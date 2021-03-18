WHO expert: Virus study to have unanimity despite pressure

  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 file photo, Peter Ben Embarek of a World Health Organization team attends a joint press conference at the end of their mission to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Peter Ben Embarek, the head of a World Health Organization team, working with Chinese colleagues to finish a long-awaited report into the origins of the coronavirus, said in interviews on Wednesday and Thursday that the team hopes the report will be ready for release next week. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, file)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 file photo, Peter Ben Embarek of a World Health Organization team arrives for a joint press conference at the end of their mission to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Peter Ben Embarek, the head of a World Health Organization team, working with Chinese colleagues to finish a long-awaited report into the origins of the coronavirus, said in interviews on Wednesday and Thursday that the team hopes the report will be ready for release next week. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, file)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Peter Ben Embarek, center, of a World Health Organization team is approached by a journalist as he arrives at the VIP terminal of the airport to leave, at the end of the WHO mission to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Peter Ben Embarek, the head of a World Health Organization team, working with Chinese colleagues to finish a long-awaited report into the origins of the coronavirus, said in interviews on Wednesday and Thursday that the team hopes the report will be ready for release next week.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, file)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak WHO China Virus-Origins

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 file photo, Peter Ben Embarek of a World Health Organization team attends a joint press conference at the end of their mission to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Peter Ben Embarek, the head of a World Health Organization team, working with Chinese colleagues to finish a long-awaited report into the origins of the coronavirus, said in interviews on Wednesday and Thursday that the team hopes the report will be ready for release next week. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, file)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAMEY KEATEN
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA (AP) — The head of a World Health Organization team working with Chinese colleagues to finish a long-awaited report into the origins of the coronavirus acknowledged its authors could face “pressures” but insisted the final product will have a unanimous green light from all of the team's science-minded members.

Peter Ben Embarek, an expert on food safety and diseases that jump from animals to humans, said in interviews on Wednesday and Thursday that the team hopes the report -- now totaling some 280 pages and complete with graphs, dates and annexes -- will be ready for release next week.

The report is a first-phase study that is expected to be followed by a more in-depth look as part of guidelines set by Chinese officials and the WHO team.

Ben Embarek, who led a 10-person international team of experts that visited China in January and February, acknowledged that political pressures have loomed large over the virus pandemic.

“We are in the world that we live in,” he said. “It’s possible that there will be pressures from right to left.”

“What we can guarantee is that everyone will be on board” and “unanimous” in their backing of the report once that the text is completed, Ben Embarek said. The “fine-tuning of the text” has centered on scientific issues, while some Chinese-English translation issues were “taking a lot of time,” he said.

He said the report was being written by all of the experts and is part of a “long and complex” process.

China's Global Times newspaper on Wednesday published an interview with Liang Wannian, the head of the Chinese side of the team, who spoke of alleged political pressures that amounted to “huge disrespect to the work of our scientists.”

Liang was quoted as saying some politicians and international media had "insisted on politicizing the scientific issue of tracing the source of COVID-19, regardless of scientific facts, for their own personal gain, arbitrarily misinterpreting the scientific findings and reports of our joint team.”

He took pains to emphasize the spirit of cooperation among the scientists and said both sides had cooperated openly and fully throughout the month-long investigation, and that “results of this joint study in China are the consensus of Chinese and foreign experts.”

Liang echoed the comments from Ben Embarek about the extended time to publish the report, saying the process required to present a complete and scientifically rigorous report “takes some time.”

The team did not find cases of COVID-19 before December 8, 2019, he said.

Ben Embarek cited the need to investigate the possible role in the pandemic of the local trade in wild animal products from farms in and around southern China in 2019 and beyond to a market in the city of Wuhan, which could have been a way that the virus entered a large city that was tied into global supply chains.

“We don’t know yet the origins of the pandemic," he said, adding that cold-chain transmission, including through frozen food packaging, was a “possible route” of spread, but that the issue requires further exploration.

Liang promoted Chinese government claims of other sources of the pandemic saying that cold chain transmission “plays an important part in the origin and transmission of the epidemic.” The international team left open the possibility of the cold chain playing a role in the transmission.

It took many months for the U.N. team to arrange a visit to China with Chinese authorities. Critics say the delay cost valuable time in efforts to unearth the origins of the pandemic, which has led to at least 2.6 million reported deaths.

On Friday, Chen Xu, the Chinese ambassador to U.N. organizations in Geneva, said the WHO had selected the team's members who did the work with Chinese counterparts, appearing to suggest no political influence by China was exerted.

“We have our hands off, like the officials from the WHO as well,” Chen said, alluding to the U.N. agency's secretariat. "Let the scientists (do) their work.”

China’s government detained some doctors who sought to raise the alarm about the outbreak, which is believed to have originated in or near Wuhan in late 2019.

WHO repeatedly praised the Chinese government’s early response, even though recordings of private meetings obtained by The Associated Press exposed how top officials at the U.N. health agency were frustrated at China’s lack of cooperation.

___

Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • China summons technology firms over voice software security

    Chinese authorities summoned 11 companies including Alibaba and Tencent for talks regarding the security of voice software, as Beijing steps up scrutiny over the internet sector. The internet watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China said Thursday that the talks were about security assessments of technology used in voice-based social media and deepfake technology that can potentially manipulate and create synthetic audio content of people speaking. The move comes as authorities in recent months have increased oversight over technology firms in the country, over concerns of anticompetitive behavior.

  • WHO Gave China Veto Power over American Scientists Joining COVID-Origin Investigation

    The World Health Organization gave China veto power over who would join the team investigating the origins of the novel coronavirus, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. That veto power was extended to any American scientists who applied to join the team. The Department of Health and Human Services recommended three scientists, including a virologist who is an expert on viruses that require high-security labs for study. WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told the Journal that none of the Americans recommended for the team were accepted. However, one American who applied separately was accepted: Peter Daszak, president of the non profit EcoHealth Alliance. Daszak had spent years studying bat coronaviruses and has worked with Shi Zhengli, director of the Center for Emerging Diseases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, one of two laboratories in the city of Wuhan researching bat coronaviruses. The EcoHealth Alliance, Daszak’s organization, diverted $600,000 in grants from U.S. National Institutes of Health to the WIV between 2014 and 2019 to study bat coronaviruses. U.S. officials and scientists were concerned about Daszak’s potential conflict of interest, amid speculation that the novel coronavirus may have escaped from a lab in Wuhan. Daszak provided the WHO with a conflict-of-interest statement, and the agency accepted him. Daszak also organized a public statement, published in the medical journal The Lancet and signed by a group of scientists, which ruled out the lab-leak hypothesis. The team of scientists who traveled to Wuhan included WHO researchers and was established as an independent body that would report its findings to the agency. China has not publicly identified most of its representatives on the team. The WHO shelved a planned report on the team’s findings in Wuhan earlier this month, following scientists’ calls for greater transparency. While in Wuhan, the team leader Peter Ben Embarek concluded that it was unlikely that the coronavirus first leaked from a lab, and that the WHO would probably not continue investigating the possibility. However, after leaving China, Ben Embarek said that the possibility of a lab lead was “definitely not off the table.”

  • WHO report on Covid-19 origins expected within weeks

    Peter Daszak, a member of the World Health Organization's team investigating the origins of Covid-19, comments on his team's research process ahead of a widely-anticipated findings report. "The world will be surprised at how much detail came out of this mission," Daszak stated.

  • China's banking regulator admonishes Xiaomi-backed online bank XW Bank for charging 30 per cent service fee on consumer loans

    China's banking regulator has issued an admonishment against an internet-only lender backed by Xiaomi for violating the country's lending rules, as it intensifies its scrutiny of the financial businesses by technology platforms. The verbal reprimand followed complaints by borrowers against the lender, which have increased significantly since the end of 2019, the regulator said. The regulator did not levy any fines or punishments on the bank, but stressed that all banks and insurers should examine their own operations, particularly where it concerned cooperating with third-party platforms. Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. China has recently escalated a campaign to curb the influence of the nation's largest home-grown technology champions after the top leadership pledged to expand oversight of financial technology, stamp out monopolies, and prevent the unregulated expansion of capital. After the financial regulator foiled Ant Group's US$35 billion initial public offering, the antitrust and banking regulators issued a litany of rules to ring-fence fintech businesses to curtail any potential risk to the country's financial stability. Source: China Banking Regulatory Commission, banks' websites, SCMP research SCMP alt=Source: China Banking Regulatory Commission, banks' websites, SCMP research SCMP> Until recently, fintech companies had been given room to roam, enabling lenders in China's so-called shadow banking system to grow into some of the world's most valuable companies. These "big tech" firms, including the likes of JD Digits, Lufax, Ant Group, have become the top brass of China's nonbank lenders attracting big cheques from international investors. Ant is an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, which owns South China Morning Post. SCMP Graphics alt=SCMP Graphics> XW Bank, which means the "new internet" bank, was one of several online lenders approved in recent years to spearhead China's experimentation with fintech. Along with Ant's MYbank and Tencent Holdings' Webank, XW Bank operates without any bricks-and-mortar branches, just like the eight virtual banking licenses issued in Hong Kong. XW Bank's largest single shareholder is New Hope Group, a Sichuan-based producer of animal feed meal, with a 30 per cent stake. Xiaomi, which makes smartphones and a range of household electronic gadgets, owns 29.5 per cent via a unit. The bank had 44 trillion yuan (US$6.8 trillion) of assets by the end of 2019, according to its annual report. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • EU envoys agree first China sanctions in three decades

    The European Union agreed on Wednesday to blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses, two diplomats said, the first sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square crackdown. EU ambassadors approved the travel bans and asset freezes on four Chinese individuals and one entity, whose names will not be made public until formal approval by EU foreign ministers on March 22, as part of a new and wider rights sanctions list. While the sanctions are mainly symbolic, the adoption marks a significant hardening in the EU's policy towards China, which Brussels long regarded as a benign trading partner but now views as a systematic abuser of basic rights and freedoms.

  • Kazakhs take Xinjiang protest to China's doorstep

    At Beijing's consulate in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty, a small picket has persisted for over a month despite police intimidation. The demands of the mostly female demonstrators are simple: safe passage home for their relatives, who are missing, jailed or trapped in China's crackdown on minorities in the farwestern Xinjiang region.

  • World Health Organization postpones COVID-19 origins report

    Former top State Dept. investigator David Asher joins 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss what to expect from results of virus origin probe.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India and Pakistan reported a big jump in infections on Thursday, driven by a resurgence in cases in their richest states. While authorities in India have mainly blamed crowding and an overall reluctance to wear masks for its spike, Pakistan says a variant of the virus first identified in Britain could also be a factor. Maharashtra state, home to India's commercial capital Mumbai, reported 23,179 of the country's 35,871 new cases in the last 24 hours.

  • Why a small tweak to America's North Korea policy revealed a bigger change

    What seems like a semantics argument may actually reveal quite a bit about where the Biden administration stands on North Korea. After weeks of going back and forth between calling for the "denuclearization of North Korea" and the "denuclearization of the Korean peninsula" in official statements, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and others appear to be settling on the former, The Washington Post reports. South Korea does not have nuclear weapons, and the United States pulled its tactical nukes from South Korean soil in 1991, the Post notes, but the U.S. does have nuclear-armed bombers and submarines in the region. Therefore, by focusing solely on the denuclearization of North Korea, rather than the whole peninsula, as the Biden administration appears to be doing, the U.S. may be signaling that it's drawing a harder line and does not intend to make any concessions about its bombers and submarines. It could also suggest there's a disconnect between Washington and Seoul on the matter, since the latter's readout of a Wednesday meeting between Austin and his South Korean counterpart, Suh Wook, differs from comments made by Austin's spokesman, John Kirby. This is a problem. It has been one historically and clearly it’ll continue to be one. https://t.co/T5vDC5jRPR — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) March 17, 2021 Either way, it's likely Pyongyang noticed. Why does it matter whether officials refer to the "denuclearization of North Korea" as opposed to the "denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula?" Here's what North Korea says the latter phrase means:https://t.co/lp2t6KoHan pic.twitter.com/8CO5yOOcCb — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) March 17, 2021 For another look at how the minutiae of diplomatic jargon can play a significant role in foreign policy, check out the thread on Taiwan-related language below. | On the surface level, its easy to overlook *why* getting the language right is so important—especially since “acknowledge” and “recognize” are synonymous in common discourse. But in diplomatic jargon, the difference is significance. 1/ https://t.co/aTsw8PNjDR — Jessica Drun (@jessicadrun) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWarnock warns voting rights are under assault at a rate not seen 'since the Jim Crow era'Biden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels different

  • Boris Johnson accused of 'grasping naivety' over approach to China

    Boris Johnson has been accused of “grasping naivety” over his approach to China in a landmark foreign policy review, as hawkish Tory MPs called for a tougher Government stance. The Prime Minister on Tuesday published his post-Brexit vision for “Global Britain”, setting out a 114-page strategy for defence, security and development policy over the next decade. China was described as a “systemic challenge” and the “biggest state-based threat” to the UK’s economic security, but the review also called for deeper trade links and more cooperation with Beijing on climate change and pandemic preparedness. A series of senior Conservatives lined up in the Commons to voice stern warnings over the tone and substance of the review’s verdicts on China. Sir Julian Lewis, chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee, said the approach suggested “the grasping naivety of the Cameron-Osborne years still lingers on” in some quarters of Government. Tobias Ellwood, Tory chairman of the Commons defence committee, expressed regret that the strategy had not called out China “for the geo-strategic threat that it is”. Jeremy Hunt, former Tory foreign secretary, said he was “worried” about designating China “simply as a systemic challenge given the terrible events in Hong Kong and Xinjiang”, where the Chinese Communist Party has been accused of grave human rights abuses. The document’s approach to China was summarised as “pretty much business as usual” by Sir Iain Duncan Smith, chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac). He told The Telegraph: “What are we going to do about China’s insatiable ambition to become completely dominant?”

  • Huawei to Start Demanding 5G Royalties From Apple, Samsung

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. will begin charging mobile giants like Apple Inc. a “reasonable” fee for access to its trove of wireless 5G patents, potentially creating a lucrative revenue source by showcasing its global lead in next-generation networking.The owner of the world’s largest portfolio of 5G patents will negotiate rates and potential cross-licensing with the iPhone maker and Samsung Electronics Co., Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping said. It aims to get paid despite U.S. efforts to block its network gear and shut it out of the supply chain, but promised to charge lower rates than rivals like Qualcomm Inc., Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj. Huawei should rake in about $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in patent and licensing fees between 2019 and 2021, executives said without specifying which of those stemmed from 5G. It’s capping per-phone royalties at $2.50, according to Jason Ding, head of Huawei’s intellectual property department.China’s largest technology company by revenue wants a seat at the table with tech giants vying to define the rapidly evolving field of connected cars, smart homes and robotic surgery. Battles are unfolding over who profits from 5G that may dwarf the size and scope of the tech industry’s first worldwide patent war -- the one over smartphones. But having only just become a major player in 5G standards boards, Huawei is now grappling with U.S. sanctions that have all but crippled its smartphone business and threaten to hamstring its networking division abroad.Huawei will be flexible in negotiating rates on different 5G products -- everything from water meters to smart cars, according to Ding. “One thing for certain is that the $2.50 cap is set on smartphones,” he said.Read more: 5G’s Arrival Tees Up Patent Fights in Market Set to Grow 12,000%Once the world’s largest smartphone maker, the Chinese corporation has seen a series of U.S. sanctions almost obliterate its lucrative consumer business. With the Biden administration keeping up the pressure on Huawei, billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has directed the company to grow its roster of enterprise clients in transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries. Its library of 5G patents could turn into a new growth stream if it can levy royalties from rival smartphone players like Xiaomi Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd. and Oppo.Companies like Qualcomm thrive on charging royalties on technology they supply to clients like Apple. The two mobile giants have clashed bitterly over what Apple called an unfair $7.50 royalty from every iPhone, which Qualcomm defended as a small price to pay for fundamental technology. On Tuesday, Huawei executives stressed American sanctions shouldn’t affect its ability to cross-license with U.S. companies because those patents are publicly available. The company intends to plow patent fees back into research to maintain its position in wireless networking versus Ericsson and Nokia.Disputes over patents however are likely to escalate as 5G goes mainstream, enabling a host of future applications from autonomous cars to the internet of things. Companies worldwide have fought over who will profit from fundamental technology, in cases that have pit patent owners including Qualcomm and Ericsson against those who use the systems in their products, such as Apple. Regulators and courts around the world continue to grapple with how to value patents for essential technology, and whether their owners have any rights to limit the use of those inventions. Huawei executives didn’t say how they would enforce their patents in case of disputes.Read more: Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. SanctionsIt’s a thorny issue that’s becoming more important as the world transitions to 5G. The value of standardized technology was a key issue in the smartphone wars, when developers of wireless technology like Nokia, Qualcomm and Motorola fought then-new entrants such as Apple and Microsoft Corp. The new disputes are potentially more lucrative as sales of devices using 5G are forecast to grow to $668 billion globally in 2026 from just $5.5 billion in 2020, according to Allied Market Research.Read more: Huawei’s 5G Patents Means U.S. Will Pay Despite Trump Ban(Updates with executive’s comments from the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Which players are the hottest targets at the NBA trade deadline?

    We already know LaMarcus Aldridge won't finish the season in San Antonio. Here are other players likely to move at the NBA trade deadline.

  • Analysis: Market feels like 'coiled spring' after Fed

    Investors are closely watching how fast U.S. Treasury yields may rise after a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where the central bank reiterated loose policies that are likely to help boost even more growth and inflation. That's a key issue for both investors and Fed officials who would rather not have to ride out another bout of bond market volatility as a growing body of indicators suggests U.S. growth is poised to take off this year. On Thursday, U.S. Treasury yields spiked to a 14-month high and the yield curve steepened to its highest since 2015, which followed a relatively muted reaction on Wednesday.

  • Some Long COVID Patients Feel Much Better After Getting the Vaccine

    Judy Dodd began struggling with long COVID symptoms last spring — shortness of breath, headaches, exhaustion. Then she got the vaccine. After her first Pfizer-BioNTech shot in late January, she felt so physically miserable that she had to be persuaded to get the second. For three days after that one, she also felt awful. But the fourth day, everything changed. “I woke up, and it was like, ‘Oh, what a beautiful morning,’” said Dodd, a middle school teacher who is also an actor and director. “It was like I’d been directing ‘Sweeney Todd’ for months, and now I’m directing ‘Oklahoma.’” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Dodd, who continues to feel good, is among a number of people who are reporting that the post-COVID symptoms they have experienced for months have begun improving, sometimes significantly, after they got the vaccine. It is a phenomenon that doctors and scientists are watching closely, but as with much about the yearlong coronavirus pandemic, there are many uncertainties. Scientists are only beginning to study any potential effect of vaccines on long COVID symptoms. Anecdotes run the gamut: Besides those who report feeling better after the shots, many people say they have experienced no change, and a small number say they feel worse. Reports from doctors vary too. Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease physician at Columbia University, said about 40% of the long COVID patients he has been treating cite symptom improvement after the vaccine. “They notice, ‘Hey, over the days, I’m feeling better. The fatigue isn’t so bad. Maybe smell is coming back,’” Griffin said. Other doctors say it is too early to know. “Too few of our participants have been vaccinated so far to really be able to provide insight into this question,” said Dr. Michael Peluso, an infectious disease specialist working on a study of long-term COVID patients at University of California, San Francisco. “I’ve heard anecdotes as well, but I’ve seen too little data so far.” This month, a small study by British researchers that has not yet been peer-reviewed found that eight months after people were hospitalized for COVID-19, those who were vaccinated experienced improvement in more long COVID symptoms than those who were not yet vaccinated. The 44 vaccinated patients in the study were older and had more underlying medical conditions, since people with those characteristics qualified for vaccines earlier. One month after vaccination, those patients reported improvement in 23% of their long COVID symptoms, like joint pain and breathing, while 5.6% of their symptoms had worsened. The 22 unvaccinated people questioned at that time said 15% of their symptoms were better, while 14% of their symptoms were worse. There was no difference in response between people who received the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines. Additional information comes from two surveys of several hundred people with long COVID symptoms, many of whom were never hospitalized for the disease. One survey of 345 people, mostly women and mostly in the United Kingdom, found that two weeks or more after their first vaccine dose, 93 felt slightly better and 18 felt back to normal — a total of 32% reporting improved long COVID symptoms. In that survey, by Gez Medinger, a London-based filmmaker who has experienced post-COVID symptoms, 61 people, just under 18%, felt worse, most of them reporting only a slight decline in their condition. Nearly half — 172 people — reported feeling no different. Another survey, by Survivor Corps, of a group of more than 150,000 COVID survivors found that as of March 17, 225 of 577 respondents reported some improvement, while 270 felt no change, and 82 felt worse. Jim Golen, 55, of Saginaw, Minnesota, feels some long COVID symptoms have worsened since his vaccination. Golen, a former hospice nurse who also has a small farm, had experienced months of difficulty, including blood clots in his lungs, chest pain, brain fog, insomnia and shortness of breath with any exertion. Late last year, after seeing several doctors, “I was finally starting to get better,” he said. Since receiving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in mid-January, he said, his chest burning and shortness of breath have returned with a vengeance, especially if he taxes himself with activities like collecting sap from the maple trees on his farm. Nonetheless, Golen said he was “very happy” to be vaccinated, emphasizing that the effects of COVID were worse and preventing it is crucial. Some people shared stories of stark symptom improvements that took them by surprise. Laura Gross, 72, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, rattled off a lengthy list of debilitating long COVID symptoms she had experienced since April, including exhaustion, joint pain, muscle aches and a “zizzy-dizzy-weaky thing that was like an internal, headachy, all-over-body vibration.” Her cognitive fuzziness and forgetfulness were so intense that “brain fog barely describes it,” she said. “It’s more like brain cyclone.” She also felt uncharacteristically “hopeless, sad, lonely, unmotivated,” she said. Three days after her first Moderna shot in late January, everything changed. “It was like a revelation,” she said. The brain fog cleared completely, muscle aches were gone, joint pains were less intense, and she suddenly had much more energy. It felt, she said, “like the old me.” That continued after the second dose. “It’s like my cells went kerflooey last year when they met COVID,” Gross said, and the “vaccine said, ‘Wait, you dopes, that isn’t how you fight this; do it this way.’” Recently, she walked briskly for 23 minutes and even “ran a little bit because I was so happy,” she said. “I’m a very happy little chappy.” Scientists say that understanding whether vaccines help some long COVID patients but not others could help unravel the underlying causes of different symptoms and potential ways to treat them. “They might be different disease processes, and you manage them differently,” said Dr. Adam Lauring, a virus expert and infectious disease physician at the University of Michigan. “It might be that there’s a subset of people who have a certain type of long COVID who respond well to vaccines, but there might be other people who have a different subtype that we haven’t quite defined yet.” Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale, said that a vaccine, by generating antibodies to the coronavirus’s spike protein, could potentially eliminate vestiges of the virus or remnants of viral RNA that may linger in some patients. If this is occurring, she said, it could suggest that the vaccine “might be like a permanent cure” for those patients. Iwasaki said the vaccine might also help people whose long COVID symptoms may be caused by a post-viral response resembling an autoimmune disease if “the vaccine stimulates innate immune responses that dampen these kinds of autoreactive responses,” she said. But based on experiences of people with other autoimmune diseases, that relief would “not be very long-lasting, and they would kind of revert back” to having symptoms like fatigue, she said. Dr. Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego, said he is starting a study to measure physiological information like heart rate, respiratory rate, temperature and markers of immune system response in people with long COVID before they receive a vaccine and weeks afterward. It is plausible that “you have your immune system revved up when you’re fighting a reservoir” of virus or RNA remnants, he said, “and that could be an explanation of why you’re in overdrive with your heart rate.” He wants to see if these biological indicators improve post-vaccine. “We’d really like objective metrics that show that you not just feel better,” Topol said. “You could feel better from the placebo effect, but it’s unlikely your heart rate’s going to go from 100 to 60 because of a placebo effect. And if we keep seeing that pattern, that would be like, eureka.” He added, “I think there’s probably something there, but I just don’t know what is the magnitude, how many people are going to benefit.” There are many other questions: Are there specific characteristics — like age, gender, type or duration of symptoms — that might make some long COVID patients more likely to feel better? Would a vaccine be less effective for people with more complex conditions: people whose symptoms are driven by multiple biological pathways (perhaps both an RNA remnant and autoimmune activation) or whose symptoms have changed or fluctuated over time? Are certain types of vaccines more likely to produce benefit? Bridget Hayward, 51, an operating room nurse in Alexandria, Virginia, said that after contracting COVID a year ago, her body ached from her hands to her hips, and she became so brain-fogged that instead of asking for a scalpel, she would say, “Give me that sharp thing we cut with.” Almost daily, she would briefly pass out while bending down to fix a patient’s intravenous line or plug in the cord of a hospital bed. “It was horrifying,” she said. “It was awful thinking it may never get better, like, ‘Is this my new normal? Am I now damaged this way?’” After several months, her worst symptoms improved, but she still tired easily, felt hot even in cool weather, and found it too taxing to do some ordinary tasks, she said. One day after her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in late December, “it was like, click, everything is fine,” she said. Her body temperature has normalized, and “it felt like a darkness lifted.” While “it’s not 100% every day,” she said she has so much energy now that “I’m not just getting from A to B; I’m, like, leaping up.” One recent day, she did several long-overdue errands. “This may not sound like much, but it is a 180-turnaround from three months ago,” she said. “I’m back!” Kim Leighton, 64, of Vancouver, Washington, has had a similar experience. She was hospitalized in March 2020 and had long COVID symptoms that included miniblackouts, shortness of breath, getting lost in her own neighborhood, depression and fatigue. “It really has been hell,” she said. When she started feeling better in late January, she did not even think to connect it to the vaccine but later realized her stark improvement had started four days after receiving her first Moderna shot. She is delighted that she can now take walks in downtown Portland, Oregon, and has the desire to reconnect with friends. “Every day, I feel like I’m feeling stronger,” Leighton said. “All the stuff I had to let go of, I’m trying to get it back.” Dodd, like several others, said she was not taking her improvement for granted. “I’m still sort of wary of what’s around the corner; this disease is so unpredictable,” she said. But, she added, “even if, God forbid, I have a relapse, to have this time now when I feel better, it’s really amazing.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • EU leaders turn on each other in AstraZeneca Covid vaccine row

    Brussels blamed EU governments for growing vaccine chaos on Tuesday night as it accused them of stockpiling jabs despite a looming third Covid wave. The European Commission's rare rebuke of member states came after 17 countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain halted the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine until the EU's medicines regulator completes an investigation. On Tuesday, however, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said there was "no indication" that the suspended AstraZeneca vaccine caused fatal blood clots. It will give the result of its investigation on Thursday. While new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the success of the UK's vaccination programme – with three quarters of over-80s and one in three overall now testing positive for antibodies against Covid – the French prime minister and Germany's national disease centre warned of a third wave. Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, urged European countries to follow the lead of Britain's "world class regulator" and continue using the jab, adding that its "real world impact" had been demonstrated in the 11 million British people who had received it. In what will be seen as a thinly-veiled swipe at countries that have suspended AstraZeneca vaccinations, Mr Hancock added: "We know not only is it safe, it's actually saving lives here right now."

  • Nasa Mars rover: The clanking sound of Perseverance's wheels

    Nasa's robot rover extends its Martian playlist with a recording made while it was driving over rocks.

  • Death of a Zulu king: 'He is planted, not buried'

    Photos of Goodwill Zwelithini's funeral - an insight into how a powerful South African monarch is mourned.

  • Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks hints at likely Senate run with campaign event featuring former Trump advisor Stephen Miller

    The pair will attend a "campaign rally and announcement" at a shooting range in Huntsville, Alabama, according to an invitation posted on Twitter.

  • Mitch McConnell warned Democrats that if they erase the filibuster they'll 'release furies they can barely imagine'

    in a Wall St Jornal op-ed McConnell had a hyperbolic warning for Democrats who want to abolish the 60 vote threshold Senate filibuster.

  • US officials who are ready to fight China over Taiwan don't understand how much is at stake

    Opinion: Before we get into a crisis - or a war - over Taiwan, US policymakers and military leaders need to address some hard, cold realities.