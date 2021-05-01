Experts call for federal monitors of Arizona election audit, citing violations of voting laws

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robert Anglen, Arizona Republic
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHOENIX – Election security specialists with high-powered policy groups are calling for federal monitors to oversee the Arizona Senate's hand recount of 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County.

Citing violations of voting and election laws, representatives of the Brennan Center for Justice, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and Protect Democracy urged the Department of Justice to protect ballots and prevent voter intimidation.

"Ballots that are protected under federal law are in imminent danger of being stolen, defaced, or irretrievably damaged, and Arizona citizens are in imminent danger of being subject to unlawful voter intimidation," the four security specialists wrote in the April 29 letter.

The Senate and private contractors hired to conduct the recount failed to ensure the physical security of ballots by keeping doors unlocked and allowing unauthorized persons to access the ballot storage facility at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the specialists wrote.

Former Arizona lawmaker Anthony Kern helps in examining and recounting Maricopa County ballots from the 2020 general election with contractors hired by the Arizona Senate at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on April 30, 2021. Kern, who was on the 2020 general election ballot, also was in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Former Arizona lawmaker Anthony Kern helps in examining and recounting Maricopa County ballots from the 2020 general election with contractors hired by the Arizona Senate at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on April 30, 2021. Kern, who was on the 2020 general election ballot, also was in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"We believe that the Senate and its agents ... are violating their duty under federal law to retain and preserve ballots cast in a federal election," the specialists wrote. "They also risk compromising the integrity of the ballots themselves, using materials and technologies that will cause the ballot paper and marks to deteriorate."

Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward lashed out at the request Friday on YouTube, saying it was a Democratic Party-led effort to derail the audit and wrest control of the election from state officials.

"Arizona is off limits to the federal government trampling on our constitutional rights and our sovereignty," Ward said. "When it comes to managing our own election, we believe in the U.S. Constitution."

Ward, who has promoted baseless conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump, has championed the audit as a way to ensure election integrity in Arizona.

"We also do not want or need partisan attack dogs like the Brennan Center or Protect Democracy coming in to observe or interfere or undermine our elections and the Arizona State Senate Audit," Ward said. "But they are coming with their lawyers, with their money and with their agenda to attempt to derail this full forensic audit that is being done by qualified experts."

She called the groups "aggressive and dirty players" who are "working with BLM (Black Lives Matter) and Marxist groups to literally destroy our nation."

The letter to the DOJ was signed by Wendy Weiser and Hannah Klain at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law; Wade Henderson, CEO at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; and Genevieve Nadeau, counsel at Protect Democracy.

The letter is addressed to Chris Herren, chief of the voting section of the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division.

The election specialists warned that Cyber Ninjas, the Florida firm hired to lead the $150,000 audit, planned to knock on the doors of Maricopa County voters and collect information related to voter history.

"We are concerned ... the Senate and its agents are preparing to engage in conduct that will constitute unlawful voter intimidation in violation of the Voting Rights Act and other federal laws," the election specialists wrote.

Cyber Ninjas founder Doug Logan is a Trump supporter who has pushed unfounded election fraud claims as part of the "Stop the Steal" movement. Logan told reporters last week he would not touch any ballots.

But former Arizona State lawmaker Anthony Kern, who stumped at "Stop the Steal" rallies and was at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, has been been helping to count ballots for the audit.

For more stories that matter, subscribe to azcentral.com.

The Arizona Republic has twice documented Kern's activities at the coliseum since the audit began eight days ago.

About 100,000 ballots had been counted as of Wednesday, when officials gave the last audit update. The audit is scheduled to end May 14, but Senate liaison Ken Bennett indicated it could be extended. Whatever the outcome, the audit will not change election results.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris carried Arizona by 10,457 votes, the narrowest margin of any state in the country. The results were certified by Gov. Doug Ducey, the secretary of state and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

County officials hand-counted a statistically significant sampling of ballots and conducted two logic and accuracy tests of voting machines. The audit showed votes were counted with 100% accuracy.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs reiterated concerns Friday about the reliability of the audit and noted that it took a court order to force Cyber Ninjas to release its audit procedures, which the company maintained were proprietary.

"It should not be a surprise that a company that has neither election experience nor auditing experience is not following some of the basic industry standards and best practices," Hobbs said in a statement.

Ward, in her YouTube video, called Hobbs a "Democrat hack" and blamed her for the DOJ request. Ward said a court agreement already allowed Hobbs to have observers at the coliseum.

"She's bringing the feds in where they have absolutely no business," Ward said. "All of this is an insult to Arizona voters."

Ward said two of the three observers representing Hobbs were an election consultant with Protect Democracy and an attorney with the Brennan Center.

"So, rather than officials of the Secretary of State's Office on the floor, we have two of the most notorious D.C. Democrat players on the floor representing Arizona voters by way of an elected official," Ward said.

Hobbs, who said she had not seen the YouTube video Friday, declined comment.

Robert Anglen investigates consumer issues for The Republic. If you're the victim of fraud, waste or abuse, reach him at robert.anglen@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8694. Follow him on Twitter @robertanglen.

Help us fight for you and support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona election audit: Experts call for federal monitors

Recommended Stories

  • US to restrict travel from India due to COVID-19 surge

    Joe Biden's administration plans to restrict travel from India to the U.S. beginning Tuesday due to a surge in COVID cases.

  • Judge Slaps Down Election Recount Firm Hired By Arizona GOP Senate

    Cyber Ninjas was ordered to cough up its playbook for a 2020 election recount headed by a disciple of Donald Trump's "Stop The Steal" lie.

  • 2 men accused of murder in shooting near Boise State campus face new charges

    Authorities say the 2 men sought to rob the victim of money and drugs.

  • Arizona elections chief criticizes policies used in recount

    In March, when it was clear that the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate planned to recount presidential votes in the state's most populous county, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sent a letter urging the Senate president to adopt strict guidelines to ensure the results could be trusted. Instead, President Karen Fann farmed out the recount to a supporter of election conspiracy theories with no recount experience who refused to share details of how the count would be done until a court ordered the disclosure and the recount was well underway.

  • How India's Covid crisis is inflaming global vaccine inequality

    "It was a huge strategic error to expect one country to produce vaccines for so much of the world," an authority on Covid-19 vaccine supply data said.

  • 2 teenagers fatally shot in Kansas City after leaving Ramadan services, police say

    Police said they believe upon an initial investigation that the a “domestic situation” led to the shootings.

  • Florida is about to ban social media sites from deplatforming political candidates

    The bill would prohibit social media companies from banning political candidates

  • It’s Vlad: Former senator says ‘no question’ UFOs buzzing US warships are from Russia

    The former senator condemns the Pentagon for admitting it could not identify the strange objects

  • The FBI investigation into Rudy Giuliani is focused on Trump's firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, NYT says

    Federal agents are searching Giuliani's electronic devices for communications about Marie Yovanovitch's firing in 2019, The New York Times reported.

  • Comedian pulled off Greyhound bus by border patrol gets $35k payout

    Mohanad Elshieky was detained and accused by officers of having ‘fake’ asylum paperwork

  • Police union asks NBA to investigate LeBron James for tweet ‘inciting violence’ after Ma’Khia Bryant shooting

    ‘That officer saved a life and he’s a hero’, LAPD detective says

  • India Covid crisis: US tells citizens to leave the country

    The US has issued a "do not travel" advisory as India battles a devastating coronavirus wave.

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • Suzuki has 2 goals, assist as Canadiens beat Jets 5-3

    Nick Suzuki's second goal of the game broke a tie late in the third period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 Friday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for the Canadiens. Suzuki also had an assist to give him four goals and two assists in his last four games.

  • Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk are cleared medically. Will they play Saturday?

    Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball cleared for games 6 weeks after fractured wrist

  • Bring On the Bedroom Drama With a Rattan Bed

    The diamond-shaped detailing on the footboard and headboard are also standout details that'll make you want to forget your upholstered or classic wood platform&nbsp;bed&nbsp;frames for good. Get it now! From the dainty, fiber-wrapped legs to the headboard that rivals the most stately canopy bed out there, this model from Anthropologie is a winner. Get it now! This retro, low-profile option from Urban Outfitters has a ’70s groove to it.

  • Venezuelans celebrate beatification of 'doctor to the poor'

    Venezuelans on Friday celebrated the beatification of Jose Gregorio Hernandez, a medic who became known as the "doctor of the poor" while treating the ill during the Spanish flu pandemic in the early 20th century. Pope Francis in 2020 began the process of his beatification, which precedes sainthood in the Roman Catholic tradition. That process was completed on Friday in a Caracas ceremony led by papal nuncio Aldo Giordano and other Venezuelan church leaders.

  • New-gen Mexican boxer Jesus Ramos wants to win a world championship when he's 21 years old

    He's sparred Terence Crawford, taken lessons from Floyd Mayweather, and now wants to create his own legacy as the face of boxing.

  • Dozens Dead in Stampede at Ultra-Orthodox Festival in Israel

    ReutersAt least 44 people died and dozens more were injured after a massive stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel on Thursday night. Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews had gathered for the holiday of Lag b’Omer, taking part in the biggest event since the coronavirus pandemic began.But within an instant, the religious celebration turned into a scene of absolute horror.“I had just sat down to eat when I heard the screams. We rushed to help, and then we saw the bodies. At the start it was about 10. Now, there’s many more,” a witness, Avi, told Haaretz.“It happened in a split second. People just fell, trampling each other. It was a disaster,” another witness was quoted saying.The cause of the stampede was not immediately clear, but by the early hours of Friday morning, in addition to the staggering death toll of 44, more than 150 people were injured, the ambulance service Magen David Adom said.Photos from the scene showed a line of covered bodies. In the wake of what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called “a great tragedy,” the scene at the foot of Mount Meron was one of sheer chaos: Helicopters arrived to evacuate the injured as first responders frantically raced to tend to them all, at times performing resuscitations.Search and rescue teams, meanwhile, sought out anyone who might be trapped, all while cell phone service reportedly went down in the area as thousands of family members tried to get in touch with loved ones they had been unable to locate.Some witnesses blamed police barricades for making it harder for attendees to leave.“We were at the entrance, we decided we wanted to get out and then the police blocked the gate, so whoever wanted to get out could not get out. In that hurry we fell on each other, I thought I was going to die,” one eyewitness was quoted as saying by the Jerusalem Post. “I saw people dead next to me.”Police sources cited by Haaretz denied that any actions by law enforcement contributed to the stampede, saying the deadly chain of events kicked off after some attendees tripped on steps, knocking over several other people. The incident is now under investigation, police said. The religious celebration at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai was meant to carry on throughout the day Friday, but many of those who witnessed the stampede said the holiday had become too grim.“No one imagined that this could happen here,” a witness identified as Yitzhak was quoted as telling Channel 12 TV. “Rejoicing became mourning, a great light became a deep darkness.”נורא לראות את הצפיפות שהיתה במעבר הצר, ואת הדוחק העצום שהוביל בסוף לאסון הקשה והמחריד. pic.twitter.com/1RE7FggFXt— ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) April 29, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.