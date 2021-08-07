This Expert-Led Bundle Will Teach You How To Kickstart And Run A Successful Business

There’s no foolproof recipe to achieving success when it comes to running a business. Every venture is unique, and there are various factors that come into play that makes your growth journey different from everyone else’s. However, one commonality of successful entrepreneurs is proper planning and stellar organizational skills. It may not come naturally to the beginner entrepreneur, but the good news is there are plenty of resources that can help you run and manage a business and skyrocket your growth.

You can start with the Professional B2B Sales Master Class Bundle, which features 8 courses and 12 hours of expert-led content on managing a business and conducting sales. It’s spearheaded by Alex Genadinik, a seasoned coach on business, entrepreneurship, SEO, marketing, and Amazon, and for a limited time, it’s on sale for 98 percent off.

In this bundle, you’ll learn all about B2B lead generation, press release writing, marketing, customer service, and startup laws—basically everything you need to bolster your growth. Get familiarized with lead generation tools to get unlimited email addresses and learn to nurture your cold leads and warm them up. Discover how to write an effective press release, along with a marketing strategy that you can repeat regularly. If customer service is your pain point, there’s a course that centers around making customers love you.

At one point, you will also need to hire a lawyer to deal with legalities related to running a business. It’s best to already have an idea of what you’re about to deal with, which is why the bundle also includes a course on things like business registration, intellectual property, internet privacy, and more.

The 2021 Professional B2B Sales Master Class Bundle usually goes for $1,600, but for a limited time, you can snag it on sale for $29.99.

Prices subject to change.

