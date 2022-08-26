Expert at officer trial: Bullet killed woman in ‘complete anomaly’ of double ricochet

The second of three bullets that Arlington Police Officer Ravinder Singh fired from his handgun spiraled as normal when it left the muzzle.

But when the projectile grazed a running dog, the round began to tumble, and its path diverted to a concrete sidewalk, then veered sharply, through Margarita Brooks’ forearm and into her chest, a policing and forensics expert testified on Friday for the defense at Singh’s ongoing criminally negligent homicide trial in 371st District Court in Tarrant County.

The bullet, Ron Martinelli said, ricocheted twice before it killed Brooks in the late afternoon on Aug. 1, 2019. Brooks was lying on a blanket on grass next to a sidewalk in Arlington., and Singh was looking for her because a man had reported she was unconscious. The dog belonged to Brooks and was with her when Singh called out to her.

The chances of the bullet taking the path it did in the Brooks case are incalculable, Martinelli testified, because they are so small. The route was a “complete anomaly,” he said.

“She got struck with a double ricochet round in my professional opinion,“ Martinelli said of Brooks, who was 30 years old.

The shooting, Martinelli testified, was proper in part because other options, a baton, Taser or pepper spray, would not have been effective, and Brooks was not directly behind the dog when Singh fired.. Brooks’ death was a tragic accident, he said.

“The officer, in my opinion, did what he needed to do,” Martinelli testified.

The assessment of Martinelli, a former San Jose police officer who operates a forensics consulting business, came during testimony on Thursday and Friday.

Jurors have heard evidence since Tuesday morning. When asked outside the presence of the jury, Singh told Judge Ryan Hill he had decided not to testify.

The defense closed its case on Friday afternoon and closing arguments were expected to begin.

On cross examination by prosecutor Tim Rodgers, Martinelli testified he was hired by the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas to investigate the Singh case and his firm was to be paid about $38,000 for its work. The firm’s experts charge $350 an hour.

At its fastest, the dog was moving at 17.9 mph, testified Angelos Leiloglou, an expert on photogrammetry, which involves taking measurement from photographs. It covered 26 1/2 feet per second, Martinelli testified.

The Martinelli testimony appeared to be intended to counter an assessment from prosecutors’ policing witness, Jonathyn Priest, who testified it was his opinion that Singh took a substantial and unjustified risk that someone would be killed when he fired at the dog.

Based on images recorded by the body-worn camera, Singh’s focus appeared to be the dog, not Brooks, Priest said.

“She’s forgotten here?” Rodgers asked of Brooks.

“Very much so,” Priest answered.

Priest worked as a Denver Police Department officer for 32 years. Now retired, Priest is a consultant on police use of force and an instructor on law enforcement matters.

Law enforcement officers using firearms are trained to be certain of their target and what lies beyond, Priest testified.

Singh’s primary failure was firing knowing Brooks was in the background, Priest said. The shooting was neither reasonable nor necessary under the circumstances, he testified.

The shooting was a gross deviation from the standard of care and presented a substantial and unjustified risk to Brooks, Priest testified.

A professional dog trainer testified that from his view of Singh’s body-worn camera recording, the dog was a pit bull determined to injure Singh or a paramedic who was behind him.

“I saw a dog committed to attacking somebody,” Whitt Brooks testified.

Singh’s body-worn camera recording was played several times for jurors. The video shows Singh spotting Brooks in the distance and yelling questions when her dog began to bark and run in Singh’s direction.

Singh, who is 28, resigned from the police department on Nov. 1, 2019, three moths after Margarita Brooks’ death. If he is found guilty, Singh faces a maximum of two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.