Experts: Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric could galvanize extremists

REBECCA BOONE
·5 min read

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As hate speech targeting LGBTQ people increases among some far-right influencers and others online, experts are warning that extremist groups may see the rhetoric as a call to action.

Such may have been the case when 31 members of the neo-Nazi group Patriot Front were arrested in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Saturday and charged with conspiracy to riot at a Pride event, said Sophie Bjork-James, an assistant professor in anthropology at Vanderbilt University who researches the white nationalist movement, racism and hate crimes in the U.S. The arrests came as a toxic brew of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has been on the rise in Idaho and elsewhere.

“There is a very clear relationship between normalizing this hateful content and having extremist groups try to mobilize around that in hateful actions,” she said. “We can see a direct relationship between the spectrum of anti-LGBT rhetoric from statehouses into these extremist groups.”

Domestic extremist groups see conservatives as potential allies, Bjork-James said, and they’ve found anti-LGBTQ sentiment is one of the easiest ways to “build a broader coalition among the radical right.”

“Unfortunately, I think it is a strategy that is working,” she said.

Last month, a fundamentalist Idaho pastor told his small Boise congregation that gay, lesbian and transgender people should be executed by the government. Another fundamentalist pastor in Texas gives similar sermons.

Rep. Heather Scott, an Idaho Republican lawmaker, recently told an audience that drag queens and other LGBTQ supporters are waging a "war of perversion against our children.” And last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would consider sending child protective services to investigate parents who take their kids to drag shows.

The Department of Homeland Security warned last week that white nationalists and supremacists are using social media platforms like Instagram, Telegram and TikTok to present skewed framing of divisive issues like abortion, guns and LGBTQ rights, potentially driving extremists to attack public places across the U.S. in the coming months.

Online court records do not yet show if the Patriot Front members have obtained attorneys. All were released from jail after posting $300 bond, and court dates have yet to be set for the misdemeanor charges.

Thomas Rousseau, a 23-year-old from Grapevine, Texas, has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the Patriot Front founder and was among those arrested. He did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Police say the men piled into a U-Haul truck wearing balaclavas and bearing riot gear, with plans to instigate a riot at the park where families, children and supporters were gathered to celebrate the LGBTQ community. Those arrested came from at least 11 states, including Illinois, Arkansas and Virginia.

Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said Monday that since the arrests, his agency had received nearly 150 calls, evenly split between people thanking officers for averting a riot and people angry about the arrests. Many of the calls included death threats, Lee said, and some came from as far away as Norway.

Jennifer McCoy, a professor of political science at Georgia State University, said that when people with influence like political figures, sports or entertainment stars, religious leaders or media figures engage in rhetoric against specific groups, supporters can interpret it as a call for action.

“This can happen regardless of the intent or specific wording of the message, and is common in highly polarized contexts such as the U.S. is currently experiencing,” McCoy wrote in an email Monday.

For Bree Latimer, a 22-year-old trans woman from Boise, the news of the arrests was alarming. Even in Boise, one of the most progressive cities in deep-red Idaho, harassment or hostility is a daily risk, Latimer said. Just last week Boise police were investigating after dozens of pride flags were stolen or damaged from a scenic neighborhood boulevard for the second year in a row.

“I always wonder as I walk past people in the grocery store aisles — do they know that I'm trans? If they do know, are they going to say something? Are they going to follow me into the parking lot? Am I going to get called a groomer or something? It's just constantly living in fear,” Latimer said.

She gets frustrated when people call the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric a “culture war,” saying it feels much more ominous.

“That diminishes what we're going through. We feel like there's almost an impending trans genocide,” Latimer said. “They want us to stop having access to our hormone therapy, to be banned from talking to trans youth — they want you to be so unhappy with your life that you kill yourself. And now the hate speech is getting even scarier.”

Still, she tries to focus on her computer science studies at Boise State University. On the weekends, she plays board games with friends, or occasionally heads out for an evening downtown.

“Being trans is a big part of my identity, but it's definitely not everything,” Latimer said. “Still, the reality is, it's scary being a trans person in America right now.”

Northern Idaho has long been associated with extremist groups, most prominently the Aryan Nations, which was often in the news in the 1990s. The area drew disaffected people after white supremacist Richard Butler moved there in 1973 from California.

After the Aryan Nations' heyday, many local officials tried to disassociate the region from extremism. But in recent years, some politicians, civic leaders and real estate agents have boasted about northern Idaho’s conservatism to draw like-minded people.

At a news conference Monday, Coeur d'Alene Mayor Jim Hammond said the city is no longer a locus of hate.

“We are not going back to the days of the Aryan Nations. We are past that,” he declared.

Scott, the northern Idaho lawmaker who said drag queens are waging a “war of perversion” on kids, did not respond to an email request for comment.

Elsewhere around the country, authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area are investigating a possible hate crime after a group of men allegedly shouted anti-LGBTQ slurs during Drag Queen Story Hour at the San Lorenzo Library over the weekend.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Neo-Nazi Founder Among 31 Patriot Front Members Arrested Near Idaho Pride Event

    Texan Thomas Ryan Rousseau, identified as the 23-year-old founder of the white supremacist group, was rounded up in bust of members packing riot gear.

  • 31 alleged white supremacists arrested near Pride event in Idaho

    Thirty-one alleged members of the white nationalist "Patriot Front" group were arrested near a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

  • White nationalists accused of planning riot are bailed out of Idaho jail

    (Reuters) -Thirty-one members of white nationalist group Patriot Front, arrested in Idaho over the weekend on suspicion of plotting to violently disrupt an LGBTQ pride event, were released from jail on bond and will make their initial court appearances in the coming weeks, a court official said on Monday. The men, arrested on Saturday after the U-Haul rental truck they were riding in was pulled over, face misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot, according to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Police Chief Lee White. During a news conference on Monday, White said authorities had no prior knowledge of the group's plans in Coeur d'Alene, an Idaho Panhandle city about 380 miles (612 km) north of the capital, Boise.

  • Iraqi Shi'ite Sadrist lawmakers resign from parliament

    BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Lawmakers from the Sadrist bloc in Iraq's parliament resigned on Sunday after their leader, powerful Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, asked them to step down amid a prolonged stalemate over forming a government. Sadr's party was the biggest winner in an October general election, increasing the number of seats it holds in parliament to 73. Sadr's victory in the election had raised the possibility that he could sideline his Iranian-backed rivals who had dominated politics in Iraq for years.

  • Juneteenth: Where to celebrate Freedom Day in Rutherford County

    Activities commemorate the emancipation of enslaved in the United States.

  • Vulnerable Dems run against Washington — and their party

    Just like endangered Democrats in other states, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is running against Washington. The Nevada Democrat, nearing the end of her first six-year term, ignores the fact that her party controls both chambers of Congress and the White House as she explains the rationale for her candidacy. “I'm running for reelection because you deserve a senator who will cut through the gridlock and dysfunction in Washington and deliver real results for your family,” Cortez Masto says on her campaign website.

  • Trevor Reed files UN petition against Russia after over two years in prison

    Trevor Reed, the former Marine released from a Russian prison in April after more than two years, filed a petition to the United Nations (U.N.) on Monday to issue a statement acknowledging that he was wrongly imprisoned and asking Russia to pay him reparations, according to a letter by his representative. The petition requests that…

  • Biden tells Democratic donors that the party needs more financial firepower to break legislative gridlock: 'We need two more senators'

    The president did not call out Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin by name, but said that they're "slowing up what we're able to do."

  • Young Thug Sends Message From Jail Asking Fans To Sign 'Protect Black Art' Petition

    Hot 97’s Summer Jam festival went down this past weekend, and attendees received a surprise video message from Young Thug, who is currently in police custody.

  • Protesters tell Watauga they want anti-gay church gone; worshipers complain of harassment

    About 15 people spoke during the meeting.

  • US white supremacists arrested at Idaho gay pride event - police

    More than two dozen members of the Patriot Front group were charged with conspiracy to riot.

  • Steve Bannon Digs Into Roger Clemens’ Playbook to Try to Beat Congress

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettySteve Bannon is trying to lose the battle but win the war.Faced with a criminal prosecution for the rare charge of contempt of Congress, Bannon is trying to drag members of Congress and key staffers behind the Jan. 6 Committee into testifying at his criminal trial next month, while also requesting sensitive documents he knows he’s unlikely to get.But that might be the point.Last week, Bannon’s lawyers issued subpoenas demanding that Hous

  • Iraqi leaders vow to move ahead after dozens quit parliament

    Iraqi leaders vowed Monday to move forward with efforts to form a government following the shocking resignation of 73 lawmakers from parliament during a prolonged political impasse. The surprise move is an attempt to break a persistent political impasse eight months after general elections were held. Al-Sadr had been intent on forming, along with his allies, a majority government that excludes the Iran-backed factions.

  • Dozens of trucks towed, arrests made during ‘unsanctioned’ event in Daytona Beach Shores

    Numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies assisted in the weekend operation.

  • 31 Patriot Front members are arrested near Idaho pride event

    Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.

  • Harris to convene privacy experts to talk stakes of Roe v. Wade

    Vice President Harris is slated to meet with privacy, constitutional law, and technology experts to discuss what is at stake if the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling is overturned by the Supreme Court. A White House official said the discussion on Tuesday will focus on real-world implications should the landmark ruling be overturned, touching…

  • Albies breaks foot, but Braves beat Nats for 12th straight

    Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves won their 12th straight game Monday night, beating the Washington Nationals 9-5 despite losing All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies to a broken left foot. Swanson hit one of Atlanta's season-high five homers and drove in four runs. Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall launched back-to-back homers for the defending World Series champions, whose winning streak is the longest in the majors this season.

  • Israel tells its citizens to avoid Istanbul, warns Iran not to harm them

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel raised its Istanbul travel advisory to the highest level on Monday because of what it said was a threat of Iranian attempts to kill or abduct Israelis vacationing in Turkey. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said a "huge effort" by Israel's security forces had saved "Israeli lives in recent weeks", and thanked the Turkish government for its contribution. An Israeli security official told Reuters Turkey had arrested several suspected "operatives" of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

  • If only lawmakers pushing vile trans sports bills had the courage of the kids they're trying to ban

    The numbers surrounding attempted suicide and depression in transgender adolescents should sound alarm bells. But not the kind that Ohio, Utah and other states are apparently hearing.

  • Mary Trump Says Former President 'Accused' Ivanka Of Perjury After Jan. 6 Hearing

    Their future relationship will depend on if they still stand to benefit from one another, Trump's niece said. It's "completely transactional."