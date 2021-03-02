Expert uncovers new Chinese nuclear missle sites

China appears to be moving faster toward a capability to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos, according to an American expert who analyzed satellite images of recent construction at a missile training area. (March 1)

HANS KRISTENSEN: My job here at FAS is to monitor developments in the nuclear forces around the world. So of course, we also monitor China. The unique new tool we have to do this today as an NGO is satellite imagery.

So I spent a lot of time on satellite photos monitoring what's going on and obviously trying to make sense of it. And so after China declared an exercise with some mobile missile launchers a few years back, they mentioned this area in the central part of northern China. And I honed in and found it.

And suddenly, we see a lot of new silos going up in this training area. You know, so far I've been able to count 16. So we're talking about a significant investment.

China has, for decades, traditionally been very, very modest in its nuclear modernization. You know, keep the minimal force, use it for what they call defensive purposes. And you know, all nuclear weapons states say they only have nuclear weapons for defensive purposes, no matter what the world is.

But recently, we've seen a lot more developments. And they're trying to make sure that this force can function and survive against really capable forces that the United States and Russia have.

For now, we think what's going on is they've decided that their current ICBMs are not survivable enough. They wouldn't be able to survive an early attack, a first strike. And so they're trying to expand the number and types of silos they have or will have in the future.

Mind you, this is in a training area up here. It's not an operational missile brigade area. So we suspect that whatever comes out of what's going on there in the desert will be deployed out into the regions where they actually operate their-- their real missile brigades.

Nuclear weapons are a threat to everyone, no matter who has them. And the international community has been fighting for decades to try to limit the numbers and reduce the role, et cetera, et cetera.

Now, unfortunately, we're in an uptick, where things are becoming a little more dire again. Countries with nuclear weapons are rattling their swords at each other again, increasing their investments and their arsenals et cetera, et cetera. So the bottom line is-- for people who, you know, are concerned about this is to become more active in trying to influence their politicians about where we should go, what kind of sane policy we should have in the future.