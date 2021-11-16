New expert witness delays Fayetteville capital murder trial

A capital murder trial set to begin jury selection Monday was continued to early next year after the prosecution determined it needs time to investigate a new defense expert, an official said.

Michael John Moore Sr., 46, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and common law robbery in the 2018 slaying of his wife, Marcquius "Wendy" Timmons-Moore, 43.

The state was ready to try the case but learned Monday morning of a new defense expert, Cumberland County Assistant District Attorney Rob Thompson said.

“There was a discovery issue where the defense had given us some materials late,” he said. “That triggered our right to do further evaluation.”

The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.

A house at 703 York Road sits empty with a porch light on and a notice on the door Sept. 6, 2018. The body of Marcquius Timmons-Moore was found at the residence on Aug. 22, 2018. Jury selection begins Monday in her husband's murder trial.

On Aug. 22, 2018, days after she was last seen, Timmons-Moore’s nude body was found tied to a bed in the York Road home she shared with Moore. She was bound with handcuffs, duct tape, zip ties and power cords and had been dead at least seven to 10 days, the medical examiner's report states. Moore and his wife's car were missing.

According to the report, multiple trash bags were over her head, duct tape was around her face and a zip tie and power cord were wrapped around her neck.

The phrase, "Here lies the ultimate of all strumpets," was written in red crayon on the wall above her body, the report states.

The autopsy lists the cause of death as asphyxiation.

Moore was arrested 11 days later in Las Vegas after he allegedly sold his wife's car and pawned her jewelry there.

He remained in the Cumberland County jail Monday without bail.

