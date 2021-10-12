Pensions: Experts say £10,900 annual income needed to retire

·2 min read
Pensioner gardening
Pensioner gardening

A single person will need an annual income of £10,900 for a minimum standard of living in retirement, academics have estimated.

That budget increases to £16,700 for a couple, the calculations for The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) suggest.

For the first time in the assessment, Netflix subscriptions and items such as haircuts are included.

The PLSA said lockdowns gave workers a foretaste of retirement needs.

"The pandemic has emphasised the importance of economic security as well as social and cultural participation in retirement," said Nigel Peaple, director of policy and advocacy at the PLSA.

"We hope the updated standards will encourage people to think about whether they are saving enough for the retirement lifestyle they want and, in particular, whether they are making the most of the employer contributions on offer in their workplace pension."

The calculations for retirement living standards are pitched at three different levels - minimum, moderate and comfortable - and are developed and maintained independently by the Centre for Research in Social Policy at Loughborough University.

The minimum retirement living standard covers a typical retiree's basic needs plus enough for some social activities, such as a week of holiday in the UK, eating out once a month, but not including running a car.

The estimate of an annual budget for the minimum standard has risen since 2019 by £700 for a single person, and by £1,000 for a couple.

The total requirement would generally be made up of a full state pension of £9,339 per year, as well as some workplace pension savings.

People sitting on a bench
People sitting on a bench

The moderate retirement living standard includes a two-week holiday in Europe and more frequent eating out.

This was assessed to require a budget of £20,800 for a single person, £600 higher than two years ago, and £30,600 for a couple, up £1,500.

The PLSA said around half of single employees were on track to expect a lifestyle between minimum and moderate. The position would be better for couples who were able to share costs.

'Comfortable' retirement

The annual budget needed for a comfortable retirement living standard has increased since 2019 by £600 to £33,600 for one person and £2,200 to £49,700 for a couple.

This covered items such as regular beauty treatments, theatre trips, and annual maintenance and servicing of a burglar alarm.

About one in six single employees is projected to have an income between moderate and comfortable.

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at investment firm AJ Bell, said: "The pandemic has exposed gaping holes in the finances of millions of people, with many having little or nothing saved for an emergency.

"What's more, contribution levels into pension schemes remain low, particularly among self-employed workers. As the UK economy slowly recovers from lockdown, it is vital financial resilience becomes a key focus for policymakers, both in the short and long-term."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • More women and older workers gave up on looking for jobs last month

    Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals The silver lining in Friday’s mediocre jobs report was this milestone: The unemployment rate dropped below 5% for the first time since the pandemic sent workers home in droves. Yes, but: Part of what pushed it down was shrinking labor force participation. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: The labor force, which includes anyone who either has a job or is ac

  • Job vacancies: How do I find a new job and who is hiring?

    There are record numbers of empty posts so which sectors are looking to recruit?

  • Americans may not get some Christmas treats, White House officials warn

    White House officials, scrambling to relieve global supply bottlenecks choking U.S. ports, highways and railways, warn Americans may face higher prices and some empty shelves this Christmas season. The supply crisis, driven in part by the global COVID pandemic, not only threatens to dampen U.S. spending https://www.reuters.com/world/the-great-reboot/high-stakes-christmas-looms-surging-toy-demand-meets-supply-chain-snarls-2021-09-20 at a critical time, it also poses a political risk for U.S. President Joe Biden. The White House has been trying to tackle inflation-inducing supply bottlenecks of everything from meat to semiconductors, and formed a task force in June that meets weekly and named a "bottleneck" czar to push private sector companies to ease snarls.

  • Tripoli sends message of hope with white color festival

    Hundreds of Lebanese youth gathered in Tripoli in a festival of colors where they were sprayed with white powder, a symbol of defiance targeting political parties.Unlike previous times when festival attendees were sprayed with numerous colors, this year only white was used to also send a message of hope."We are using the white color this time, because all other colors are related to political parties. We don't belong to any party, white color represents us, it's the color of freedom, justice, the new life without any political party," event organizer, Bilal Aljamal said.Participants gathered in front of a stage and enjoyed throwing white powder on each other as they sang and swayed to blaring music.Tripoli's municipality granted the festival permission on the premise that young citizens need a space to feel free to vent and call for a normal life.The violence that has taken place in the shadow of the ongoing economic and political crises in Lebanon, has reached an alarming level in Tripoli, the poorest region within the country.

  • Why We Think City of London Investment Group PLC's (LON:CLIG) CEO Compensation Is Not Excessive At All

    Performance at City of London Investment Group PLC ( LON:CLIG ) has been reasonably good and CEO Tom Griffith has done...

  • Man charged in crash that killed his 6-year-old stepdaughter

    According to court records, a witness said he didn't check on his stepdaughter after she was ejected from the vehicle and was heard saying, 'She's not my child.'

  • This Is the 1 Retirement Account I Would Recommend to Anyone

    Where you put your retirement savings is just as important as what you invest in. Others require you to pay taxes on your contributions upfront but promise tax-free withdrawals in retirement. Health savings accounts (HSAs) are designed to house medical savings, and they're intended for people of all ages, not just seniors.

  • The Average Retirement Age in Every State

    Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much...

  • 'Now is the best time to ask for a raise' or switch jobs: Economist

    Now is the time to hit your boss up for a raise — or even look for a new job, says one economist.

  • This Fast Food Joint Has a Unique Way of Handling Hiring Problems

    Beware, all you corporate suits in your nice offices: If your company has a hard time finding front-line workers -- as many are this year -- you might need to bone up on your customer service and...

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.

  • Costco, Amazon and 16 Other Companies That Raised Their Minimum Wage to $15 (or More)

    The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 per hour for the past decade, but some major companies have taken it upon themselves to up their lowest wage earners' compensation to more than double...

  • Survey: Americans Are Saving More for Retirement This Year, But Still Worry It Won’t Be Enough

    One of the major financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is how it has changed the way Americans view retirement. Most believe they'll need more money to retire on than they previously thought,...

  • Amazon to take team-wise approach on remote work policy

    Earlier, Amazon's policy required for employees to return to office from Jan. 3 for at least three days a week. In his message that was posted on Amazon's blog, Jassy said https://bit.ly/3aq7l6P the company's corporate employees will be permitted to work up to four weeks per year fully remotely from any location within the country of employment. Amazon, one of the largest private employers in the Unites States, would also require its employees to be close enough to their teams to be able to make it to meetings at a day's notice.

  • Amazon takes team-centric approach on remote work

    In a shift, Amazon said Monday it will take a team-centric approach to its return to work policy. Andy Jassy, the company’s CEO, announced that Amazon will let individual teams decide how maNy days per week corporate employees would be expected to work in the office.It’s a departure from a previous policy which required employees to return to office from at least 3 days a week starting in January.Amazon, one of the largest private employers in the Unites States, will also require its employees to be close enough to their teams to be able to make it to in-person meetings with a day's notice. Exceptions will be made during a period when employees will be allowed to work for up to four weeks per year fully remotely from any location within the country of employment.Amazon has taken to a flexible approach to reopening like tech peer Microsoft Corp, which said it would take a site-by-site approach to U.S. office reopenings.

  • Warehouse jobs - recently thought of as jobs of the future - are suddenly jobs few workers want

    Warehouse jobs were supposed to be the future of the retail industry, offering opportunities for displaced employees and reshaping the American workforce. Amazon, Target, Walmart and other companies pledged to create hundreds of thousands of these positions at competitive wages - and increasingly with perks like free college thrown in - so they could fill the deluge of online orders that began with the pandemic and continue unabated. But the industry is facing an unexpected problem: Far too few

  • Labor shortages will mean heftier bonuses, more cash for holiday jobs: Indeed

    As the holiday season approaches, retailers are trying to mitigate a worsening labor shortage.

  • Burnout Is Impacting Women's Careers and Finances More Than Ever—Here's How to Avoid It

    Financial burnout among women is more pronounced this year than during the height of the pandemic. Here's what it means for a woman's financial trajectory, and how to help prevent this form of burnout.

  • Restaurants 'struggling to survive,' industry group warns

    Erika Polmar, Independent Restaurant Coalition Executive Director, discusses the labor shortage and lack of funds still rocking the restaurant industry.

  • Root Insurance, Lower.com, Veeva among startups to recruit at Columbus virtual job fair

    Talent-hungry tech companies from the earliest startups to multibillion-dollar public titans are pairing a virtual job fair with a pitch deck for Columbus, as they woo local grads and expats considering a return.