16.3M homeowners are missing out on mortgage savings, report says

Mortgage rates have fallen to new all-time lows so many times this year that it's almost getting routine. "Really? Again?"

But if you're a homeowner, don't let me catch you yawning, or shrugging off these milestones. Because a new record low means there are more old mortgages out there that are worth refinancing at lower interest — maybe including your current loan.

Thanks to the latest new floor for mortgage rates, more than 16 million mortgage holders are now good refi candidates and are missing out on hundreds of dollars in savings per month, according to a report released Monday by the mortgage data firm Black Knight.

Find out whether you're in that group.

As rates slide, opportunities open up

Rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages dropped last week to an all-time-low average of 3.07%, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac, which has been conducting weekly rate surveys since 1971.

Mortgage rates have been falling steadily amid the financial turmoil touched off by the coronavirus, and they've now hit new record lows five times since early March. But the latest one has expanded the field of potential refinancers like never before, Black Knight says.

A record 16.3 million homeowners now have an incentive to refinance and could cut their mortgage payments by an average $283 a month. And, you might do even better than the average: 4.6 million could save at least $300 per month by refinancing, and 2.6 million would save $400 or more each month, the research says.

You're considered a good candidate for a refi if you can shave at least three-quarters of a point — 0.75 — off your current 30-year mortgage rate. That is, refinance from a mortgage at 3.90% to a loan with a rate of 3.15% or better.

You also need to be current on your mortgage, which may be tricky for some borrowers during the pandemic. As U.S. unemployment has soared, millions of Americans have put their mortgage payments on hold by requesting forbearance from their lenders due to financial hardship.

Other important factors before you apply for a refinance mortgage: You'll need a credit score of 720 or higher, and you should have at least 20% equity in your home.

Another good reason to refi: Rates under 3%

Lenders have been cutting rates all the way down to 2.5%.

You might score unbelievable savings if you're able to land a mortgage rate much lower than the Freddie Mac average of 3.07%. A separate survey of lenders, from Mortgage News Daily, finds the typical 30-year mortgage rate has sunk to just 2.94%, and some borrowers have bagged rates as low as 2.5%.