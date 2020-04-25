Experts: Coronavirus samples from China not crucial to vaccine

As the coronavirus continues to devastate the U.S., Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been ramping up rhetorical pressure on China this week, accusing the country of standing in the way of international efforts to develop a vaccine and treatments.

The pressure campaign comes as the U.S. and China wage an information war over the origins and blame for COVID-19, and race to develop a vaccine. But some medical experts interviewed by CBS News question some of the administration's claims about whether China's lack of transparency is actually blocking the world from developing a vaccine. In a series of interviews, Pompeo reeled off a list of accusations against Beijing including that it had deliberately destroyed early samples of the virus rather than share them with the world.

"It covered up how dangerous the disease is. It didn't report sustained human-to-human transmission for a month until it was in every province inside of China," he told State Department reporters on Wednesday. "It censored those who tried to warn the world, it ordered a halt to testing of new samples, and it destroyed existing samples."

"We need our scientists, our academics, our epidemiologists all to have access to the data, access to a sample of the virus," Pompeo told Christian Broadcasting Network on Friday. "Those are all things that matter so that we can solve this problem, get our country back to work, and save lives."

Chinese researchers in Shanghai first shared the genetic sequence of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, National Center for Biotechnology Information's website on January 5. According to the U.S. State Department, China then shared with the WHO a genetic sequence taken from a January 4 patient infected with the virus, which was published on January 12 by the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID).

A senior State Department official told CBS News that disclosure is not enough. "It is critical to obtain live virus samples to understand how the virus evolved, and how to develop effective and safe therapeutics and vaccines."

The official also said that producing a vaccine only using a genetic sequence "introduces the risk of mutations, and the possibility that the reproduced virus (from which to develop a vaccine) doesn't mirror the virus circulating in the population."

But medical experts tell CBS News they are skeptical of the need at this point for early virus samples to develop a vaccine and treatments. "The fact that there isn't an actual replicating vial of virus is not a problem, as long as you have this sequence of what was in that tube," said Dr. Andy Pekosz of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

He explained that there has been no problem tracking the virus' evolution. "There's now hundreds upon hundreds of sequences from viruses in that early stage of China that have been made available."

Medical scientists around the world have since been sharing the mutated sequences of the coronavirus online.

"Based on what I've seen from the databases, there's a really good amount of data there that is helping us drive forward not just vaccine work but even helping us just understand how the virus is spreading from country to country."

"If we had more data in the beginning of January, it would have been helpful and could have made a difference," said CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus. "But now it doesn't make a difference."

"Is this a way to say 'China is bad, because they're not giving us the viral sample'? Of course," Agus said of the domestic political benefit to such a public spat. "But scientifically, I can't think of a reason why, because we have so much data of the virus from then 'til now shared from so many countries."

Epidemiologist Dr. Jonna Mazet of UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine had a similar assessment. "I don't think it is essential that the first samples — if they exist — be shared at this point, since there is ample virus in almost every country from which to sample for vaccine and therapeutic development," she said.

She acknowledged that early virus samples would help clarify the timeline and location of the first cases of infection, environmental contamination by the virus, the original animal host and the virus spillover into humans. But she added, "It's probably not that important at this point."