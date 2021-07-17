Experts: Europe floods shows need to curb emissions, adapt

RAF CASERT
·4 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — Just as the European Union was announcing plans to spend billions of euros to contain climate change, massive clouds gathered over Germany and nearby nations to unleash an unprecedented storm that left death and destruction in its wake.

Despite ample warnings, politicians and weather forecasters were shocked at the ferocity of the precipitation that caused flash flooding that claimed more than 150 lives this week in the lush rolling hills of Western Europe.

Climate scientists say the link between extreme weather and global warming is unmistakable and the urgency to do something about climate change undeniable.

Scientists can’t yet say for sure whether climate change caused the flooding, but they insist that it certainly exacerbates the extreme weather that has been on show from the western U.S. and Canada to Siberia to Europe’s Rhine region.

“There is a clear link between extreme precipitation occurring and climate change,” Wim Thiery, a professor at Brussels University, said Friday.

Stefan Rahmstorf, a professor of ocean physics at the University of Potsdam, referring to the recent heat records set in the U.S. and Canada, said “some are so extreme that they would be virtually impossible without global warming..”

Taking them all together, said Sir David King, chair of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, “these are casualties of the climate crisis: we will only see these extreme weather events become more frequent.”

For Diederik Samsom, the European Commission's Cabinet chief behind this week's massive proposals to spend billions and force industry into drastic reforms to help cut the bloc's emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% this decade, this week's disaster was a cautionary tale.

“People are washed away in Germany ... and Belgium and the Netherlands, too. We are experiencing climate change," he said on a conference call of the European Policy Centre think tank. "A few years ago, you had to point to a point in the future or far away on the planet to talk about climate change. It's happening now — here.”

And climate scientists point toward two specific things that have contributed to this week's calamity.

First, with every 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) rise in temperature, the air can take in 7% more humidity. It can hold the water longer, leading to drought, but it also leads to an increase in dense, massive rainfall once it releases it.

Another defining factor is the tendency for storms to hover over one place for far longer than usual, thus dumping increasing amounts of rain on a smaller patch of the world. Scientists say warming is a contributing factor there, too. A jet stream of high winds six miles (nearly 10 kilometers) high helps determine the weather over Europe and is fed by temperature differences between the tropics and the Arctic.

Yet as Europe warms — with Scandinavia currently experiencing an unusual heat wave — the jet stream is weakened, causing its meandering course to stop, sometimes for days, Thiery said.

He said such a phenomenon was visible in Canada too, where it helped cause a “heat dome” in which temperatures rose to 50 C (122 F).

“And it is causing the heavy rain that we have seen in Western Europe," he said.

Even if greenhouse gas emissions are drastically curbed in the coming decades, the amount of carbon dioxide and other planet-heating gases already in the atmosphere means extreme weather is going to become more likely.

Experts say such phenomena will hit those areas that aren't prepared for it particularly hard.

“We need to make our built environment — buildings, outdoor spaces, cities — more resilient to climate change,” said Lamia Messari-Becker, a professor of engineering at the University of Siegen.

Those that don't adapt will risk greater loss of life and damage to property, said Ernst Rauch, chief climate and geoscientist at the reinsurance giant Munich Re.

“The events of today and yesterday or so give us a hint that we need to do better with respect to being ready for these these type of events,” he said. “The events themselves are not really unexpected, but the sort of the order of magnitude probably has surprised some.”

___

Frank Jordans in Berlin, and David Keyton in Paris, contributed to this report.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CDC warns of 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' over troubling rise in Covid cases

    Low vaccination coverage in parts of the U.S. is putting people at risk, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned.

  • MLS notebook: Jozy Altidore could make Toronto FC return, Seattle Sounders aim to extend MLS record

    Could Jozy Altidore's return boost last-place Toronto FC? Also, the Seattle Sounders aim to remain unbeaten when they face Minnesota United.

  • BREAKING: Women’s basketball coach Cam Newbauer steps down

    Florida women's basketball coach Cam Newbauer stepped down Friday due to personal reasons, the school announced in a release.

  • Shanghai city to regulate data from smart vehicle testing

    Shanghai city has issued draft regulations to safeguard data generated during testing of smart vehicles, underscoring China's growing concern about data security. In a statement issued on Friday, the Shanghai Economic and Information Technology Commission said it will require that entities conducting vehicle testing and demonstrations properly handle the acquisition, processing, application and transmission of data. Additionally, the entities should take relevant measures to protect data confidentiality, form a personal information protection system and are forbidden to conduct illegal trading, transfer and disclosure of relevant data, it said.

  • Biden says US and Germany are launching climate and energy partnership including joint plans to slash carbon emissions

    "Communism is a failed system, and I don't see socialism as a very useful substitute, but that's another story," Biden also said regarding Cuba.

  • Garland lets immigration judges put off deportation cases

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland tossed a Trump administration policy Thursday that barred immigration judges from putting off the deportation cases of immigrants waiting on green cards and visas. Garland overruled a decision by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions that judges could not temporarily shelve those cases — a practice known as administrative closure. Immigration judges, who are employees of Garland's Department of Justice, said the practice helps them manage their dockets more efficiently by letting them focus on cases that are ready to go to court and avoid dragging in immigrants and attorneys for unnecessary hearings.

  • Mark Cavendish forced to wait in bid to break Eddy Merckx's record as Matej Mohoric claims stage win

    Matej Mohoric registers second stage win thanks to gutsy breakaway Bahrain Victorious rider says he was made to fell 'like a criminal' after police raid on team hotel Mark Cavendish forced to wait until finish on Champs-Elysees in his bid to break Eddy Merckx's stage-win record Mark Cavendish will have to wait until Saturday’s finale in Paris to go for a record 35th Tour de France stage win after Slovenia’s Matej Mohoric won stage 19 in controversial fashion. On Wednesday night, Mohoric’s Bahrai

  • Florida's women's hoops coach resigns for 'personal reasons'

    Florida women's basketball coach Cam Newbauer stepped down Friday for “personal reasons," the school announced, a surprising move that came six weeks after he signed a three-year contract extension. Newbauer, hired from Belmont in March 2017, failed to turn around the school's only sport to never win a conference championship. The 43-year-old Indiana native was 46-71 overall and 15-47 in Southeastern Conference play, including three three-win seasons in four years.

  • Wilbert Thomas Sr., convicted in the 1980s of leading a religious cult in 3 states, dies at 91

    The Rev. Wilbert Thomas Sr., founder of the Christian Alliance Holiness Church, went to prison in 1980s after being convicted of abusing congregants.

  • Death toll in Germany and Belgium climbs to 110 amid devastating floods

    Hundreds of people are still missing and thousands are homeless after days of heavy storms that caused flash floods across western Germany and Belgium.

  • Photos reveal devastating impact as more than 125 killed by floods in Europe - 'Warnings not taken seriously'

    Flooding in western Europe has left more than 125 dead and created swathes of damage across Germany and Belgium.

  • These Photos Show The Devastation Of The Floods In Germany That Have Killed Over 100 People

    More than 100 people were killed as parts of Germany received over a month of rainfall in 24 hours.View Entire Post ›

  • CDC Director Warns of 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

    With the delta variant of the Covid-19 virus driving an uptick in new cases in some parts of the U.S., health officials are warning about the dangers of delaying or avoiding vaccination. “This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Friday at a White House press briefing. “We are seeing outbreaks of cases in parts of the country that have low vaccination coverage, because unvaccinated people are at risk.” The CDC rep

  • Here's how Ford got F-150 Lightning EV pricing so close to the gasoline truck

    The single most shocking thing about the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning when it was revealed was the price. What’s so surprising about those prices is how close Ford is flirting with gasoline-engine F-150 price equivalents — and that's before consumers take advantage of federal and state tax incentives. History has consistently shown us that electric cars tend to be more expensive than their gasoline-powered equivalents, but that’s much less the case with the Lightning.

  • Netflix fires 3 senior marketing execs for secretly complaining about their company's top brass over Slack, report says

    Netflix fired the execs for privately airing gripes about their boss, Jonathan Helfgot, as well as CMO Bozoma Saint John, per The Hollywood Reporter.

  • Letters to the Editor: Vaccination doesn't feel very beneficial in L.A. County right now

    The vaccinated could be flashing their cards to move about the world freely right now. Instead, in L.A. County, everyone's back to wearing masks.

  • Another heat dome poised to roast northern Rockies, Canada

    The next in a series of relentless heat waves is taking shape across parts of the West and northern Plains, with temperatures set to vault into the triple-digits once again from Idaho and Montana north into Alberta and Saskatchewan. Why it matters: The West has already been extremely hot so far this summer, with a series of heat waves of unparalleled intensity for some regions. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The heat waves have combined with drought co

  • Arizona governor declares emergency after Flagstaff floods

    A northern Arizona city was hit a third time with flooding on Friday, sending debris into the streets and forcing them to close. Gov. Doug Ducey issued an emergency declaration earlier Friday for Coconino County, making up to $200,000 available for response to flash flooding in the Flagstaff area. Residents reported streams of water flowing through their yards and on the busiest city streets.

  • Wildfire explodes near site of most destructive blaze in Californian history

    California officials say a wildfire has erupted near the site of the deadliest blaze in recent American history, burning out of control across some 1,200 acres and prompting evacuation warnings in Butte County.What's happening: While the Dixie fire is currently moving away from Paradise, was on Thursday just 10 miles from the town that was devastated by the 2018 Camp fire. Residents are worried flames could attack the town again, per AP Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insigh

  • Coalition blasts plans to divert Colorado River amid drought

    Farmers, environmentalists and small-town business owners gathered at the Hoover Dam on Thursday to call for a moratorium on building pipelines and dams along the Colorado River that they say would jeopardize the 40 million people who rely on it as a water source. Federal officials expect to make the first-ever water shortage declaration in the Colorado River basin next month, prompting cuts in Arizona, Nevada and Mexico.