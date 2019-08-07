Expert Views: RBI cuts rates by 35 basis points, more than expected

FILE PHOTO: CCTV cameras are seen installed above the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its headquarters in Mumbai

BENGALURU/MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut interest rates by an unconventional 35 basis points on Wednesday, slightly above expectations, and its fourth cut in 2019 to boost an economy growing at its slowest pace in nearly five years.

The RBI maintained its "accommodative" stance but said further rate reductions would depend on the level of inflation.





COMMENTARY

RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS BANK, SINGAPORE

"Factoring in a downward revision to growth projection and inflation expected to stay sub-target in early 2020 back the central bank's dovish bias. Indian benchmark rate cuts have been frontloaded and fallen by the most (110 bps) among Asian peers and hence the committee will prefer to be data-dependent going forward."

"With softness in incoming data, we retain our call for another 25 bp cut, likely in the next quarter. While the irregular quantum of cut surprised most, this was likely a signal that policymakers wished to do more than the routine quarter percent and hence reinforce their bias."





SHILAN SHAH, SENIOR INDIA ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS, SINGAPORE

"The RBI's forecast for GDP growth this year has been lowered a touch with "risks somewhat tilted to the downside". Meanwhile, the official policy stance remains "accommodative", suggesting that further loosening will follow in the near term."

"But we maintain our view that aggressive loosening will be a mistake. The GDP data are riddled with problems. Soft surveys show that spare capacity is still tight and core inflation is likely to rise over the coming months as earlier monetary loosening and expansionary fiscal measures in the union budget take effect."

"With a growing perception that the RBI's credibility as an inflation fighter is being eroded – heightened by the surprise resignation of Viral Acharya from the MPC a few weeks ago – further policy loosening raises the risk of inflation rebounding and ultimately requiring higher interest rates over the longer term."





AMAR AMBANI, PRESIDENT & HEAD OF RESEARCH, YES SECURITIES, MUMBAI

"The unconventional 35 bp cut should have been seen coming, after the RBI's statement in its last policy meet to do away with 25 bp norm. Equities, however, haven't risen after the policy announcement, as a 50 bp cut was priced in the market."

"Going forward, we do believe that scope for another 25 bp cut is available to the MPC in 2019 itself. Clearly, supporting growth, which has risks to further downside, will be top of the agenda in a benign inflation environment."





SUVODEEP RAKSHIT, SENIOR ECONOMIST, KOTAK INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, MUMBAI

"The 35 bp rate cut should be seen as a signal that the Reserve Bank of India's MPC is quite concerned with the growth outlook beyond the usual 25 bp rate cut in a business-as-usual scenario, even though it does not reflect in the revised FY2020 GDP growth estimate."

"The RBI MPC did not necessarily want to deliver a 50 bp rate cut, and hence, retains the scope to reduce rates further. With inflation expected to remain benign, and further downside to growth outlook, we see scope for 25-50 bp of further rate cuts through FY2020."

"Transmission to lending rates will likely remain weak unless there is a clear visibility of adequate liquidity sustaining over the medium-term."





SURAJ KAELEY, SENIOR ADVISER AT FUNDSINDIA

"There has been a significant slowdown in the Indian economy. It was widely expected that the RBI would cut rates to stimulate growth. Further, global interest rates are going down and there is no immediate threat on the inflation front. We welcome this move and hope that rate transmission happens at a faster pace."





JOSEPH THOMAS, HEAD RESEARCH, EMKAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI

"The RBI policy, especially the repo rate cut of 35 bp, takes cognizance of the need to bring down interest cost on liquidity and credit, to support the sluggish economic growth and to stimulate aggregate demand."

"The success of this accommodative policy would depend entirely on the next level of its application, that is, the transmission of lower rates to the ultimate borrowers. The banks seem to be seized of this need and effective cascading of the benefits of lower base rate may happen over the next few months."





ANAGHA DEODHAR, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES, MUMBAI