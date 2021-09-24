Expert Tips for Cooking With Garlic to Get the Most Out of Every Clove
Plus, how to store garlic, how long it lasts, and an easy hack for getting that (strong) garlic smell off your hands after peeling it.
Plus, how to store garlic, how long it lasts, and an easy hack for getting that (strong) garlic smell off your hands after peeling it.
While much has been written about Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s reaction while it was going down, Bob Woodward’s new book, Peril, is giving readers more insight into what happened behind closed doors. The day was fraught with a lot of drama, and as we know, much of the burden of getting through to the […]
The far-right congresswoman confronted Democrats on the steps outside the House chamber after the passage of a Democratic bill to protect abortion.
Elizabeth Banks implored her followers to hydrate as she posted an unfiltered selfie to Instagram.
The 24-year-old made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2018, and two years later, she's now a part of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 show.
Property tax records reveal sale price, prominent buyer of NASCAR team’s 22-acre site near Concord airport.
The MSNBC host signed off with one heck of a zinger.
Authorities are still searching for Laundrie, who has been missing since last Tuesday and is a person of interest in Petito's death.
While focus remains firmly fixed on Covid-19, a second health crisis is quietly emerging in Britain. Since the beginning of July, there have been thousands of excess deaths which were not caused by coronavirus.
Trump said a partisan GOP audit in Arizona found "undeniable evidence" of fraud, but a spokesperson for Cyber Ninjas contradicted that claim.
Bryson DeChambeau, the Tour's leader in driving distance last year, nearly drove his opening tee shot 364 yards onto the green.
On the surface my life was perfect: in my 30s, I was working in fashion and living in London. It was the dream. In reality, I’d outgrown the insidious fashion business and was stumbling through a dysfunctional romance in pursuit of love.
After sitting out the opening session, Bryson DeChambeau wasted no time generating some excitement Friday at the Ryder Cup.
People who've had booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines say it feels "like a hangover," and describe feeling really tired the day after.
With a hilarious post on Instagram, Klay Thompson showed off his classic ride.
For years she has taken a largely background role in the world’s most famous family. Quietly concentrating on her studies, until very recently Lady Louise Windsor was the Royal grandchild who was seen but not heard.
Because of an engine change, F1 championship leader Max Verstappen will start from the rear of the starting grid in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix.
Coco Austin raised eyebrows after posting a picture of her and Ice-T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel wearing "mini" nail tips. However, it was for a "special occasion." Read her message below.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New York itinerary is similar to Prince William and Kate Middleton's, but British tabloids are criticizing the visit.
West Chester police said dozens of teenagers — some as young as 13 — are working in groups ransacking cars looking for weapons and stealing vehicles for joyrides.
“Somebody better give me my food,” the armed customer said as an employee completed the order, Philadelphia police said.