Expert explains why Biden whisper speaks volumes

Reuters

Walmart Inc-owned Flipkart will double its valuation in less than three years to $37.6 billion after the latest funding that included SoftBank Group Corp, as the Indian online retailer gears up to go public later this year. The U.S. retail giant bought a 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion in 2018 and since then has expanded to small towns and cities, added more items such as furniture and grocery to its online store and increased its warehouses in its race with Amazon.com's India unit. The Bengaluru-based company is aiming for a $50 billion valuation for its public listing and was in talks in the United States for a deal with a blank-check firm, people familiar with the matter told Reuters in March.