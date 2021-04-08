Experts alarmed by number of COVID survivors with brain disorders

Experts alarmed by number of COVID survivors with brain disorders
Elizabeth Elkind
·2 min read

One in three COVID-19 survivors suffer from a neurological or mental disorder within six months of infection, according to a University of Oxford-led study looking mostly at American patients. 

Among patients treated in the ICU, 7% suffered a stroke and nearly 2% were diagnosed with dementia. Researchers also found 17% of patients developed anxiety, and 14% experienced mood disorders.

"People that are most at risk are the ones who were the sickest, the hospitalized patients who were in the ICU. Those are the ones who are more at risk for the more serious conditions," psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma said on "CBS This Morning" Thursday. "The scariest part are people who didn't have either COVID symptoms or very mild COVID symptoms that resolved, or prior psychiatric known illnesses, they too are at risk for the anxiety and the depression."

The study found people reporting these neurological and mental health impairments have, in many cases, never experienced them before. 

"That is so scary, especially when you hear voices or the voices are telling you to harm yourself or harm other people or that other people are out to get you," Varma said. 

Varma, who is not affiliated with the study, noted it could be sometimes difficult to separate the virus' impacts from the impacts of the pandemic's economic and other effects. 

And while similar symptoms can appear after other viral infections, the study found that people who were sick with COVID-19 were twice as likely to exhibit them compared to influenza sufferers. 

"Never underestimate or minimize your mental health concerns, because they very much may be linked to the inflammation that COVID caused in the body," Varma said.

The sudden shift in mental health has caught many COVID-19 sufferers off-guard, including 50-year-old adventure photographer Ivan Agerton from Seattle. He compared the change to a light switch after recovering from his infection.

"I felt this intense paranoia hit me," Agerton told CBS News' Ian Lee. "I couldn't escape it — every single person I saw would trigger this intense fear."

When the former Marine first came down with COVID, he feared for the health of his wife and three small children. It was after he thought he had recovered that he began feeling what he recognized as mental illness. 

"I was hearing voices outside my window. I thought I heard people in the bushes," he recalled. "It was absolutely the most terrifying thing I've ever experienced in my life."

There was a turning point, however — after receiving his vaccination two weeks prior, Agerton said he "started feeling really good."

And while his new disorders are "under control," Agerton still worries about how long they will plague him.

Contagious COVID variant from the U.K. now dominant in U.S.

Legal analyst on Day 8 of Derek Chauvin trial, as defense focused on drug evidence

"48 Hours" investigates death of mom, online content creator Kat West

Recommended Stories

  • One in three COVID-19 survivors diagnosed with brain or mental health disorder within 6 months of infection, study finds

    The study used more than 230,000 electronic health records of mostly U.S. COVID-19 patients looking at 14 different brain and psychiatric disorders.

  • California’s Covid-19 Test Positivity Rate Ticks Up For the First Time This Year

    One week after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state would, on June 15, leave its tiered restriction system behind, the first signs of a Covid-19 resurgence have appeared. For the first time in 2021, the state’s 7-day test positivity rate ticked up. And it did so two days this week. Last week, California’s test […]

  • Experts saw signs of a mental health crisis in elementary kids — even before the pandemic

    "We need to open our eyes to the fact that this is going on," said one psychiatry professor, who found many parents do not know when their children are in crisis.

  • Psychiatric and neurological problems are common in COVID-19's wake, study finds

    One-third of COVID-19 survivors were diagnosed with a psychiatric or neurological condition within six months of being infected with the coronavirus.

  • 1 in 3 COVID survivors diagnosed with mental health conditions

    Among the 236,000 coronavirus survivors studied, researchers found anxiety was the most common diagnosis.

  • A year after COVID-19 superspreader, family finds closure

    SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. (AP) — With dish soap, brushes and plastic water jugs in hand, Carole Rae Woodmansee’s four children cleaned the gravestone their mother shares with their father, Jim. Carole passed away on her 81st birthday. For the siblings, the somber anniversary offered a chance at closure after the pandemic stunted their mourning.

  • Experts Explain When You Can Expect Your Children to Get Vaccinated

    The timeline may be a lot sooner than you realize.

  • Is it OK to drink alcohol before or after COVID vaccination? What to know

    Medical experts are weighing in.

  • ‘My children were priceless jewels’: three families reflect on the health workers they lost

    The parents and children of doctors and nurses who died from Covid tell of how grief has affected them Nikita Rahman, wearing her late father’s shirt and a custom-made necklace in his honor. Photograph: Danielle Amy/The Guardian Dr Reza Chowdhury was a beloved internist with a private practice in the Bronx and a trusted voice in New York’s Bengali community. His daughter, Nikita Rahman, said despite underlying health issues that put him at higher risk of developing Covid complications, he saw patients through mid-March when he developed symptoms. He died on 9 April. Nikita Rahman My therapist says grief is the final act of love. Every time I miss him, I think about how that is my love for him, showing up again. I like that framing of it. I think I only recently realized just how much I loved him. He was so beloved by the community for just being a general practitioner who did his job really well and cared and was honest. He was so present and could find life and enjoyment in the little things, like taking a walk. He loved his breakfast, even if it was the same breakfast every day. In March, I flew home from California to be with my family. I was reading about Covid cases spiking in Italy and was freaking out. My mom and I tried to convince my dad, who was immunocompromised, to stay home from work. He said: “No, it’s not a big deal.” Then in mid- to late March he started to feel sick. At that time, everyone was so worried about hospitals being over capacity that the [guidance] was not to come in unless you’re insanely sick. We eventually took him to the hospital. He was there for about 10 days and then he had a heart attack. I’ll sometimes visit my dad’s grave by myself and bring tea, because my dad always drank tea, and read letters my friends have written over the past year. He was into growing nice grass, so whenever [my mother, brother and I] go, we bring nice grass to make sure his plot is nicely manicured. He told really good stories. I would do anything for audio recordings of him telling stories. Now I’ve started recording conversations with family members. The Chowdhury family: from left, Nikita, Annie and Nabil. Photograph: Danielle Amy/The Guardian When someone dies, the world carries on. You’ll take a walk and you’re so upset, but people around you may be laughing or carrying on with their lives. You want the world to reflect how you feel inside. You want it to rain. Because of the pandemic, everyone’s kind of miserable. Everyone’s at home, having to process a lot. It has been nice, in a way, to be forced to sit down and process it. There’s no running away from confronting your feelings. Nueva Parazo was a nurse practitioner in southern California and one of scores of healthcare workers from the Philippines who died from Covid-19. Her father, Chito Parazo, described her as a skilled and compassionate nurse and doting daughter. She died on 5 September. Chito Parazo It’s true, life has to go on, but it will never be the same. I’m 70 years old. I have maybe 10, 15 years left. Maybe less. Of course, I’m happy I’m still alive, but for me, we’re just going through the motions of living. We lost our nine-year-old son, Xerxes, years ago in an accident and I still cannot accept the fact that he died. My children were the priceless jewels in my life and I lost both of them. During the early days of the pandemic, I asked [Nueva] to file a leave of absence. She said, “I cannot just turn my back on these helpless people. This is the job that I chose.” Her youngest son brought her to the hospital on 3 August because she was complaining about difficulty breathing. She probably suspected that she had contracted the virus. When my wife was admitted to the same hospital in December with Covid, the staff remembered Nueva. They said: “We tried to save her, Mr Parazo but we couldn’t. Her lungs were so badly damaged.” My children were the priceless jewels in my life and I lost both of them I’m so proud of her. She did her best to save people despite all the dangers she faced. I shaved my head after Nueva died and made a vow to let it grow after the first anniversary of her death. I’ve been taking medication to combat my depression. Despite the fact that I have psoriatic arthritis in both of my knees, a bone spur in my left foot and spinal stenosis, I still go bowling to forget what happened. It’s hard, but I have to be strong for the sake of my three grandkids and my wife. Jessica Cavazos was a nurse in McAllen, Texas, and the family member everyone turned to for sage advice and a dose of optimism. Cavazos had not seen her son, Jayden Arrington, since 2013. After she died on 12 July, Arrington, 19, reunited with her family. Jayden Arrington I called her Mamo. There were some family issues that kept me from having more time with her, and that is hard for me to live with. I hadn’t seen her since I was 10. When I was 17, I called her and we spoke for two or three hours, and I assumed after I turned 18 I’d start seeing her again. She passed without having her own son with her. Some days I can’t function or accept that some people’s expiration dates are not what you want them to be. I’ve learned that God’s not going to give it to you how you want it. He’s going to give it to you in a way to see how you’re going to bounce back. I’ve grown over the last several months. I’ve learned how to control my feelings, and be more open to what’s given to me in life. And also be more thankful for what I have. I’ve learned that God’s not going to give it to you how you want it I see things a little differently since [my mom died]. I try to find ways where every day is a good day, where I don’t regret anything or have a negative effect on anyone. I try to keep people around me who I know can help me get through my days. Sometime this month, I’m hoping to receive an acceptance letter [to a nursing program]. I want to become a registered nurse, just like Mamo.

  • He Has Down Syndrome and No COVID Vaccine. Now He’s on a Ventilator.

    Photo courtesy William ReillyWilliam Reilly’s younger brother Vincent Welch, 35, has Down syndrome and lives at home with his mother in Snover, a farming community of fewer than 500 people in eastern Michigan. Welch rarely goes out, spending most of his time inside, watching television.So even as the state and their community saw COVID-19 rates tick up in recent weeks, Reilly figured his brother was likely safe.Instead, Welch is now fighting for his life on a ventilator after being airlifted to the hospital at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.“He’d be the last person I’d ever expect it to happen to,” Reilly said from his home in Lawrence, Kansas.Snover is near the top of the state’s geographical “thumb,” about 100 miles north of Detroit—an epicenter within the state and a key hotspot nationwide. Michigan has seen more than 47,000 new cases and a 16.4 percent positivity rate over the past seven days, according to Johns Hopkins University. And there have been, on average, 116.4 new daily cases per 100,000 people in Sanilac County—where Snover is located—over the past week, one of the highest rates in the country.For Reilly, his mother, Susan Welch, and their beloved Vincent, the episode comes at an especially painful moment—with vaccines, and some assurance of safety, finally within reach.“That’s all he talked about is getting a shot,” Susan Welch, 65, told The Daily Beast via text message.The problem, she said, was a slow rollout that was just now beginning to make shots fully available in their community. She cited her employer, Walmart, as only getting “a few doses at a time.” A spokesperson for the Sanilac County health department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But a voice message at the department’s main phone number informed callers: “Due to the overwhelming COVID-19 vaccine requests, the department is pausing our appointment waiting list until further notice. As soon as the department has processed all the current requested appointments and has assurance that we will have an adequate vaccine supply, we will reopen the schedule for taking appointments.”Welch recently had COVID herself. She suspects she got it on the job—she works as a greeter for the big box retailer—and that that’s how her son got it, too.“I’m thinking it had to be at work,” she told Reilly in a text message he shared with The Daily Beast. “It was probably one time when I couldn’t, or forgot to, wash my hands.”Susan’s symptoms were first misdiagnosed as the flu, she told The Daily Beast. Two days later, she had a stroke doctors told her was a byproduct of COVID, she said. About two weeks after she got out of the hospital, Vincent began to feel unwell. Although he didn’t have a fever, he began to experience chills.“I sat my pop on the sink instead of dumping it out, he drank it,” Susan told The Daily Beast, thinking back on a time when she may have passed the virus to her son.At one point soon after, when he got up to go to the bathroom, Vincent fell “flat on his face, turning blue,” Susan recalled. Since she was still very ill, another one of her 11 children drove Vincent to a small local hospital in Marlette, about eight miles away.When Vincent began to have serious breathing problems, he was transferred by ambulance to a larger hospital in Saginaw, according to his mother. After 16 days in the COVID unit without any improvement, he was put under sedation, and doctors intubated him.Then came the airlift to Ann Arbor.Now the family is stuck in the dark, unable to visit because the state’s hospitals are locked down to protect against the latest surge.Vincent, his brother said, “has shown no improvement since he got to Ann Arbor,”“I have a really bad feeling about it,” he added.A 2020 cohort study of 8 million adults found that people with Down syndrome who contract COVID are four times more likely to be hospitalized and 10 times more likely to die from the virus than members of the general population. The findings have since been supported by further research, according to Yale Medicine clinical geneticist Dr Michele Spencer-Manzon, who wrote that she has been counseling families to be extra-vigilant around their relatives with Down.Meanwhile, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has come under fire in recent days for loosening rules on indoor dining and allowing indoor school sports, both among factors experts say have stoked the resurgence of the pandemic in the state.Why This Coronavirus Surge Is Different From All the RestBut another potential factor has little to do with the governor: families and students returning from spring break holidays. In St. Clair County, one of Michigan’s current hotspots and also located in “the Thumb,” the health department and local school district are hosting a “Welcome Back Spring Breakers” event on Sunday. It will consist of a mass, drive-up COVID testing clinic all afternoon at a local stadium.Of course, most spring breakers aren’t bringing COVID on vacation with them but rather contracting it while they’re away and taking it home with them, Dr. Emily Landon, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Chicago, told The Daily Beast.“So it’s not counted in Florida, but where you live,” she said. “Florida has the highest rate of variants in the country, because they have a lot of mixing by people who travel from other places to be there.”Julia Ftacek, a graduate student and teacher at the University of Western Michigan in Kalamazoo, has been attending and teaching classes fully online. At the same time, many of her students have been on a hybrid model. But the pupils returned this week from spring break to 100 percent online instruction, part of a plan by the school to avoid the spread of COVID by those returning to campus infected.Even with that plan in place, the virus continues to find more than enough willing hosts in her community.“After we kind of felt like things were on the upswing, seeing the spike in cases has been really horrible,” Ftacek told The Daily Beast. “I feel terrible for my students—they don’t always have a choice whether they can be online or in-person. I’m teaching freshmen and sophomores, and this is their first experience with college.”Back in Ann Arbor, William Reilly’s brother Vincent continues to struggle, he said. It’s been five days since Vincent arrived, and doctors hope to remove his breathing tube on Wednesday and perform a tracheotomy, according to his mother.“We requested that they play country music in his room because with his Down’s and special needs, we were thinking that might stimulate his brain,” Susan Welch told The Daily Beast. “Just a while ago, we got a message that he is responding to the music. So that is all we know right now.”At this point, there’s no time for what ifs or blame. Just fear.As Reilly put it, “I hope we don’t lose him.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Justin Fields set to throw for teams again next week

    Justin Fields got high marks for his workout at Ohio State’s Pro Day last month and said that he welcomed a chance to work out again for anyone that wasn’t able to make it to that session. That session is set for next week. Fields’ agent told Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com that he is set [more]

  • This Healthy Habit Can Help Boost Brain Health Later in Life

    This will benefit your heart and your head all at once.

  • Tiger Woods’ New Statement on His Accident Hints He Won’t Respond Well to Further Questions

    Tiger Woods’ accident earlier this year while driving to a Ranchos Palos Verdes golf course in his Genesis GV80 SUV saw the golfer being pulled from his wreck of a car with the jaws of life and landing directly in the hospital for major surgery. With Woods’ permission, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department yesterday […]

  • Former Obama auto czar: This is what 'scares me' about Biden's big infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan has its faults, explains former auto czar Steven Rattner.

  • The New Moon In Aries Is Bringing A Supercharged Start To Spring

    Last month brought us a new moon in dreamy Pisces, filling us up with positive vibes and a desire to follow our wildest dreams. Now, on April 11, the new moon occurs in Aries, helping us to take the hopeful energy of last month and use it to implement some powerful — and effective — action. “When the sun and moon come together in the sign of the fiery firstborn of the zodiac, it’s time to start a new chapter,” says Madi Murphy, an astrologer and the founder of The Cosmic Revolution. “Aries is all about independence, authenticity, and action. Whether it’s embracing an aspect of your identity or kicking off a new project, the Universe is asking you to turn the page and write your own story.” Murphy’s words for this lunation include “bravery, boldness, courage, enthusiasm, initiative, and mega-inspiration.” Since Aries is the very beginning of the 12-sign cycle, we’re even getting some New Year’s vibes out of this lunation. How do you want this spring to go? How about this summer? Set your intentions and use this new moon as a way to start fresh (…again). Whatever you decide to do with this energy, be prepared to go at it full force. Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com, calls this new moon a “a quadruple dose of can-do energy” thanks to the fact that fiery Aries is ruled by go-getter Mars — we’ll liken it to chugging a very large caffeinated beverage. Mars is currently in the adaptable sign of Gemini, which Montúfar says can make us “excited about finding new activities and ways of chasing our goals.” If there was ever a time to go after exactly what you want, it would be now. The dark side of Mars in Gemini is that we can become nervous and impulsive, Montúfar notes. “When deciding which strategies, activities, and goals to go for, it will be important to narrow down our focus instead of trying to go for it all at once,” she says. You can’t accomplish all of your hope and dreams at once, so stick to one or two biggies. Maybe you want to tackle finally decorating your bedroom, or there’s a task at work you want to knock out of the park. Zero in on these, and you’ll be able to make them happen. Another potential drawback to the beautiful go-getter energy this new moon brings is a tendency to become overly competitive, warns Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. Stardust suggests working on things solo right now, and focusing on your needs and desires without anyone else interfering. This could prevent butting heads and unnecessary arguments — things we’d usually want to avoid, anyway. When it comes to our love lives, Montúfar says we should be keeping an eye on the Venus-Pluto square during this lunation. This is because Venus is in its fall in Aries, a position of weakness, means Pluto’s destructive influence on us is stronger than usual. “This aspect can bring obsession and intensity into our bonds, so it will be important to watch our behavior around topics of infatuation, jealousy, and control,” she says. Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com, agrees, saying that this square can be a hard energy to handle. “Arguments and disagreements can arise, so this is not the best time to bring up contentious issues, but if you do, be prepared for the answer,” she says. “At best, this transit can transform a relationship for the better,” Hale adds. “Pluto transits tend to tear things down before they rebuild in a stronger way.” This lunation may make us feel like things are really happening — and all at once. Remember to focus, take a deep breath, and get to work. You have the power to make your wildest dreams come true. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Obsessed With Astrology? Thank TikTok — & COVIDIt's Aries Season. Be A Little SelfishPlease, STFU While Mercury Is In Aries

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The move comes after New Zealand recorded 23 new positive coronavirus cases at its border on Thursday, of which 17 were from India. Australia has no current plans to change the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, after Europe's drug regulator found possible links between rare blood clots and the vaccine. Australian authorities have ordered an urgent inquiry into findings from Europe's drug regulator with Morrison expecting updates later on Thursday from the medicines regulator and the immunisation advisory group.

  • Doctors protest conditions as COVID-19 cases surge

    The doctors and nurses demanded medical supplies, more beds in intensive care units, and vaccinations, as well as better working conditions and pay.Deaths due to coronavirus rebounded in the Andean country in March, making it the deadliest month since the start of the pandemic, according to the country's death registry.Peru averaged almost 200 deaths per day due to coronavirus in the last month.

  • I Met My Boyfriend the "Old-Fashioned Way," But I Couldn't Have Done It Without Online Dating

    "With every bad date, I learned more about what type of person and relationship I needed."

  • Colin Cowherd explains how Mac Jones could fall to Patriots in NFL draft

    Colin Cowherd believes the Alabama product could slip to the Patriots at No. 15.

  • Bringing 'behavioral vaccines' to school: 5 ways educators can support student well-being

    Research shows small acts of kindness can make a big difference in classrooms. kali9/E+ via Getty ImagesAs many schools in the U.S. figure out how to safely and fully resume in-person instruction, much of the focus is on vaccinations. But there’s another type of “vaccine” that may be beneficial for some returning K-12 students that could be overlooked. Those are known as “behavioral vaccines.” Behavioral vaccines are not some sort of serum to help control how children behave. There are no needles, shots or drugs involved. Behavioral vaccines are simple steps that educators and parents can take to help support child well-being throughout the day. Those actions can be as easy as offering students a warm welcome when they enter the classroom. Studies have shown positive greetings can reduce disruptive behavior and increase academically engaged behavior. Written notes of praise from teachers or other students – such as a thank-you note for helping someone with a math problem – are another example of a behavioral vaccine. These sorts of notes have been found to reduce problem behavior during recess. Behavioral vaccines can also entail activities like breathing exercises to help students feel calm or aerobic play to reduce stress. Each simple action can be used alone or in combination to deliver supports that promote well-being. Challenging times As a concept, “behavioral vaccines” have been around for centuries. Intended to prevent disease and promote public health, a behavioral vaccine is a simple action that can lead to big results. Think about hand-washing or seat belt-wearing – behaviors to promote physical well-being and prevent larger problems for individuals and within communities. As a school psychologist who focuses on matters of student mental health, I believe behavioral vaccines can help improve the social, emotional and behavioral well-being of students. I also think these vaccines are especially important as schools seek to fully resume in-person instruction. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been reports of increased teen stress, negative states of mind and even more suicide attempts as students struggle with isolation, disruption of their routines and remote-learning fatigue. Since schools can play a critical role in child development, they represent an ideal venue for public health interventions. With those things in mind, here are five ways that schools can offer behavioral vaccines to returning students: 1. Build strong connections with every child Positive relationships are key drivers of healthy development. Strong social connection buffers against other risks present in young people’s lives, such as belonging to a group that is seen as a minority, living in poverty or having family members who fall ill. When school provides supportive social connection, it can help reduce vulnerabilities. Teacher support and connection has been shown to help students feel better about being in school. Behavioral vaccines focused on supportive connection can involve offering an enthusiastic hello when meeting, building confidence about assignments by giving wise feedback and encouraging students to ask questions. It can also involve taking interest in life outside of the classroom, and adding a daily routine of sharing appreciation for others. Promoting a positive attitude in the classroom can help students learn. FluxFactory/E+ via Getty Images 2. Foster positive emotions Positive emotions such as joy, pride and interest affect learning. Experiencing positive emotions helps children be more aware, focused and ready to solve problems. A fancy curriculum or a lot of time is not needed – adults can embed simple, easy-to-do strategies throughout the school day. These strategies can include helping students visualize their best possible selves or practice calming breaths. Figure out which techniques help children be their best. Some students may need to be physically active to boost positive emotions, whereas others may benefit from just being quiet and sitting still. 3. Include adults Behavioral vaccines can apply across the entire school system – including for every teacher and adult in the setting. Just as with students, teachers can benefit from opportunities to choose and incorporate strategies for reducing stress and bolstering well-being. Peer-to-peer written praise notes, for example, have been found to work for teachers as well as students to increase positive feelings and connection. Student well-being is connected to teacher well-being. Since the classroom is the primary place for nurturing child well-being in school, prioritizing each teacher’s well-being is critical. 4. Be mindful of disciplinary practices As students return to fully in-person classes, they may bring social, emotional and behavior challenges. Recent estimates suggest over 37,000 students have already lost at least one parent to COVID-19. Students also have missed time to learn and practice classroom skills, such as how to take turns, understand others’ perspectives or even work quietly. Being empathetic toward student experiences will be critical to reducing reliance on suspensions and expulsions. School teams must carefully monitor their use of exclusionary discipline to make sure it does not disproportionately affect certain subgroups, such as Black students, boys or students with disabilities. 5. Recognize different student needs In typical circumstances, children develop at different rates, times and ways. Every student will enter school with a different set of risks, some that were previously present and some magnified. As British writer Damian Barr stated: “We are not all in the same boat. We are all in the same storm. Some are on super-yachts. Some have just the one oar.” Each child’s boat is different. Some will need more than others to keep moving in the right direction and stay afloat. Schools need to be prepared to deliver different types and “doses” of behavioral vaccines. Having a variety of behavioral vaccines at the ready can help schools more quickly bring about well-being for all students. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sandra M. Chafouleas, University of Connecticut. Read more:Here’s how to help your kids break out of their pandemic bubble and transition back to being with othersBuilding trust among parents and teachers is key to reopening schools Sandra M. Chafouleas receives funding from the Institute for Education Sciences, National Institutes for Health, and the Neag Foundation.