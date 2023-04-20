Experts address gun violence, mental health topics at LifeSpring panel

Apr. 19—SOUTHERN INDIANA — In the aftermath of last week's mass shooting in Louisville, a group of Southern Indiana experts came together for a conversation about gun violence and mental health.

On Tuesday, professionals in fields ranging from law enforcement to mental health discussed issues of gun violence during a virtual panel presented by LifeSpring Health Systems.

Beth Keeney, president and CEO of LifeSpring, moderated the talk, noting that these conversations are important in light of the "recent tragedy in Louisville and as just a culmination of the collective trauma that our communities are facing."

Last Monday, a gunman killed five people and injured multiple others in a shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the area has experienced a "massive increase" in gun violence in the past two to three years, and area hospitals are often treating gunshot wounds.

Yazel serves in many leadership roles in the community, and he serves as an emergency physician at Clark Memorial Health and the University of Louisville Hospital.

"Last Monday, we did not have to enact any special protocol to handle [the mass shooting in Louisville], because that's something numbers-wise that we see on a relatively frequent basis," he said. "I mean, we saw a similar amount of gunshot wounds three or four days later during a 24-hour period, so that's on the rise."

RED FLAG LAWS

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane explained the use of Red Flag Laws in preventing gun violence.

"There [are] great protections for the liberties of individuals, but the key is that if a family member sees that someone's suicidal or making threats, they can contact the police who can seize it," he said. "And then we have to go through a due process in the court system with clear and convincing evidence, which is a high bar to show that they don't need those weapons at that time."

He noted that the Floyd County Prosecutor's office rarely uses Red Flag Laws, and when they do, they have to make sure the person in question meets specific criteria.

"One criteria is that they have basically made some threat of harm to themselves or a threat of harm to another — an articulable threat," he said. "

Lane said family members need to play a role in reporting warning signs.

"That's the information we need so we can protect them and the community," he said.

Major Josh Lynch of the Jeffersonville Police Department said JPD has used the state's Red Flag Laws on several occasions.

"I want to emphasize the fact that it's not something that we take lightly," Lynch said. "When there is a situation that we utilize this Red Flag Law, it is a very serious situation, and the officers believe that it's a lifesaving measure."

RISK FACTORS

Yazel said one misconception surrounding mass shootings is that it is easy to recognize those who are at risk of committing mass shootings, but it's "actually more of a needle in a haystack kind of phenomenon."

"I saw a statistic today...that only about 8% of mass shooting perpetrators have what we call severe mental illness — schizophrenia, things like that, things that can be identified from far away like this is a potential problem," he said.

"But up to 25% of them have what we consider a traditionally less severe mental illness — depression, anxiety, things like that," he said. "And we see that in [Clark County's] suicide and overdose fatality reviews as well."

Lynch cited recent data from the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center about the frequency of mass shooting perpetrators communicating their intentions before an attack.

"One of the things that really stood out to me was that out of the 173 mass attacks that took place between 2016 and 2020, right at 75% of those perpetrators communicated to someone that they had intentions of committing this act...," he said.

He emphasized the importance of reporting signs that someone is potentially planning an attack so that law enforcement can intervene before a tragedy occurs.

"Imagine if we could go back in time and stop 75% of the attacks that occurred simply by telling someone if we normalize reporting that type of information," Lynch said. "Some people have been very brave even here locally and reported information that they got, whether it was on social media or a peer or colleague."

In addition to the issue of mass shootings, mental health experts at Tuesday's panel spoke about the risks of firearm-related suicides, as well as the use of guns in domestic violence situations.

Misty Gilbert, executive vice president and chief operations officer at LifeSpring, said that "if somebody's depressed and contemplating suicide, having access to a firearm is definitely going to increase the likelihood of completing suicide."

Tish Thomas-Frederick, the founder of the local nonprofit Beautiful As You Are, or BAYA, discussed the negative effects of gun violence on youth. BAYA works with schools in the area, and the organization helps girls in Kentuckiana build their self-esteem.

She also noted the communication challenges that local youth are facing when it comes to issues of gun violence in the community.

"So a lot of the community that I serve are not trusting, and they're not going to call the police on their family members, and I honestly don't know how you fix that issue," she said. "I don't know if it's more communication, if it's more [police] presence in schools...like a positive presence where the kids have an opportunity to ask questions, to build that trust."

Thomas-Frederick said the frequent shootings that are occurring in communities such as Louisville are "really what our kids are afraid of."

"They know who have the guns, they know who is out there doing the killings, they know who shot who — they're not talking because they're afraid," she said.

Lynch said gun safety is also an important part of the gun violence issue.

"If you are a gun owner, [make sure] that you have safety measures in place and that you're familiar with that weapon so that it's not stolen," he said. "We do have a lot of thefts from people leaving firearms in vehicles, and then they're stolen and used in criminal activity."

MENTAL HEALTH

Gilbert said the "fear more than anything" has been the largest mental health effect that she has seen in the community in response to gun violence.

"Even if it doesn't hit you personally, even if you're not a witness [or] not a survivor, I think over the past several years, [it's] just the fear of not being safe," she said.

She said kids worry about active shooters in schools, and adults worry about going to places like the grocery store, church or highly-populated areas.

"I think it's unfortunate that people are starting to have that fear, and of course, fear leads to anxiety and depression and so on," Gilbert said. "So I think as mental health professionals, we are seeing a lot of increased mental health issues because of that."

Thomas-Frederick discussed the negative effects of recent gun violence on youth in the Kentuckiana area.

"After the shooting last week, I surveyed the kids...and I just asked them, do you all feel safe," she said. "Some of them got emotional. Some of them are like, 'absolutely not, I'm so scared, I hate coming to school...,'" she said. "They just never know who's a loose cannon. There's just a lot going on."

She feels there is a need for more mental health resources for youth, including those affected by gun violence.

"We had a girl at the New Albany Housing Authority [who] said her cousin was shot right in front of her, and it's going unchecked and she's not going to therapy," Thomas-Frederick said. "And there [are] so many stories that I can tell you over and over again — so many kids who are suffering."

Part of the conversation focused on the toll of shootings on health care workers and first responders. Yazel said when treating shooting victims, the immediate focus is treating the patient, and "very few of us are very good at dealing with the aftermath of that — the mental health side of things."

"It's go, go, go, go, treat the patient, and then all of a sudden you're expected to just walk into the next room and take care of a sore throat or a sprained ankle," he said. "I mean, that's not a natural way to process emotions or things like that."

Lynch said mental health care for first responders "has lacked tremendously," but in Jeffersonville, he is seeing it become an increased focus.

He said JPD has created a mental health and wellness program, and police officers are going through training to provide peer support.

"It's something that we are working to improve, but it does take a toll," he said. "We have situations — even in law enforcement, there are things that you see that will never go away."

Dr. Mary Bouldin, a psychiatrist and the director of addiction medicine at LifeSpring, sees a need to treat gun violence as a "public health emergency."

To move forward in addressing the issue, she said it's important "to build relationships and to build trust."

"You wonder how, when there's fractured communication, how to heal that and how to make it so that people do feel comfortable when they have concerns," Bouldin said.

"I'm not sure that's the easiest problem to solve, but in the face of a lot of people feeling really helpless in the face of this sort of situation, I think [there is a need for] just promoting the message that it's important to come together as a community to solve these problems."