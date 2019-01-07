Expert: Federal employees are 'very concerned' about a long shutdown

The government shutdown is now in its 17th day, and federal workers are arguably feeling the brunt of it. There are about 380,000 federal employees currently on furlough and about 420,000 working without pay after being deemed essential.

President Trump recently claimed that many federal workers — even those who aren’t being paid — “are the biggest fans of what we are doing,” referring to the shutdown.

But some experts who communicate with federal workers are hearing something different.

“I think most federal workers want the federal government to be reopened,” Raymond James Washington Policy Analyst Ed Mills told Yahoo Finance’s “The First Trade” on Monday. “When I go around talking to folks here in D.C. about this shutdown, there’s a lot more uncertainty about this one than previous ones. They are very concerned about how long it’s going to last.”

Government shutdown length is getting into historic territory.

Should the government shutdown exceed 21 days, it will become the longest in American history. The previous record was set in December 1995. With federal employees being forced to work without pay, Mills noted that the lack of income is starting to affect their lives.

“[People] say they’re OK now, but come next month when bills are due…” Mills said, “A lot of families, single-family earners, are very concerned about daycare payments and exactly how they make their mortgage or their rent.”

Meghan Nester, an Alabama resident whose husband has been furloughed from a NASA facility in Huntsville, told the Washington Post that the government shutdown length will get “a lot more real” when the next paycheck doesn’t come through.

“I know how hard my husband works,” she said, “and it must be demoralizing to be sent home with no pay and no resolution in sight.”

Paul Shearon, president of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, which works with the federal government, told the Las Vegas-Review Journal that Trump’s statement was “totally incoherent,” adding that “a grand total of one” member the group supports Trump’s move to shut down the government as long as he doesn’t get funding for a border wall.

Government shutdown length driven by ‘intractable’ negotiations

The nation’s capital is feeling the strongest effects from the shutdown since it has the highest share of federal jobs, the highest percentage of families receiving SNAP food stamps, and the highest federal contract dollars per capita.

And tensions in D.C. continue to rise as Trump has reached a stalemate with Democratic politicians, largely due to funding for his proposed border wall.

Some states will be hit harder than others, no matter the government shutdown length.

“What we have here in this fight is that Democrats don’t want to vote for [any money] of a no. 1 priority of the president, especially in the House,” Mills said. “They came to Washington to challenge President Trump, so that’s part of the reason why we’re in such a difficult perspective. Trump doesn’t want to explain how he came off of his position and Democrats don’t want to explain how they came off of [theirs], and so that’s part of the reason why it’s intractable at this point.”