Expert testifies on bullet's path in trial of teen accused of shooting JB White

May 11—The bullet that killed promising high school athlete Fedonta "JB" White entered his body just below his collarbone and traveled downward through his chest, underneath his first rib, through the upper and lower lobes of the right lung and lodged in his spine, an Office of the Medical Examiner forensic pathologist testified Tuesday.

The trajectory of the bullet is critical evidence in the first-degree murder case of Estevan Montoya, the teenager accused of shooting and killing White at a 2020 house party in Chupadero.

It's also some of the first physical evidence presented thus far in Montoya's trial, which has consisted largely of testimony from eyewitnesses who said they saw Montoya, then 16, shoot White.

Prosecutors say Montoya invited a fight with White — then 18 and a rising boys basketball star at Santa Fe High School who was leaving a year early to join the University of New Mexico Lobos in the fall — and then shot him point blank after White had delivered only one or two glancing blows.

Defense attorney Dan Marlowe maintains Montoya fired over his shoulder while fleeing the 6-foot-8 White — who stood a foot taller — and told jurors in his opening statement the bullet's path proves it wasn't a straight-on shot.

State medical examiner and forensic pathologist Lauren Decker testified Tuesday the bullet traveled right to left and top to bottom through White's body.

Under cross-examination by Marlowe, she testified that could mean White wasn't shot head on.

"In order for that bullet path to [have] entered on the right side and go through the two ... lobes of the lung ... and lodge in the right vertebrae, the shooter would have to have been above the individual that was deceased ... would you agree with that?" Marlowe asked, holding his right hand high above his head pointed downward.

"Yes," Decker responded. "The way that you're holding your hand ... could be an accurate depiction of how it happened."

Story continues

"As opposed straight on?" Marlowe asked.

"Correct," Decker answered.

Decker said the bullet also could have traveled through White's body the way it did if his body had been horizontal when it struck him.

"If deceased were bent forward you could also get a trajectory like that," she said.

Decker testified under redirected questioning by Chief Deputy District Attorney Blake Nichols it would be impossible for her to determine with the evidence she had gathered from White's autopsy what position his body was in when the bullet hit him.

"There is no way to know that," Decker said. "What we can see is the path of the bullet through the body, not the path of bullet external to the body. So you would need witness statements or something along those lines to state the actual positioning of the body."

As to the trajectory of the bullet, Blake asked Decker whether it could indicate he'd been falling forward, cowering or crouched down when he was struck.

"Yes," she answered.

"Is it possible he was ducking?" Nichols asked.

"Yes," Decker replied.

"Is it possible to hold a gun up like this; have you seen those cases?" Nichols asked, mimicking Marlowe's hypothetical stance with his hand held high and pointed downward.

"Yes," Decker answered.

In addition to viewing the medical examiner's photographs of White's body, jurors also saw photographs, taken by police, of Montoya's face, back, hands and knees after his arrest. They were presented by the state as evidence Montoya had no injuries as a result of his scuffle with White.

They also heard from law enforcement officers about their extensive but ultimately fruitless hunt for the murder weapon, which included searches of multiple private residences and a metal detector-aided "grid" and "spiral" sweeps of several outdoor locations.

Montoya's trial is slated to conclude May 18 but prosecutors appeared to be ahead of schedule in presenting their evidence Tuesday.

Once the District Attorney's Office rests its case, Marlowe will have a chance — but not an obligation because the burden of proof rests with the state — to present evidence or witness testimony.

Marlowe also has an option of putting Montoya on the stand, but the law does not require the teen to testify in his own defense.