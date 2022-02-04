Expert panel backs Moderna shots after full US approval

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. U.S. regulators have granted full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing additional data on its safety and effectiveness. The decision Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 by the Food and Drug Administration comes after many tens of millions of Americans have already received the shot under its original emergency authorization. Full approval means FDA has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review for Moderna’s shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MIKE STOBBE
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal advisory panel voted unanimously Friday to continue to endorse Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adults, now that U.S. regulators have given the shots their full approval.

The decision has little practical effect. Tens of millions of Americans have already gotten Moderna shots, following its emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration more than a year ago.

Earlier this week, the FDA gave the product full licensure, following the kind of rigorous, time-consuming review given to other vaccines.

While the FDA licenses vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes recommendations to doctors and patients about how they should be used. So the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices took up the matter on Friday.

The panel heard summaries of medical studies that showed the vaccine is working against the coronavirus and there is no evidence of new safety concerns.

The Moderna vaccine, now being marketed under the name Spikevax, is licensed as a two-dose series for people 18 and older. Under earlier emergency use authorizations, additional doses can be given as additional doses for people with weakened immune systems or as half-dose boosters.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mandelli Opens Atelier in New York as Brand Seeks to Expand U.S. Footprint

    The luxury Italian brand also plans on opening three stores in the American market by 2024.

  • Fatal Tacoma road rage shooting occurred because car cut men off, records say

    The men “became upset” and opened fire on the other vehicle, killing the backseat passenger.

  • Nicki Minaj Can Do a Shockingly Spot-On Adele Impression

    YouTubeNicki Minaj showed off her Adele impression during a TV interview last night, and it was surprisingly on point.During her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote her new single “Do We Have a Problem?” the subject turned to Adele’s rendition of Nicki’s infamous verse on “Monster,” the Kanye West posse cut that helped put Minaj on the map. Corden played a clip from a 2016 “Carpool Karaoke” segment in which the British pop star flawlessly rapped Minaj’s boisterous verse

  • Even as new omicron subvariant spreads, speck of light may be emerging for Maryland at end of pandemic tunnel

    Another version of the coronavirus is spreading around the globe and causing high rates of COVID-19 infections, along with angst — but also a small measure of optimism. BA.2, as it’s known, is a subvariant and closely related to the omicron variant that spread rapidly around the world after its discovery in November. Some studies suggest BA.2’s even more transmissible and just as dangerous. ...

  • What Alabama AD Greg Byrne said about new arena timeline, naming process and locations

    Alabama AD Greg Byrne discussed the new arena now that UA can move forward with formal planning process.

  • How much pressure do the Sixers face to trade Ben Simmons?

    SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down how the latest in the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

  • Trail Mix Just Might Be the Ultimate Aphrodisiac

    It’s happened to the best of us: You’re out on a hike and wander down an unfamiliar path. It’s been a long day and you’re growing weary, but something compels you to keep going anyway. There at the end of the trail is a sensual wood inhabitant, and they seem to take a liking to you. As they slowly approach, you try to get your sexy gears in motion but you’re tired, you’re hungry, you are just… not… in… the mood. Offended, the forest sprite disappears in a dastardly flame, but not before putting

  • How to treat and get rid of migraines and headaches, according to experts

    What is the most painful headache? The answer may surprise you.

  • CEO of Self-Driving-Car Firm Luminar Buys Stock

    Luminar CEO Austin Russell bought $900,000 of shares of the maker of sensor technology for self-driving cars.

  • Watch Out Coinbase, Crytpo.com Is Coming for Your Crown

    While not in its infancy anymore, it is still early days for the cryptocurrency space. Yet, it is expanding at a fast clip, with the established leaders looking to further expand and cement their position yet faced with the ongoing challenge of fending off rising competition and new entrants. The cryptocurrency trading venue landscape has been dominated by Coinbase (COIN). While recent data has shown that platforms such as Kraken and Gemini might be losing ground, it seems like the leading excha

  • Watch Mac Jones get a win for the AFC in a Pro Bowl Skills Showdown event

    Mac Jones took part in various skills competitions at the Pro Bowl.

  • Absolutely lovely pool home is in much-desired neighborhood

    Situated on a corner lot and cul-de-sac in one of the most desirable areas of Ormond Beach, this quality-built home has been meticulously maintained.

  • Cleveland Radio Hosts Slams Psaki For Remarks On Crime Surge

    Cleveland radio host Darvio Morrow criticizes the Biden administration's dismissal of violent crime as a problem.

  • A Shiba Inu-Themed Restaurant Has Opened Its Doors

    It’s called Welly’s, a fast-food chain based in Naples, Italy, is where Shiba Inu has taken its first step into the real world.

  • World's most expensive drug helps boy but is too late for sister

    An 11-year-old boy with a rare genetic condition is now able to live a normal life after being treated with the world’s most expensive drug, which is to be offered on the NHS following a “landmark” deal.

  • Error in article fuels ivermectin misinformation online

    Global news agency Reuters published an article that said a Japanese company found ivermectin to be effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in human trials. The article was corrected to say that trials were non-clinical, meaning they did not test on people, but social media posts are still spreading the article's original incorrect assertion that the drug was proven effective against Covid-19 in human test subjects.The headline of the January 31, 2022 Reuters article originally

  • A Florida man died after getting knee pain checked. A state complaint blames the doctor

    The Florida Department of Health filed an administrative complaint against a Tampa area doctor after a patient he treated for left knee pain and swelling suddenly died.

  • A New Study Pinpoints a Cause of Long-Haul COVID Symptoms

    As the pandemic continues, long COVID-19 remains very prevalent (affecting between 31 and 69 percent of COVID-19 patients) and somewhat bewildering because there's no clear connection between the severity of a patient's initial symptoms and how long they might linger. That was one thing that Irina Petrache, MD, chief of the division of pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine at National Jewish Health in Denver, noticed early on in the pandemic.

  • Here's the list of Mississippi medical marijuana qualifying conditions

    Medical marijuana is now legal in Mississippi for residents who are certified by a doctor to suffer one of these debilitating medical conditions.

  • PSA: Get your colonoscopy

    👋 Hi, Ben here. My friend Scott Lambert got a colonoscopy yesterday, and maybe you should, too.Driving the news: Scott "heard on NPR or read somewhere" about a study linking chronic constipation and colorectal cancer. He remembered being constipated when he was younger, so he worried.Plus, he's 48, and the American Cancer Society now recommends those at average risk of colorectal cancer start regular screenings at 45. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Marke