Expert views: China's first quarter GDP posts first decline on record as virus shuts down economy

(Reuters) - China's economy shrank 6.8% in January-March from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, the first such decline since at least 1992 when quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) records began.

The historic slump in the world's second-largest economy comes after efforts to contain the coronavirus, which first emerged in China late last year, shut down factories, transport and shopping malls.





KEY POINTS

* Q1 GDP -6.8% y/y (f'cast -6.5%, Q4 +6.0%)

* Q1 GDP -9.8% q/q (f'cast -9.9%, Q4 +1.5%)

* March industrial output -1.1% y/y (f'cast -7.3%, Jan-Feb -13.5%)

* March retail sales -15.8% y/y (f'cast -10%, Jan-Feb -20.5%)

* Jan-March fixed asset investment -16.1% y/y (f'cast-15.1%, Jan-Feb -24.5%)

* Jan-March property investment -7.7% y/y (Jan-Feb -16.3%)





COMMENTARY:





MASAAKI KANNO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, SONY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, TOKYO

"It was already known that there would be a sharp contraction in the first quarter, so the point is what recovery there will be from the April-June quarter."

"Japan and the United States are likely to have large negative gross domestic product figures in April-June, so if China will recover, I think it will become a source of hope to the world economy. But the problem is that China's external demand will remain insufficient, so we can't have hopes of enough growth based only on domestic demand."





JULIAN EVANS-PRITCHARD, SENIOR CHINA ECONOMIST, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"GDP contracted in Q1 for the first time since China began publishing quarterly data in 1992. The monthly data suggests that activity improved in March but remained weak even as efforts to contain COVID-19 were relaxed.

"The March data adds to broader signs that China's economy is past the worst. But the recovery will probably continue to underwhelm. Indeed, the high frequency indicators we track suggest that, after an initial bounce as containment measures were eased, the recovery in activity has since slowed to a crawl.

"One problem is that domestic demand is being held back by labour market strains: the unemployment rate remained elevated in March, and per capita incomes declined outright in Q1. Meanwhile, the double-digit decline in industrial sales for exports last month adds to signs that external headwinds are intensifying. China is in for a drawn-out recovery."





ATSUSHI TAKEDA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ITOCHU ECONOMIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"Retail and fixed asset investment dropped by 20% in January and February, so the GDP wasn't an unexpected figure."

"What's next in focus is what the pace of recovery will be in the April-June and July-September quarters. The United States, Europe and Japan's economies will drop sharply in the second quarter, so while I think domestic demand will recover, exports are likely to fall sharply and the power of the recovery will be weakened."





HUA CHANGCHUN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES, SHENZHEN, CHINA

"Q1 data indicated that the central government is likely to play down the gravity of setting an annual growth target during the two sessions, and instead focus on the unemployment rate. The figure also means that the government is unwilling to copy the massive stimulus model back in 2008."

"Industrial production picked up faster than expected, but the retail sales data showed that consumption is in slow recovery."

"The impact of the coronavirus outbreak overseas has not shown fully on the trade front, so there'll be lingering pressures on the economy in Q2. Employment in the import and export sectors will take the blow, and we expect both central and local governments to continue to offer support to soften the impact."

"We expect the central bank to cut LPR by another 20 bps this year to lower the borrowing cost for companies. And, it's still very likely for the PBOC to cut the benchmark deposit rate by around 25 bps to ease the pressure for banks."





FRANCES CHEUNG, HEAD OF MACRO STRATEGY, ASIA, WESTPAC BANKING CORP, SINGAPORE

"Considering the wide range of forecasts, it was not a big miss for Q1 GDP. Market appears (to be) looking past Q1, as a bad quarter had been expected.

"March industrial production showed some improvement – while one may argue that partly reflected unfulfilled orders in February, that still means production in Q1 as a whole was mildly less weak than initially thought."