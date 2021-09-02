Expert weighs in on Bills stadium talk
We took those questions to an expert. Marc Ganis, of Sportscorp in Chicago, has worked on several NFL stadium deals.
We took those questions to an expert. Marc Ganis, of Sportscorp in Chicago, has worked on several NFL stadium deals.
This car was previously owned and driven by Carroll Shelby himself.
“I could see us doing [a vaccine mandate] if people were dying like crazy,” said one worker who has resisted calls from his employer to get vaccinated.
Nine musical artists inducted into 2021 Buffalo Music Hall of Fame
Pete Hegseth previously railed against any "business that kicks out a paying customer just because of their political position."
Bill Belichick pushed back when asked whether Cam Newton being unvaccinated played a role in the Patriots' decision to release the quarterback.
5 most surprising cuts made by the #Bills:
Sturgeon Slayers guide service on the famous Fraser River in British Columbia is "confident" it's a world record, though it's debatable.
This is quite the restomod bike…
There's always second guessing, and there will be again with the Cowboys' decision to let these two down roster players go to other orgs. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The starting options might be very limited, but Newton certainly could find work with a new club.
There were a few surprises on the San Francisco 49ers' initial 53-man roster.
The #49ers saw three players they waived scooped up by other teams.
Asante Samuel clearly has his issues with Bill Belichick.
Rodney Adams spent exactly one day on the Bears' 53-man roster before the team waived him.
The Panthers already got Sam Darnold from the Jets. Now they've added James Morgan to their practice squad.
Cam Newton has been cut and Mac Jones is the Patriots' new starting QB, according to Jim McBride. Here's the best reaction from Twitter to the news.
Jermaine Wiggins explains why he believes the Patriots' decision to go with Mac Jones over Cam Newton as the team's starting QB "has the potential to be really ugly."
Thoughts on who made the initial 53, where the Lions still need help, UDFA success stories and more
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley didn't shy away from discussing Tre Bradford, calling it a mistake to bring in the former LSU Tiger.
The Cowboys appear set on sticking with Cooper Rush as Dak Prescott's backup, but Dallas added Will Grier as another option at quarterback.