinated people

    State Republican lawmakers around the country are pushing bills — at least one of which has become law — that would give unvaccinated people the same protections as those surrounding race, gender and religion. Why it matters: These bills would tie the hands of private businesses that want to protect their employees and customers. But they also show how deep into the political psyche resistance to coronavirus vaccine requirements has become, and how vaccination status has rapidly become a marker

  • Zuma jailed: Arrests as protests spread in South Africa

    Police say criminals are taking advantage of the unrest following the former president's jailing.

  • Europe's climate masterplan aims to slash emissions within a decade

    The European Union is set to take the lead in climate policy action among the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters this week, with a raft of ambitious plans designed to cut emissions drastically over the next decade. The "Fit for 55" package being released on Wednesday will face months of negotiations between the 27 EU countries and the European Parliament. Other major economies including China and the United States – the world's top two emitters - have committed to achieving net zero emissions, which scientists say the world must reach by 2050 to avoid catastrophic climate change.

  • Global Tax Deal Heads Down Perilous Path in Congress

    The Biden administration negotiated a global tax agreement with 130 countries. Getting it through Congress will be tricky.

  • Here's how student debt could be redefined by the nation's first debtors' union. Democracy might just get rescued in the process.

    Creditors and debtors have a "power relationship masquerading as a relationship of equality," Astra Taylor, Debt Collective's founder, told Insider.