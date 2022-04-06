Experts: Coastal Bend economies chugging along, could see gains due to tourism, industry

Debra Rosales said she often passes several "Help Wanted" signs at local businesses on major streets in town.

Though she is seeking gainful employment, the longtime Corpus Christi resident said the problem isn't that businesses aren't hiring — instead, it's that the jobs available are low-paying and less than desirable.

Rosales, 38, said she has seen countless openings for restaurant and other hospitality positions around town but she is hesitant to apply, having worked in the restaurant industry for about 10 years before attending cosmetology school.

"The pay was horrible. Who's going to survive up to $7.25 or even up to $10 an hour?" she said, adding that she is caring for two young kids at home. "Those jobs these days have even worse turnover, which makes it even harder. ... It's just not worth it anymore."

Experts say Rosales' experience is akin to that of thousands of unemployed workers in South Texas. Worse yet, those same experts say those sentiments could be more widespread here than in most other places in Texas.

How does the city, region shape up to the rest of the state?

For example, Corpus Christi reported a 5.9% unemployment rate for the month of February, the highest rate among other large metros in Texas that month, according to preliminary figures from the Texas Workforce Commission.

That data also shows that the unemployment rate in the Coastal Bend has remained above the state's average throughout the pandemic.

A line graph showing the average unemployment rates for Corpus Christi, the Coastal Bend and the State of Texas.

However, a recovery is underway.

The local economies have continued moving forward as the impact of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has faded, said Jim Lee, an economics professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi who leads the South Texas Economic Development Center. The center offers consultation, education and research to community stakeholders.

That is despite the challenges from the reported labor shortages and supply chain issues, which have led to limited availability for some products. In the monthly South Texas Economic Development Center update for March, Lee reported that local businesses have shown resilience by generating double-digit year-over-year growth in monthly sales tax collections so far in 2022.

"The recovery is there; it is just a bit slower than other places," Lee said.

What's contributing to the unemployment rate?

The difference between the unemployment rate in the Coastal Bend and that of other regions is in part that the former relies on hospitality — namely tourism — and oil and gas industries, experts say.

Those industries saw some of the biggest losses as a result of the pandemic, leading to layoffs, cut hours and other chilling effects on employment during the pandemic.

"Tourism pretty much stopped and many people stopped traveling and using gas, among other things," Lee said. "Hospitality jobs — your restaurants, for example — also were hurt by there being very little tourism."

While the unemployment rate has slowly returned to pre-pandemic levels, there has been a "mismatch" between the labor market — or the estimate of total workers — and the needs of local businesses, Lee said.

In addition, some job seekers, like Rosales, have become much more selective in the jobs they take on, particularly with hospitality jobs, Lee said.

"You have a situation where some people will keep their options open rather than taking one of the first few offers they get," he said. "That mismatch is very severe and could take some time to figure out."

In some cases, people may be choosing to further their education or pursue a different career entirely, Lee said.

Tourism, industry could yield further gains soon

While the impacts on the oil and gas industry and tourism have likely led to higher unemployment in the region, experts say those industries could see large gains in the coming months.

Viktoria Pierce, an instructor of economics at Del Mar College, said a strong return of tourism to the area could see an eventual improvement in the employment rate given COVID-19 cases stay down and the region avoids shutdowns.

Visit Corpus Christi is contracted by the city with the aim of marketing Corpus Christi for tourism and as a place to live. Brett Oetting, the president and CEO, told the Caller-TImes in February that about 12 million people visit Corpus Christi annually.

Pierce is also looking at is any shifts in the global energy market as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

As a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. has placed sanctions on the country and European customers are looking to lessen their dependence on Russian energy. Those customers could look to the U.S. and the industrialized Coastal Bend.

A Port of Corpus Christi graphic showing the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.

Specifically, Europe's need for liquefied natural gas, or LNG, could stand to directly impact the Coastal Bend should those customers switch to purchasing American-made LNG.

"My hope is that because of the increase in interest in natural gas from the United States, we might expect an increase in activity at the (Port of Corpus Christi). And they, as well as plants needed to handle and convert that gas into its liquefied form, might employ more people," Pierce said. "It is certainly possible as the energy market shifts."

Last week's news of the Biden administration earmarking more than $157 million for the completion of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project, which is on pace for a late-2023 completion, would further encourage local industry.

Once complete, the wider and deeper ship channel will be able to accommodate larger vessels capable of carrying a greater amount and wider variety of goods.

