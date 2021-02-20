Expert: Gig workers face 'a huge tripping point' when it comes to taxes

Denitsa Tsekova
·Reporter

With some people turning towards freelance side-hustles for the first time in the pandemic, many may be surprised by the challenges they may face when filing their taxes for the first time.

There's a different filing schedule, self-employment tax, and particular forms needed to complete their returns, according to Caroline Bruckner, Managing Director of Kogod Tax Policy Center and American University Kogod School of Business. They also must pay taxes on unemployment benefits if they received them last year.

Read more: Here's how you should use your tax refund in 2021

"If you are going to owe more than $1,000 of taxes over the course of a year, you should have been paying quarterly estimated payments," Bruckner told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "That is a huge tripping point for many freelancers the first year they file."

Closeup of a Form 1099G Certain Government Payments for unemployment benefits atop a W2 form and dollar bill, with stack of $5 bills.
Closeup of a Form 1099G Certain Government Payments for unemployment benefits atop a W2 form and dollar bill, with stack of $5 bills. Photo: Getty Creative

Employers typically withhold taxes from their employees' paychecks, but freelancers don't have withholdings from the payments they get. Instead, they need to make advance quarterly tax payments to the IRS if they owe more than $1,000 in taxes for the year.

Read more: Tax tips for freelancers 2021: Smart ways to file taxes

On top of that, freelancers must be ready to pay a Self-Employment Tax of 15.3% on their net earnings of more than $400 in a given year. For regular employees, their employer pays this amount for Social Security and Medicare tax.

Even if freelancers don't have to file taxes because their income is below $12,400 for single filers and $24,800 for joint filers, they still have to pay that tax. Additionally, even if they have a full-time job and their employer withholds payroll tax from their paychecks, they may still need to pay that tax on their freelance income.

'Walk away actually owing a tax bill'

Another tax surprise tax freelancers may find is on their unemployment benefits. While most freelancers are usually not eligible for Unemployment Insurance (UI), the CARES Act established the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program in the spring that provides benefits to them.

"A lot of gig workers are going to file their taxes having claimed unemployment insurance because they didn't have work, and then walk away actually owing a tax bill," Bruckner said.

You must pay federal income tax on your unemployment benefits, but you may not need to pay the state if you live in one of the nine states that don’t have income taxes, including Florida, Nevada, and Texas.

What can further complicate the process is that many gig workers don't receive a Form 1099-K from the platforms they work for unless they make both $20,000 in a given year as well as 200 transactions.

"Very few gig workers make that $20,000, 200-transaction threshold," Bruckner said. "They don't even have records on how much income that they earned."

Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.
Yahoo Money sister site Cashay has a weekly newsletter.

Denitsa is a writer for Yahoo Finance and Cashay, a new personal finance website. Follow her on Twitter @denitsa_tsekova.

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • How one TikTok phenom focuses on building equity instead of the 'instantaneous payout'

    'When I'm looking at investments, a lot of the times, it will have to do if I have some high conviction or passion towards this,' TikTok sensation Josh Richards explained.

  • Here's how tech is taking over the news media

    Even after all these years of tech and media melding together, the divisions between these two businesses are deeper than ever and at the same time becoming more urgent to address

  • Morgan Stanley sees ‘GM SPACtopus’ taking on EV market

    Morgan Stanley mobility analyst Adam Jonas is pretty adept at keeping his finger on the pulse of what’s hot with the investment community - and right now it’s all about SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) and EVs (Electric Vehicles).

  • Two NYC bars are for sale — asking price is 25 bitcoin

    Patrick Hughes put his side-by-side bars in Manhattan’s Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, Scruffy Duffy's and Hellcat Annie's, up for sale in January.

  • Will Nestle’s plans to bottle more water put a popular Florida spring at risk?

    Merrillee Malwitz-Jipson painted as a Lincoln Road artist at the South Florida Arts Center in the early 1990s, living the “wild” life as a single creative on South Beach.

  • Nvidia's New Ethereum Mining Chip: What You Need To Know

    In a bid to capitalize on the run in cryptocurrencies, graphics chip giant NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) unveiled Thursday a new chip to be used exclusively for mining. What Happened: Nvidia unveiled the Nvidia cryptocurrency mining processor, or CMP, product line for Ethereum mining, the company said in a blog post. Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and is currently perched at a record high above $1,900. The GMP products are meant for professional mining and do not meet the specifications required of a GeForce gaming GPU, Nvidia said. They will be available for sale through authorized partners. See also: How to Buy Ethereum (ETH) These chips, the company said, are optimized for the best mining performance. They lack display outputs, allowing improved airflow and the scope for dense packing. Additionally, they have a lower peak core voltage frequency to improve mining efficiency. "With CMP, we can help miners build the most efficient data centers while preserving GeForce RTX GPUs for gamers," the company said. As part of the initiative, Nvidia said it has taken measures to downgrade the performance of its GeForce RTX 3060 graphic chips, due for launch Feb. 25, so that it's less viable for mining. "RTX 3060 software drivers are designed to detect specific attributes of the Ethereum cryptocurrency mining algorithm, and limit the hash rate, or cryptocurrency mining efficiency, by around 50 percent," the company said. Related Link: What is Cryptocurrency Mining? Why It's Important: Not too long ago, chipmakers such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) derived a substantial amount of revenues from mining chips. A lawsuit filed in 2017 alleged that about 60% to 70% of Nvidia's GeForce revenues in China were from sales to crypto miners and not gamers. As these digital currencies fell out of favor with investors in the subsequent years, mining revenues of the chipmakers tapered off. A logical extension of the resumption in crypto rally is increased mining — a term used to refer to adding transactions to blockchain, which entails verifying and securing transactions. It requires a computer with superior processing power and a special program for solving complicated mathematical problems to validate transactions. At last check, Nvidia shares were down 1.35% to $588.19. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat Palantir's Lock-Up Period Expiration Means For InvestorsTesla Bear Gordon Johnson: EV Price Cuts Point To Softening Demand© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    For an individual investor to beat the market, you need an edge. Investing strategies come in different forms and you can rely on several factors to achieve the end goal of strong returns. Be it following analyst ratings, upcoming catalysts or recognizing the latest market moving trends. There is another option: following the signal from those in the know – the corporate insiders. These are the company officers whose positions give them both access to frequently privileged information on business plans and finances and the experience necessary to translate that into smart stock trades. And better yet – they are not wholly free actors. Being responsible to shareholders and Boards of Directors for company profits, these insiders cannot use their inside knowledge for selfish purposes. Which means that following their stock trades, especially of their own companies, can be a viable investment strategy. Fortunately, federal regulations require that the insiders make their inside trades public – to keep the playing field level. To make that search easier, the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool gets the footwork started – identifying stocks that have seen informative moves by insiders, highlighting several common strategies used by the insiders, and collecting the data all in one place. We’ve picked three stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you. Calix, Inc. (CALX) The first stock we're looking at is Calix, a cloud computing tech company. Calix follows a subscription model, offering cloud software, systems, platforms, services, and solutions to the communications industry. Calix’s products give the customers real-time data and data insights into their end-users, allowing them to more efficiently monetize their business and customer interactions. Calix, like many high-tech software platform companies, offers a system that can streamline operations – a vital advantage in today’s expanding remote work climate. The company’s revenues reflect the growth-oriented environment: the top line showed year-over-year growth in each quarter of 2020, with the most recent, Q4, coming in at $170 million being the best of the past two years. EPS, at 37 cents, was up 15% from Q3, and was positive for the second quarter in a row – a feat the company had been unable to achieve over the past two years. With a background like that, it’s no wonder that this stock is seeing insider buying. The most recent purchase is from Board member Donald Listwin, who bought up 20,000 shares, shelling out almost $715,000. 5-star analyst Paul Silverstein, of Cowen, notes that Calix has adopted an age-old strategy for beating the forecasts: “4Q20 fuels our view that near- and long-term earnings power and cash flow continue to be significantly greater than what Street has modeled… we respectfully note that CALX has established a clear pattern of appropriately and admirably taking a highly conservative stance as to risk assessment and, concomitantly, under-promising and over-delivering.” Silverstein clearly likes Calix’s approach, and he rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). On top of this, the analyst gives the stock a $45 price target, which implies a one-year upside of 23%. (To watch Silverstein’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 3 Buys and 2 Holds add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $37.40 average price target indicates a modest upside from current levels. (See CALX stock analysis on TipRanks) DXC Technology Company (DXC) Founded in 2017, in part as a spin-off from Hewlett Packard Enterprises, DXC is a leader in the business-to-business (B2B) IT field. The company’s products allow global companies to run their critical systems and ops efficiently, with security and scalability at a variety of levels. DXC’s enterprise tech enhances performance and competitiveness, and therefore the customer experience. The company has been seeing a dropoff in revenues over the past two years. It saw $19.5 billion in revenues for calendar year 2020, but is on track come in at ~$18 billion for fiscal 2021. The most recent quarter reported, fiscal 3Q21, showed $4.29 billion at the top line, falling 14.6% year over year. However, earnings, at $4.29, were far stronger than the 80-cent and 96-cent losses reported in the previous two quarters. Despite the falling revenues, the company has maintained its dividend, paying out 21 cents per common share over the past year, for a current yield of 3.2%. Looking at the recent insider trades, we see that Board member Raul Fernandez made two purchases this month, buying up 11,443. Fernandez paid nearly $300,00 for the new shares. In a comprehensive review of DXC, RBC analyst Daniel Perlin, rated 5-stars at TipRanks, writes: “We believe that FQ3/21’s results provided proof points that DXC’s transformation is progressing. In terms of customer focus, we note that revenue in the quarter increased 3.1% q/q and 1.7%... the second quarter in a row of sequential improvement…” Perlin went on to list several reasons for his bullish thesis: “1) management succeeding on its strategic plan and achieving its FY22 targets; 2) DXC evolving into an at-scale digital / new technology player, which should help offset declines in traditional solutions; and 3) valuation is attractive relative to peers, especially given potential upside to synergy targets.” Perlin uses these comments to support an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on DXC, and a $38 price target that indicates room for a robust 46% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Perlin’s track record, click here) The Wall Street analysts are taking a range of views on this stock, as shown by the 10 recent reviews – which include 4 Buys and 6 Holds. Added up, it comes out to a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target, at $31, implies a 19% one-year upside from the current trading price of $26.06. (See DXC stock analysis on TipRanks) Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Last but not least is Northern Oil and Gas, a highly localized hydrocarbon explorer, with assets in the states of Montana and North Dakota, specifically, the Williston Basin. NOG owns a large acreage footprint in the region, holding title to the lands on which developers will drill and complete oil and gas wells. This year, NOG has made two moves to increase its operating capital. The second move was announced on February 8 – an offering of senior notes at 8.125%, due in 2028. Proceeds are to be used to repay various outstanding debts and interest obligations, and then to help fund acquisition of new natural gas assets. The new land acquisitions targeted are in the Appalachian region, and will mark a true expansion for Northern Oil and Gas. The first capital move, however, is more interesting for this current article. On February 4, the company announced that it was putting 12.5 million shares of common stock on the market, at a price of $9.75 per share. Capital raised will be used first to fund the Appalachian Basin land buy, and then to repay debt and fund general operations – these are standard conditions on this type of capital drive. Company Board member Stuart Lasher bought 25,000 shares of NOG just a few days after the public stock offering was announced. The recent bloc of shares was picked up for $243,750. RBC’s Scott Hanold is clearly bullish on this company’s expansion to a new region, writing, “NOG's Appalachian acquisition was strategic by accelerating leverage reduction, balance sheet clean-up, and diversifying its asset and commodity footprints. The move into the Marcellus gas play underpins management's aptitude to focus on generating the best economic returns…” Hanold rates NOG an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $15 price target suggests the stock has room for 37% growth this year. (To watch Hanold’s track record, click here) With 4 recent reviews, all Buys, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating here is unanimous. Northern’s shares are priced at $10.99 and they have an average price target of $14.75, indicating that the stock has a 34% one-year upside potential. (See NOG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • A Giant Flaw in Texas Blackouts: It Cut Power to Gas Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- When the Texas power grid was on the brink of collapse and its operator plunged thousands into darkness, it didn’t make an exception for the oil and gas field.Power was, unsurprisingly, diverted to hospitals and nursing homes. Ercot, as the grid manager is known, was staving off utter catastrophe, its chief executive later said.But leaving shale fields like the Permian Basin dark had an unintended consequence. Producers who depend on electricity to power their operations were left with no way to pump natural gas. And that gas was needed more than ever to generate electricity.As one executive described: It was like a death spiral.The result was a vicious cycle that serves as a painful lesson to any power grid operator and utility company dealing with rolling outages during extreme weather. Several energy companies say that, while frozen infrastructure and equipment malfunctions caused gas volumes to plummet, a lack of power also had a profound impact on supply. It’s a phenomenon that highlights just how interconnected -- and interdependent -- Texas’s energy network is.In the Permian, most drillers target more valuable crude, with gas typically considered an unwanted byproduct. That wasn’t the case over days of forced power outages as nearly every source of fuel faltered in the unprecedented cold that slammed Texas.Even with its explorers focusing on crude, the state is the country’s biggest gas producer, and the fuel makes up just over half of the sources of its power generation mix.A crucial part of the natural gas system was knocked out by the power outages: compressor stations that help keep gas flowing through pipelines.As Ercot started asking utilities to prompt big customers to reduce consumption Sunday evening, those stations went down and the pressure across multiple gas pipelines started to drop, ultimately tripping some utilities off line because of lack of fuel.That, in turn, led some areas of the Eagle Ford shale and the Permian to simply turn off gas production completely.The situation got much worse in the early hours of Monday as demand continued to climb. Ercot simply didn’t have the power, and millions of homes fell into darkness.Ercot executives have said the utilities ultimately determine which circuits to turn off during a rotating outage. The grid operator didn’t have information on power being cut to gas compressor stations, a spokeswoman said in an email.At its peak, nearly 40% of U.S. oil output was shuttered due to the extreme cold and associated blackouts. Three-quarters of the U.S. frack fleet was lost this week, leaving 41 crews working to blast water, sand and chemicals underground to release trapped oil and gas, Matt Johnson, chief executive officer at Primary Vision Inc., said Friday.Already, companies including Marathon Oil Corp. and Devon Energy Corp. have begun using restored power from local grids or generators to restart output, according to people familiar with the matter.It’s not yet clear how long it will take to restore all the lost oil and gas supply, but oil traders and executives have said they hope most of the production lost will return within days as temperatures rise and power becomes available.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop shares jumped as Keith ‘Roaring Kitty’ Gill presented bullish thesis to House committee

    GameStop's stock price jumped on Thursday as Keith 'RoaringKitty' Gill provided testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

  • Biotech Is Acting ‘More and More Like’ Bitcoin, Evercore Says

    (Bloomberg) -- For Evercore ISI analyst Josh Schimmer, the heady run up in biotech stocks makes them look “more and more like Bitcoin these days,” with a speculative mania sweeping away the usual gauges of value.Fueled by money pouring in from individual investors on low-cost trading sites like Robinhood, the industry’s surging share prices and booming initial public offerings have increasingly become disconnected from traditional fundamentals, Schimmer wrote in his latest “Weekend Musing” note.He called it a “New Biotech World Order” that’s likely to stick around as long as interest rates are low and retail traders keep rushing in.The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, a closely-tracked barometer of the industry, has jumped 35% in the past year to more than double the return for the S&P 500.But some companies have surged far more. Novavax Inc., the producer of a Covid-19 vaccine, is up 3,435%. Altimmune Inc., another vaccine maker, surged 1,227% over the same stretch. Either makes Bitcoin’s more than 450% jump look small in comparison. Bitcoin surpassed the $55,000 mark for the first time on Friday.The scale of the stock rallies -- as with the concept of Bitcoin -- have left “old school” investors used to more standard measures of value “struggling to understand these high-flying stocks which are in the hands of investors who use very different fundamentals,” Schimmer said in the note.He joked that “biotech is just an ‘N’ and a letter jumble away from Bitcoin,” adding in an email that there is “a little truth in jest and some provocative thinking.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • One of Bitcoin's biggest strengths could also present its biggest risk

    Sentiment has driven bitcoin ever-higher this year. One risk is that enthusiasm turns sour and spirals downward, according to one crypto investor.

  • Harry and Meghan Officially Quit Their Royal Jobs For Good

    Today, while we were waiting for news about the name of Princess Eugenie's baby, Buckingham Palace instead announced that Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, would be officially stepping...

  • Yellen says SEC will prepare report on retail trading volatility

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that an increased prevalence of zero-commission trading has spurred retail investors to get more involved in stocks, and the Securities and Exchange Commission will prepare a report on trading practices amid recent volatility. "Our broad conclusion was that markets worked reasonably well," with core infrastructure resilient despite heavy trading and high volatility, Yellen told CNBC in an interview, referring to a recent meeting of regulators on retail trading that led to heightened trading in GameStop and other stocks favored on social media. Regarding high stock valuations amid high unemployment, Yellen said this was partly due to a very low interest rate environment that has chased money into stocks.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Get ready for the Biden boom

    President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan seems likely to pass in March. Then get ready for an economic boom.

  • Stimulus Update: 4 Things That Could Prevent You From Receiving Another Direct Stimulus Payment

    Congress has yet to put the finishing touches on a third direct stimulus payment to the American public, but enough details have leaked to give us a fair idea of what we can expect this time around. Take a quick look at these four issues that could prevent you from receiving a direct payment and decide what you want to do about anything standing in your way. If you haven't filed your 2020 tax return yet, the only address the IRS has for you is the one listed on your 2019 return.

  • The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Has Competition in the Race to Treat New Strains

    You might have thought the coronavirus vaccine race ended when Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) crossed the finish line first in December. Variants from Brazil, the U.K., and South Africa worry the scientific community (and the rest of us) the most at the moment. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) highlighted exactly how its investigational vaccine performed against those new strains in its phase 3 trial.

  • This man used his 2021 Ford F-150 to heat his house during Texas winter storm blackout

    A retired refinery worker in Texas used his 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid pickup to power his home during the state's winter storm blackout.

  • Lawyer: Kardashian-West divorce should be 'amicable and fair' — for the sake of a $2.1B fortune

    A divorce lawyer explains how Kim and Kanye need a clean break to divide the assets they accumulated during a 7-year union.

  • Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

    Congress has a few variables to play with when deciding on the next round of stimulus checks. The $1,400 amount seems to be settled, so the next question is, who is eligible to receive it? In addition...

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.