Expert: Spent shell casing matched to firearm in deadly 2019 house party shooting

Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·2 min read

May 20—Prosecutors continued to make their case against Beverly Melendez on Wednesday, using expert witnesses and items found in her home to outline evidence for the jury.

The 62-year-old Santa Fe woman is charged with second-degree murder in the September 2019 shooting death of Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay, 19, who was killed while hanging out with a small group of friends in a backyard.

Various experts, including crime scene technicians and a firearms specialist, testified before jurors in District Court, with key details coming from Santa Fe police Officer Ricardo Yzquierdo, who helped photograph evidence in Melendez's home.

Found in one of Melendez's bedrooms and closet were a .22-caliber Marlin lever-action rifle, boxes of ammunition, shell casings and a paper bag filled with small empty vodka bottles. Also found in the home were two stepladders.

In the backyard, Yzquierdo photographed a spent cartridge found near a roughly 5-foot-high cinderblock wall facing an arroyo that separates Melendez's property from the Hopewell Street home where Enriquez-Garay was shot.

Dr. Heather Jarrell, chief medical investigator of the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque, testified that according to the autopsy, Enriquez-Garay was shot in the back left shoulder blade into his chest, from left to right and slightly downward, with the bullet hitting his left lung.

The state argues Melendez shot at the group while standing on a step stool or dog house behind her wall, in a position higher than where the men were sitting.

Under cross-examination by Melendez's defense attorney, Santa Fe police Officer Dianna Conklin noted no bullet hole was found in the chair where some of Enriquez-Garay's blood was found. Asked if any gunpowder residue was found outside, Yzquierdo testified he had not seen any, but he noted gunpowder residue often dissipates after traveling about 3 feet.

Forensic experts were unable to identify any conclusive fingerprints or DNA from the cartridges.

Investigators were unable to determine when the empty shell casings found outside were initially fired. But firearms and tool mark expert Steve Guerra testified the shell casing found on the scene was fired from the rifle found in Melendez's home.

State prosecutors will continue their case against Melendez on Thursday.

