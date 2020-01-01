Expert tips to stay on track with your New Year's resolutions originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

While most people can keep up with their New Year's resolutions through the first days of January, it is those days and weeks throughout the rest of the year that can catch up with even the best of intentions.

So how do you make your New Year's resolution stick? Experts say it is important to remember it is a journey, not an overnight fix, especially when it comes to the most common of resolutions, weight loss and exercise.

"The reason why people make resolutions every year is because it’s really hard," said Maya Feller, a New York-based dietitian. "You first started eating when you were 6 months old, so that’s many years of learned food behavior."

"Change is not going to happen overnight," she said.

Feller and other experts shared their top tips for making sure your health and wellness resolutions become true lifestyle changes.

Solidify your intention

Even just a few days into January is the right time to remind yourself why you chose your resolution, according to Feller.

"Sometimes after just a few days of changing your diet you feel good and feel like you can let it go," she said. "In the early part of January, reevaluate your motivation and say, 'Why am I doing this again? I'm making this intentional choice again.'"

Rebecca Scritchfield, a Washington, D.C.-based dietitian and certified exercise physiologist, said it's also important to remember your "why" multiple times daily.

"What’s going to help keep you motivated is continuing to think about the benefits you’re receiving, in both the short term and the long term," she said. "The more you focus on the benefits every time you do it, you’ll see the good earlier."

She added, "What you want to say is, 'There’s too much good in this for me to stop.'"

'Layer' the changes

Feller advises her clients to pick the "low-hanging fruit" when they make a plan for their resolutions.

"If you’re eating two vegetables a day, make it four," she said. "Once you’ve hit that, reevaluate again and ask yourself, 'Why am I doing this and what do I have to add on?'"