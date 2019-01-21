Expert Views: China's economy cools in fourth quarter, 2018 growth at 28-year low

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economic growth cooled slightly in the fourth quarter from a year earlier as expected, weighed down by weak investment and faltering consumer confidence as Washington piled on trade pressure, leaving 2018 growth the weakest in 28 years.





KEY POINTS





* Q4 GDP +6.4 pct y/y (f'cast +6.4 pct, prev +6.5 pct)

* Q4 GDP +1.5 pct q/q (f'cast +1.5 pct, prev +1.6 pct)

* 2018 GDP +6.6 pct vs 2017's +6.8 percent

* Dec industrial output +5.7 pct y/y (f'cast +5.3, Nov +5.4)

* Dec retail sales +8.2 pct y/y (f'cast +8.2, Nov +8.1)

* Jan-Dec fixed asset investment +5.9 pct y/y (f'cast +6.0, Jan-Nov +5.9 pct)

* Dec property investment +8.2 pct y/y vs +9.3 pct in Nov - Reuters calculation





MARKET REACTION

Asian markets kept their nerve while China's stock market held steady after the data. The Australian dollar, seen as a liquid proxy for China demand, also held largely steady.





COMMENTARY:

LARRY HU, AN ECONOMIST AT MACQUARIE CAPITAL, HONG KONG

"There are three key drivers of the Chinese economy: infrastructure, property and exports. We see that infrastructure is rebounding, but property and exports are slowing down.

"We expect an escalation of stimulus in infrastructure and property in the second half."





RAYMOND YEUNG, CHIEF ECONOMIST, GREATER CHINA, ANZ

"I believe they want to see an aggressive target (above 6.5 percent) as they celebrate the 70th anniversary (of the establishment of the PRC)"

"China can't rely on exports or a very difficult manufacturing sector, but we see an upside in infrastructure. The government will approve a lot more projects in the pipeline. 2019 will be more of a domestic story, especially on the investment side."





JULIAN EVANS-PRITCHARD, SENIOR CHINA ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"The latest data suggest that economic growth remained weak at the end of 2018 but held up better than many feared, in part thanks to a policy-driven recovery in infrastructure spending. Still, with the headwinds from cooling global growth and the lagged impact of slower credit growth set to intensify in the coming months, China's economy is likely to weaken further before growth stabilises in the second half of the year on the back of expanded policy stimulus.





MASAAKI KANNO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, SONY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, TOKYO

"There was no surprise from the GDP data but the basic message is that the Chinese economy is still slowing down.

"The renminbi appears to have stabilised. It shows that the investors do not seem to have a big concern in the near-term outlook of the Chinese economy (and are) probably expecting some positive impact from policy measures.

"Today's retail sales are slightly higher than expected. We hope the uptrend should be sustained, but we don't know what will happen to consumer sentiment in China. It probably depends on the result of the U.S.-China negotiation on trade. We hope the negotiation should end up with some more positive impact on sentiment.

"Today's industrial production is a slightly positive number but the manufacturing sector still appears to have a downside risk in the first quarter.

"The Chinese government's announcement...that is, to focus on stimulating the economy, appears to be focusing on the tax cut to stimulate the consumption.

"It takes time (to take effect) compared to previous measures that were taken in the form of the increase in more direct spending on infrastructure.

"We still think the Chinese economy could bottom out in the middle of the year."





TORU NISHIHAMA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, DAI-ICHI LIFE RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"China's GDP headline was within expectation. But its industrial production was unexpectedly firm, which was probably due to infrastructure investments.

"The Chinese economy lacks momentum. Impact from U.S.-China trade tensions are appearing and its adverse impact will continue. In addition to that, uncertainties over the global economy are increasing.

"The focus will be how China's domestic demand will offset worsening external demand. It will be a close watch how the government's measures, such as subsidies and infrastructure investment, will support domestic demand."





HUNTER CHAN, ECONOMIST, GREATER CHINA, STANDARD CHARTERED

"The GDP data was on expected lines...main drag was from the external side.

"We expect further stimulus from the fiscal side in 2019...focus would continue to remain on reducing the tax burden and easing conditions for SMEs.