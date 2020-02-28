Expert views: India's economy grows slowly in Dec quarter, with virus impact to come

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's economy expanded by 4.7% in the December quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, the slowest pace in more than six years, and analysts see the global impact of the coronavirus further stifling growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

The GDP data released on Friday showed consumer demand, private investment and exports all struggling, while higher government spending and an improvement in rural demand lent support.

The read-out for the final quarter of 2019 matched the forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll, but was below a revised - and greatly increased - 5.1% growth rate for the previous quarter.





COMMENTARY

ABHEEK BARUA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI

"The 4.7% growth is in line with economists' expectations. However, with a likely impact of the coronavirus beginning to play out in the last quarter and expenditure compression by the government, last quarter GDP growth could disappoint. This could mean that GDP for the year could be lower than 5%.

The coronavirus remains the critical risk as India depends on China for both demand and supply of inputs. The case for an early rate cut despite adverse inflation optics remains and globally central banks might have to go in for aggressive monetary easing to offset a pandemic led recession."





MADHAVI ARORA, LEAD ECONOMIST, FX AND RATES, EDELWEISS SECURITIES, MUMBAI

"With Asia growth being suppressed in 4QFY20 amid COVID-19 impact, external demand spillover to India amid supply disruptions would weigh marginally on India's near-term growth."

It appears growth slowdown is not just cyclical but more entrenched with consumption secularly joining the slowdown bandwagon even as investment story continues to languish.

Factors including still-tight financial conditions, weakening household and corporate balance sheet, sluggish private capex and lack of business confidence, possible slower public capex amid fiscal constraints continue to weigh and require continued innovative policy levers both from India's government and the RBI."





RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, MUMBAI

"The only silver lining in the overall picture of gloom and doom is the steadily improving growth of agriculture and allied activities. This sector, besides the government spending on public administration, has prevented the growth from sliding further.

The revisions in previous quarter numbers do happen routinely with better availability of data. I don't think that should materially change anything.

Manufacturing has been falling consistently as per the IIP data and the real weak spots are manufacturing, especially capital goods, construction, trade and financial services."





MADAN SABNAVIS, CHIEF ECONOMIST, CARE RATINGS, MUMBAI

"The Central Statistics Office has not considered the coronavirus in their estimates, which can impart a downward bias to the GDP growth projection of 5% for the year, as Q4 has to register a very high growth rate of 5.5%+ given the three quarterly numbers of 5, 4.5 and 4.7%.

The numbers are otherwise on expected lines with disappointing growth in manufacturing and the push coming from services, especially the government. Investment still is down and unlikely to recover in Q4"





RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS BANK, SINGAPORE

"3QFY GDP was largely in line with consensus, with notable revisions to 1Q and 2Q data. Strength in private consumption surprised on the upside, but the drag from investments persist as capacity utilisation remains sub-par.

With global risks on the rise and a challenging trade/ manufacturing outlook in 4QFY owing to the COVID-19 developments, production might face some headwinds in 4QFY.

Hopes are high that as China gradually returns to work, supply disruptions will abate and production will play catch-up to normalise prices and supplies in 1QFY21.

Higher government expenditure provides a timely counterbalance as does a smaller negative in net exports and a leg-up in service sector output. We maintain our 5% growth estimate for this fiscal year and 5.8% for next FY.

With fiscal policy facing limited space, monetary policy will continue to heavy lift. As inflation eases and heads to the 4% midpoint of the target, markets will price in cuts in 2H. Whether this cooling off in inflation opens the door for rate cuts, will also hinge on growth prospects.