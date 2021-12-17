Expert says Waters was victim of ‘quid pro quo’ sexual harassment

PUT-IN-BAY — Arica Waters was brand new to law enforcement when she began working as a seasonal officer at the Put-in-Bay Police Department in the summer of 2020. Then an encounter that July with a colleague on the force left her concerned about her career and even her safety.

That was how Laura L. Dunn, a prominent victims’ rights attorney and nationally recognized expert on Title IX and sexual assault, described the situation after becoming involved with the case earlier this month, having offered to serve as pro bono co-counsel for Waters ahead of her criminal trial this week.

Waters' concerns apparently were justified, as about three months after reporting the encounter to another law enforcement agency, the 29-year-old from Lyndhurst was indicted by a grand jury when state prosecutors accused her of knowingly making a false report of rape.

On Wednesday, Waters was acquitted of all charges, which included two counts of making false alarms, one fourth-degree felony and one first-degree misdemeanor, in a two-day bench trial before visiting Judge Janet Burnside, of Cuyahoga County, in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court.

More: Ottawa County grand jury indicts 20

Burnside commended the efforts of Waters’ defense, which began with Sarah Anjum, a Toledo-based attorney, within a week of the indictment, along with Dunn’s at trial this week, for having provided a path to the acquittal.

More: Judge Bruce Winters recused from alleged false rape report case

Burnside described the case as having “a lot of puzzles,” but it was one she eventually pieced together to get a clear indication about the nature of the brief relationship that transpired between Waters and another Put-in-Bay police officer, Jeremy Berman, whom she believed took advantage of her.

“This case is about power — those who have it, those who don’t, and those who abuse it,” Anjum said, summing up the situation in court on Wednesday.

More: Janet Burnside appointed visiting judge in alleged false rape case

Story continues

Dunn explained that Waters was powerless, but Berman was a wealthy man serving as a detective on a volunteer basis for three years at the Put-in-Bay Police Department leading up to the incident in July 2020 had quite a lot of power.

According to testimony at trial, the former detective gave away gifts, such as offering firearms for free at awards ceremonies he hosted, and also hosted cookouts, where he served copious amounts of alcohol to others, including those on the police force.

“He was reputed as over-serving alcohol and himself overindulging in alcohol,” Dunn said. “He was an individual who also had connections. He could text the mayor. He was sitting in on interviews — and he was a superior officer, a detective, someone above Officer Waters.”

While Berman denied having served Waters any drinks when he testified at trial on Tuesday, another witness to what transpired for much of the night in question, July 5, 2020, Put-in-Bay Police Captain Matthew Mariano said otherwise.

“The (state prosecution) didn’t want the court to hear from Mariano — who saw that happen, who knew what a ‘Berman drink’ was, who knew that Arica was in danger and tried to warn her — someone who was too new to know,” Dunn said.

Mariano said he stopped taking drinks from Berman because of the reputation for how much alcohol they tend to have in them.

Dunn stressed that Waters felt “taken advantage of” and was concerned she may have been too intoxicated. Those were even Waters’ own words when reporting the incident to an Ottawa County sheriff’s detective on July 7.

Notable to both the defense and Judge Burnside was that Waters did not use the word “rape” at that time.

“She was thoughtful and she was careful putting forward her concern that a superior officer had not only abused his position, but pushed alcohol and then took sexual advantage of her,” Dunn said.

The next morning following the initial encounter, Berman admitted in his testimony that he reached out to Waters seeking more sexual contact with her. Dunn noted that even when Waters initially pushed back, he was not deterred.

“In the real world, beyond the courtroom, when we have a superior employee telling an inferior employee that they want sexual contact and will give them things, we call that ‘quid pro quo’ sexual harassment,” Dunn said. “We don’t call that consent. That is not what consent is.”

An exertion of power, too, is not consent, she explained.

“It is meant to override. It is meant to create a problem, to overcome someone’s free will,” she said.

Dunn argued that the situation was properly reported by Waters to the sheriff’s detective.

“Every police department should have officers willing to identify someone who’s engaging ‘quid pro quo’ sexual harassment,” she said. “They should want to ensure their officers are not abusing power, not pushing alcohol, and not taking sexual advantage of those who are underneath them.”

Arica Waters did tell her sibling, Jess Waters, who testified Wednesday, that she believed it may have been rape because she felt she was taken advantage of sexually.

Jess Waters testified that Arica Waters' demeanor and tone were different than usual and that she was withdrawn and seemed very concerned.

Dunn noted that at one point Mariano described Waters’ level of intoxication that night as appearing “blacked out.”

An area SANE nurse, which stands for sexual assault nurse examiner, who performed a “rape kit” examination of Waters on July 7, testified that an individual intoxicated enough to be potentially subjected to drug or alcohol-facilitated sexual assault can still be capable of walking, talking and even texting.

Berman also admitted to having sent a text message to the mayor about considering Waters for a full-time position.

“He may not have hiring and firing power, but he does have connections, he does have influence, he does have control in making these decisions and he demonstrated to Ms. Waters on purpose,” Dunn said. “He wanted her to see what he could do and that also implies what he could take back if he wanted.”

She argued that Waters was right to fear that her career was then on the line.

“

“Waters has literally done what we ask every victim in this society to do — report, undergo a rape examination, handover your phone, cooperate fully,” Dunn said. “She had nothing to hide because ‘quid pro quo’ sexual harassment — a man using his power to try to control her and get sex — is not something we accept in society.”

jstinchcom@gannett.com

419-680-4897

Twitter: @JonDBN

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: Title IX expert: ‘Quid pro quo’ sexual harassment is not consent