Experts advise caution after otter attacks swimmer in Placer Co.
If you're going to the Sierra, take note. Wildlife experts are reviewing reports of people being bitten by otters.
If you're going to the Sierra, take note. Wildlife experts are reviewing reports of people being bitten by otters.
Experts say it's normal to grieve celebrities, even if we didn't know them in real life.
Here's how to watch this weekend's Fight Night, UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis.
X — formerly Twitter — is working on a marketplace for buying disused handles, and has been soliciting people to purchase old handles for $50,000, according to a report from Forbes. The company started purging inactive accounts in the spring.
The reality star and her rocker husband married in 2022, and have long planned to expand their blended family.
Nearly half of those surveyed report being unable to meet basic living expenses in the past year due to caregiving costs.
Get some holiday shopping done early — we found AirPods for $99, a Keurig for 50% off, plus sales on Lego and Star Wars, to name a few.
Roughly 53,000 US home purchase agreements fell through in September, according to Redfin, equal to 16.3% of homes that went under contract that month.
'It really does enable you to easily put on your socks!': This problem solver has helped more than 25,000 five-star fans get dressed in the morning.
You never knew you needed these gadgets — but you absolutely do. Oh, and they start at just $4.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
The weaker-than-expected October jobs report adds to a growing narrative that the Fed won't need to hike rates again to cool down robust growth in the economy.
Save on clothing, beauty products and home decor.
This week, we've been driving a lot of cool stuff, including the Lotus Emira, Nissan Sakura and Jaguar F-Type Convertible. Plus SEMA, Japan news and more.
Here's a list of the best VR headsets you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
The city of Washington D.C. will distribute free Apple AirTags to residents in certain neighborhoods, mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday. The aim: to make stolen cars easier for police to track down.
Y Combinator-backed startup Proven, which TechCrunch covered a few years ago, uses AI to attempt to figure out which skincare or fragrance ingredients might be appropriate for a prospective customer. Potential buyers fill out a survey on Proven’s website, answering questions about things like their age, ethnicity, skin type and skincare priorities. On the backend, Proven uses a product-ingredient-matching algorithm trained on user reviews for skincare and scent products from around the web and a subset of relevant peer-reviewed academic papers.
The world is watching the humanitarian crisis in Gaza unfold in real time through firsthand accounts documented on, of all places, Snapchat. Israel has retaliated against Hamas’ October 7 attack with unprecedented force against the Palestinian territory, claiming over 9,000 Palestinian lives according to Gaza Health Ministry numbers reported by the Associated Press. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that at least 30 journalists have been killed since Israel’s bombardment and total blockade of the region began, and journalists in Gaza say that without consistent access to food, water and power, it’s becoming “impossible” to continue reporting.
Elon Musk’s xAI company is set to launch, sort of, with a roll out to select users beginning tomorrow, November 4. Musk says this will be the “best” AI and could solve the mysteries of the universe.
The announcement revolves around the employee retention credit, or ERC, worth up to tens of thousands of dollars.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.