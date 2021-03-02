Expert uncovers new Chinese nuclear missle sites

China appears to be moving faster toward a capability to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos, according to an American expert who analyzed satellite images of recent construction at a missile training area. (March 1)

Video Transcript

- [INAUDIBLE], open.

HANS KRISTENSEN: My job here at FAS is to monitor developments in the nuclear forces around the world. So of course, we also monitor China. The unique new tool we have to do this today as an NGO is satellite imagery.

So I spent a lot of time on satellite photos monitoring what's going on and obviously trying to make sense of it. And so after China declared an exercise with some mobile missile launchers a few years back, they mentioned this area in the central part of northern China. And I honed in and found it.

And suddenly, we see a lot of new silos going up in this training area. You know, so far I've been able to count 16. So we're talking about a significant investment.

China has, for decades, traditionally been very, very modest in its nuclear modernization. You know, keep the minimal force, use it for what they call defensive purposes. And you know, all nuclear weapons states say they only have nuclear weapons for defensive purposes, no matter what the world is.

But recently, we've seen a lot more developments. And they're trying to make sure that this force can function and survive against really capable forces that the United States and Russia have.

For now, we think what's going on is they've decided that their current ICBMs are not survivable enough. They wouldn't be able to survive an early attack, a first strike. And so they're trying to expand the number and types of silos they have or will have in the future.

Mind you, this is in a training area up here. It's not an operational missile brigade area. So we suspect that whatever comes out of what's going on there in the desert will be deployed out into the regions where they actually operate their-- their real missile brigades.

Nuclear weapons are a threat to everyone, no matter who has them. And the international community has been fighting for decades to try to limit the numbers and reduce the role, et cetera, et cetera.

Now, unfortunately, we're in an uptick, where things are becoming a little more dire again. Countries with nuclear weapons are rattling their swords at each other again, increasing their investments and their arsenals et cetera, et cetera. So the bottom line is-- for people who, you know, are concerned about this is to become more active in trying to influence their politicians about where we should go, what kind of sane policy we should have in the future.

Recommended Stories

  • China said to speed up move to more survivable nuclear force

    China appears to be moving faster toward a capability to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos, possibly to improve its ability to respond promptly to a nuclear attack, according to an American expert who analyzed satellite images of recent construction at a missile training area. Hans Kristensen, a longtime watcher of U.S., Russian and Chinese nuclear forces, said the imagery suggests that China is seeking to counter what it may view as a growing threat from the United States. The U.S. in recent years has pointed to China's nuclear modernization as a key justification for investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming two decades to build an all-new U.S. nuclear arsenal.

  • Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

    Boeing Co and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) said on Tuesday they had completed the first flight test on a pilotless fighter-like jet designed to operate in conjunction with crewed aircraft. The "Loyal Wingman", the first military aircraft to be designed and manufactured in Australia in more than 50 years, flew under the supervision of a Boeing test pilot monitoring it from a ground control station in South Australia.

  • U.S. is ‘gravely concerned’ by reports of abuses in Ethiopia

    Accounts of atrocities by Ethiopian forces have alarmed the world.

  • The US Air Force's plan to dodge Chinese missiles means new jobs for airmen who keep fighters flying

    The Air Force needs to spread out to make it harder for adversaries to target its planes, but spreading out means airmen will be spread thin.

  • Vaccine Watch: Nations engage in vaccine diplomacy

    ABC News’ Bob Woodruff reports on how China, Russia and India are providing vaccines for countries around the world, spreading their influence on the global stage during the pandemic.

  • Israeli-owned ship in Dubai for assessment after explosion

    An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman strategic waterway has arrived at a port in Dubai, where is it is due to be assessed in dry dock. Israel's defence minister on Saturday said that an initial assessment had found that Iran was responsible for the explosion. The blue and white ship is now berthed in Dubai's Port Rashid, having sailed from its position off the coast of Omani capital Muscat, where the explosion occurred.

  • Mars Rover, SpaceX launches, and the Hope Probe - these are some of 2021's biggest space stories so far

    Following NASA's Mars Rover daring landing, the red planet is also in the sights of Elon Musk's SpaceX, the UAE, and China.

  • Americans are at risk of being dragged into global cyber warfare, FireEye's CEO warns: 'It's as simple as if you can be hacked, you are hacked'

    In a world where more devices are connected to the internet than every before, consumers could opened up to massive risk.

  • China says Taiwan pineapple ban not about politics as war of words escalates

    China on Monday denied accusations by Taiwan that a ban on pineapples from the island was about politics, saying it was purely a matter of biosecurity, in an escalating war of words that has added to existing tensions. China announced the ban last week, citing "harmful creatures" it said could come with the fruit, threatening China's own agriculture. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, says there is nothing wrong with its pineapples and that Beijing is using the fruit as another way to coerce the island.

  • Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast

    An Israeli-owned cargo ship that suffered a mysterious explosion in the Gulf of Oman came to Dubai's port for repairs Sunday, days after the blast that revived security concerns in Mideast waterways amid heightened tensions with Iran. Associated Press journalists saw the hulking Israeli-owned MV Helios Ray sitting at dry dock facilities at Dubai's Port Rashid. Although the crew was unharmed in the blast, the vessel sustained two holes on its port side and two on its starboard side just above the waterline, according to American defense officials.

  • Exclusive: English battalions set to bear brunt of cuts because Government won't touch Scottish troops

    English battalions are set to bear the brunt of cuts because "politics" means the Government won't touch troops in Scotland, the former head of the army has said. General Lord Richard Dannatt, the former Chief of the General Staff, has hit out at the reduction in troops set to take place over the next decade as part of the integrated defence review. Plans being considered are looking to reduce the army by nearly 10,000 troops, cutting the number of full-time posts from 82,000 to 72,500. However, Lord Dannatt told The Telegraph it was inevitable that to achieve that reduced figure the Ministry of Defence is “going to have to get rid of four English battalions”, despite the “low” operational capability of Scottish battalions. “The politics overrides the logic,” he said. “For the last two defence reviews Scottish battalions should have been disbanded but politically that’s not acceptable.” He added that with “Ms Sturgeon rampant north of the Border and the Union under threat” there was no chance Westminster would “touch Scottish battalions”. “At the very least one Scottish battalion should go to show equity across the country," he said. "Don’t take four English battalions and no Scots battalions when everyone knows the Scots battalions are undermanned.”

  • Chinese hackers infiltrated India's power grid ahead of Mumbai blackout, says report

    Chinese state hackers seeded India's power grid with cyber malware as the rivals last year skirmished over a disputed border in the Himalayas, a report has found. As the standoff continued, Chinese illicit programs were being inserted into control systems managing India's power supply, as well as a high-voltage transmission substation and a coal-fired power plant. The disclosure lends weight to the idea that a massive power outage in Mumbai last year was a deliberate attack by China to warn India not to press its claim, the New York Times reported. The October 12 blackout in India's financial capital shut down the stock market and trains and forced hospitals to run emergency back-up generators. Indian officials at the time said state-sponsored cyber attackers were suspected to be behind the blackout. A new report by Recorded Future, a firm that monitors state cyber activity, found a sharp increase in attacks by Chinese-backed groups from the start of last year. That increased further from the middle of the year. Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in hand-to-hand fighting in Ladakh over the summer as the armies clashed over the disputed border. Record Future found “a concerted campaign against India’s critical infrastructure”, with 10 different power sector organisations targeted, including centres for balancing supply and demand in the power grid. Stuart Solomon, Recorded Future’s chief operating officer, said that the Chinese state-sponsored group, which the firm named Red Echo, “has been seen to systematically utilise advanced cyberintrusion techniques to quietly gain a foothold in nearly a dozen critical nodes across the Indian power generation and transmission infrastructure”. Most of the malware was never activated. But even just by signalling that it has the capability, China could potentially wield significant deterrence against India, experts suggested.

  • China moving 'step by step' in recertifying Boeing 737 MAX

    China's aviation regulator said on Monday its major safety concerns with the Boeing Co 737 MAX had to be "properly addressed" before conducting flight tests but it was studying a plan with U.S. planemaker for clearing aircraft to fly. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) conducted comprehensive and in-depth technical scrutiny of the Boeing 737 MAX, the agency's vice head Dong Zhiyi said, giving the regulator's stance on the plane which China grounded in early 2019.

  • UN chief: Appeal for Yemen raises 'disappointing' $1.7B

    A United Nations appeal for aid to Yemen to alleviate the world’s worst humanitarian disaster raised some $1.7 billion Monday— a result the U.N. chief called “disappointing.” At a virtual pledging conference co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appealed for $3.85 billion this year to address the impoverished Arab country’s dire needs. The amount raised, however, was less than what the U.N. received last year, and a billion dollars short of what was pledged in the 2019 conference, he said.

  • AP Interview: Nepal worried about supply of COVID-19 vaccine

    Nepal has had a successful start of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, but authorities are worried about future supplies as the country competes with dozens of other nations for much-sought vaccines produced by a handful of manufacturers. The government is negotiating with India’s Serum Institute to obtain 5 million doses for the second stage of the campaign, in which 3.7 million elderly people are to be inoculated starting this weekend, Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi said in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday. Nepal received a gift from the Indian government in January of 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine manufactured under license by India's Serum Institute.

  • To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?

    Last September, in the arid hills of northern Nevada, a cluster of flowers found nowhere else on earth died mysteriously overnight. Conservationists were quick to suspect ioneer Ltd, an Australian firm that wants to mine the lithium that lies beneath the flowers for use in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. One conservation group alleged in a lawsuit that the flowers, known as Tiehm's buckwheat, were "dug up and destroyed."

  • Europeans push IAEA Iran resolution despite warnings by Russia, Tehran

    Britain, France and Germany are pressing ahead with a U.S.-backed plan for a resolution by the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board criticising Iran for curbing cooperation with the agency, despite Russian and Iranian warnings of serious consequences. The International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors is holding a quarterly meeting this week against the backdrop of faltering efforts to revive Iran's nuclear deal with major powers now that U.S. President Joe Biden is in office. Iran has recently accelerated its violations of the 2015 deal in an apparent bid to raise pressure on Biden, as each side insists the other must move first.

  • Seahawks K.J. Wright named Male Seattle Sports Star Of The Year

    The linebacker started all 16 games for the second straight year,recording 86 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

  • Border Dems Warn Biden Border Policies Will Be ‘Catastrophic for Our Party, for Our Country’

    Representative Vicente Gonzalez (D., Texas) on Monday warned that President Biden’s immigration policies will be “catastrophic” for the country and the Democratic Party. In an appearance on CNN, Gonzalez expressed growing concern over migrants who have crossed the border ahead of even those who have waited in Mexico while their asylum claims have been processed, in line with the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocol, or “Remain in Mexico” policy. He noted that while thousands have waited two years south of the border for their chance to enter the country, that migrants who made it across the Rio Grande Valley recently were processed and released. “If that is the message that we send to Central America and around the world, I can assure you it won’t be long before we have tens of thousands of people showing up to our border and it will be catastrophic for our party, for our country, for my region, for my district,” he said. “I think we need to have a better plan in place,” he added. “I think asylum seekers should be able to ask for asylum and be processed in their home country or a neighboring country and we shouldn’t have a policy in place that influences people to make this 2,000-mile trek where cartels and human traffickers are enriching themselves.” He noted that the toll of the pandemic — over 3,000 people in his district have died from the virus — makes the border crossings that much more dangerous. This echoes what Representative Henry Cuellar (D., Texas) has said about the situation at the border, telling Axios he is concerned that some immigrants are being allowed into the country without receiving a COVID-19 test first. Cuellar said he hopes the administration continues using the Trump-era Title 42 public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and families during the pandemic. “You just can’t say, ‘Yeah, yeah, let everybody in’ — because then we’re affected down there at the border,” Cuellar reportedly told the outlet on Saturday.

  • Trump names Republican impeachment supporters

    Former President Donald Trump called for GOP unity at a conservative convention in Orlando, Florida and then called out by name the 17 Republican House and Senate members who voted to impeach or convict him. (March 1)