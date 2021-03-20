Experts: Domestic violence up in pandemic

Mar. 20—HIGH POINT — The coronavirus pandemic brought a surge in domestic violence, and victims spent less time accessing services for help.

During 2020, visits to the Guilford County Family Justice Center in High Point dropped from 1,280 in the first quarter to 1,095 in the second quarter, and from 1,186 in the third quarter to 792 in the fourth quarter.

"There's no doubt domestic violence was up last year," said Catherine Johnson, director of the center, which offers a one-stop shop for victims.

"Domestic violence breeds in isolation, and we were in a period where we had to be isolated," she said. "2020 saw a surge in domestic homicides — a record-setting year countywide, with 15 in Guilford County. That was the highest on record we've had since I've been tracking."

Three of the slayings were in High Point.

Johnson and interim High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud briefed the City Council's Public Safety Committee last week on the impact of the pandemic on domestic violence.

Calls to police involving intimate partner domestic violence are up 5% in recent months, Stroud said.

"Those are the ones we find that are most impactful, in my opinion," he said. "That's where you see true victimization (and) deaths."

The center has remained fully operational and open to the public throughout the pandemic, Johnson said, with about 45 people working at the High Point location, which is in the Guilford County Courthouse on E. Green Drive.

In addition to staff from Johnson's department, the police department's Special Victims Unit, which investigates all reported crime related to domestic and sexual violence, is housed there.

Representatives from Legal Aid of North Carolina, Family Service of the Piedmont and the county's Department of Health and Human Services and Sheriff's Office are also based there.

The High Point location served 3,624 people from March 10, 2020 to March 16, 2021.

Story continues

"We know that dip with COVID created some challenges, but we also know that the foot traffic is picking up everyday," said Johnson. "What we've seen is that the people coming in are coming in with much more intensive problems."

She said one contributing factor appears to be that court officials have been more apt to release suspects from jail during the pandemic.

"There's been a decrease in offender accountability, so folks are getting arrested and may be getting released with limited to no bond or a written promise or reductions to keep jail populations low, which we understand for health and safety," Johnson said. "But for people living at home, that creates a safety risk."

Despite the jump in homicides last year, overall domestic crime statistics for the city are down, Stroud said, since police several years ago launched an offender-focused deterrence initiative.

pkimbrough@hpenews.com — 336-888-3531

pkimbrough@hpenews.com — 336-888-3531