Expert Tips for Investing in 2023

Expert with State Street Global Advisors Shares How Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) Can Help Even Novice Investors Navigate Volatility During Turbulent Economic Times

New York, NY --News Direct-- YourUpdateTV

The world of money and investing reached an important milestone recently: the 30th anniversary of the very first exchange traded fund launched in the U.S. The SPDR® S&P 500® ETF – simply referred to as “SPY”- made its debut in January of 1993, revolutionizing the way investors big and small invest. 30 years later SPY has become the largest exchange traded fund in the world, with more than $355 billion in assets. But what is an ETF? How do they work? And how do we know which one is right for us?

Recently, Allison Bonds, Head of Private & Independent Wealth Management at State Street Global Advisors participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the 30th anniversary of SPY and the impact ETFs have had on investors.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/0ovMXGxmqKc

Expert with State Street Global Advisors Shares How Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) Can Help Even Novice Investors Navigate Volatility During Turbulent Economic Times

While ETFs are not new, even the most novice of investors can now transform their investment portfolios and potentially reduce the cost of investing. According to a recent study from State Street Global Advisors, over half of U.S. investors with ETFs in their portfolio believe they have made them a better investor, and nearly 60% say ETFs have improved the overall performance of their portfolio.

Today, ETFs have become core building blocks for investors making decisions about where to put their money to work in the market. The growth of ETFs to include different types of funds in a variety of asset classes has further added to their appeal with investors who value having choices.

Overall, the perceived benefits ETFs have brought to investors globally is overwhelmingly positive- whether or not they even own ETFs. More than half agree ETFs are an investor-friendly investment product (58%) and are better diversified than other investment products (54%).

Story continues

Toward the end of 2022 SPY was trading three times more than Apple — the largest security in the world by market cap. That volume, combined with the size of SPY’s assets,, liquidity, and resilience, has been vital to investors as they construct asset allocation portfolios and navigate extreme market events.

For more information, visit ssga.com

About Allison Bonds

Allison Bonds is a Managing Director of State Street Global Advisors and Head of the Private Wealth Management & Independent Wealth Management for the US SPDR ETF business. In this role, Allison is responsible for defining and leading the SPDR ETF distribution strategy, including management of the sales and national accounts teams, across the wirehouse, regional broker-dealer and private bank channels. She is a member of the US SPDR Senior Leadership Team and the State Street Global Advisors Senior Leadership Team. Allison is a graduate of Cornell University, where she received a BS in marketing. She is a member of the Investment Management Consultants Association and maintains the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) designation from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. She also holds the Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA) designation from The Booth School of Business, University of Chicago. She maintains her FINRA series 7, 66, 9, 10, and 24 licenses.

Contact Details

YourUpdateTV

+1 212-736-2727

yourupdatetv@gmail.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/expert-tips-for-investing-in-2023-688539289