Experts debate teen's potential transfer to juvenile court in New Kensington murder case

Jul. 24—Two mental health experts gave conflicting testimony Monday as to whether a now 16-year-old boy charged in connection with a fatal shooting last summer in New Kensington should be prosecuted as an adult.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Bruce Wright said Avian Molter is not receptive to treatment in the juvenile justice system while a defense-hired expert found that the teen's past experience in treatment warrants his criminal case be transferred out of adult court.

"If guilty as charged, there is a minimal chance Avian can be effectively treated and rehabilitated in the jurisdiction of the juvenile justice system," Wright testified.

Molter, of Pittsburgh, is one of seven people charged with criminal homicide for the July 3, 2022 shooting death of 39-year-old Jason Raiford at Valley Royal Court Apartments. Prosecutors said the group of teens and adults ambushed Raiford over a dispute that involved drugs and money. Raiford was shot 11 times, according to police.

In addition to Molter, who was 15 at the time of Raiford's killing — police charged Jonathan Felder, 18, of Arnold; and Raquan Carpenter, 19, Elijah Gary, 18, Amir Kennedy, 15, Braedon M. Dickinson, 16 and Da'Montae Brooks, 16, all of New Kensington, with homicide.

Requests to transfer the cases against Kennedy, whom police claim was Raiford's shooter, Brooks and Gary to juvenile court were previously rejected. Dickinson's case was transferred to juvenile court last spring.

Molter is seeking to have his case transferred to juvenile court, where even if he is convicted of charges in connection with the killing cannot be held in custody beyond his 21st birthday. He is being held without bail in the youthful offenders pod at the Allegheny County Jail.

Forensic psychologist Dawn Smitley testified Molter's age, as well as his level of criminal sophistication and history of prior treatment, warrant his case be removed from adult court.

"He is potentially a follower at times of stress," Smitley said.

Prosecutors challenged the success of Molter's prior treatment, pointing to two additional sets of criminal charges including pending allegations related to a gun incident in Jeannette just four days after New Kensington shooting.

Assistant District Attorney Jackie Knupp said Molter was recently charged in juvenile court with offenses related to a traffic stop on July 7 that followed a police chase through the city. Molter was found in a vehicle with three others, and a gun discovered in the vehicle was linked to Molter through DNA, Knupp said.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani said he will make a determination on the request to transfer Molter's case to juvenile court after he reviews written legal arguments that will be submitted later this summer.

Meanwhile, Felder's bid to have his case transferred to juvenile court is pending.

The judge scheduled a December trial date for the men and teens accused in Raiford's shooting.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.