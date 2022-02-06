Experts: Beware of scams, expect delays when filing taxes this year

Tax preparers and representatives from the Internal Revenue Service have a few warnings for filers this year: Take your time, watch out for scams and expect delays.

"I think 2020 and dealing with those tax returns in 2021 gave people a good understanding that we're a little bit outside the norm when it comes to dealing with COVID-related items," said Jason Lillmars of West Michigan's Strategic CPA, referencing economic stimulus and Advanced Child Tax Credit payments.

"But the other aspect, other than just tax changes, is that, as a result of COVID, the IRS has not only to deal with these new changes on the fly, but they're very unstaffed. That's led to delayed processing time, which can further complicate things."

This year's tax season kicked off Monday, Jan. 24. For most people, the deadline to send your return is Monday, April 18.

According to Lillmars, as of mid-December, there were still six million returns from 2020 yet to be processed by the IRS.

"You're dealing with only 11 percent of IRS phone calls being answered when a taxpayer or preparer calls in," Lillmars said. "Most of those remaining returns were received after April, but issues aren't getting resolved quickly and that can cause a lot of stress."

Ultimately, there are more people calling to ask questions about stimulus payments, unemployment and new credits — but less staff members to answer the phones. But Lillmars warns against filing without getting those questions answered.

"A lot of people, I think, didn't have good records and were kind of guessing," he said. "If you file your taxes and your numbers differ from what their records show, they'll have to pull your return aside and look at it. So, I think accuracy is one thing that I really preach to our clients."

For that reason, Lillmars added, it's more important than ever to consult with a tax professional.

"I'm not just saying that being one," he said. "Anybody who can help you navigate the dos and don'ts can help you avoid some of the typical traps."

Preparers expect communications, processing and refunds from the IRS will be significantly delayed this tax season.

Working with a properly certified tax preparer can also protect filers from common scams, which were addressed by the IRS shortly after the opening of tax season on Monday, Jan. 24.

"Each year, taxpayers’ personal information is compromised through phishing scams or by unscrupulous tax preparers," the Detroit Field Office of the IRS' Criminal Investigation Division wrote in a release Thursday, Jan. 27.

“It’s the time of year that we increasingly share and send some of our most personal and financially sensitive data," said Sarah Kull, special agent in charge of the Detroit Field Office. "In recent months, CI has observed an uptick in schemes designed to steal money and personal information from taxpayers; therefore, I am asking taxpayers to help protect themselves by acting as the first line of defense."

Helpful tips to avoid getting scammed include:

Look for a preparer available year-round

Ask your preparer for their IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number

Don't use a ghost preparer

Don't be influenced by promises of large refunds

Never sign a blank tax return

Make sure you receive your refund directly

Don't click links or attachments in unsolicited emails or text messages about your tax return

Don't respond to text messages, emails or social media posts claiming to be the IRS

Never provide personal or financial information in response to unsolicited texts, emails or phone calls claiming to be the IRS

Filers should also keep in mind the IRS will never call and threaten legal action. If you receive a call like this, hang up.

Tax scams are prevalent throughout the country, including in West Michigan. In November 2021, a 59-year-old Grand Rapids man, Gonzalo Ramon Rodriguez, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for aiding and assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns.

Rodriguez admitted to selecting the wrong filing status for his clients, reporting false business expenses and losses, and claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit for clients who didn't qualify. In total, Rodriguez stole more than $100,000 through 41 fraudulent returns.

If you suspect a tax violation by a person or business, file a report with the IRS using Form 3949A.

This year's filing deadline is Monday, April 18.

