Experts explain how to keep your pipes from freezing and the power on in frigid weather

With frigid temperatures and Arctic air arriving over the weekend, local experts say it's a good time to check household pipes and electrical function to ensure that they're in good working order.

"The day before they think it's getting cold, they should take a look around and check their (pipe's) heat tape to make sure it's operating properly," said Doug Gholson, general manager of MB Heating and Cooling in Springfield.

More: Another round of snow and cold is on the way; How cold will it get? How much snow will fall?

Here's what you need to know about freezing pipes, how to combat them, and other winter weather-related issues around your home:

Installers for MB Heating and Cooling Jason Tomlin, left, and Shane Bradburn demonstrate how to cap off a leak Wednesday. .

When do pipes freeze?

Jake Surratt, an agent with Country Financial in Springfield, said that people may need to worry about freezing pipes when temperatures hit around 20 degrees, although pipes can freeze and thaw off-and-on once temperatures get below 32 degrees, depending on the wind conditions.

"If it gets to 20 degrees outside, that's when we get concerned," Surratt said. "That 20-degree mark is when, most of the time, we will see those pipes freeze, especially if it's in a drafty crawl space."

The forecast calls for temperatures below zero on Monday and Tuesday.

Surratt and Gholson agree that people who leave their homes for vacation or to spend winter in a warmer locale may need to worry about frozen pipes when they return home. Gholson said that people who don't go through checking their pipes before they leave may come back to find that their pipes don't work.

"If you turn the faucet on and there's only a trickle coming out, you may well have a frozen pipe," Gholson said.

How to prevent pipes from freezing?

Surratt said people should make sure that garden hoses aren't hooked up to anything, as water can freeze inside the hose, and cause the lining to crack and leak in their basement.

"Most commonly, it starts where somebody accidentally left a hose hooked up to the outside of the house and they don't realize that water freezes in the hose line and goes through the hose bib or faucet on the outside," Surratt said. "It'll freeze at the knuckle or elbow there at the house and cause a leak down the inside of the basement.

We see that the most out of any of them and we try to tell everybody, 'Make a walk around the house, make sure your hoses aren't hooked up, run to your hardware store and buy inflated bib covers, anything you can do to mitigate any loss that you potentially have.'"

In addition to keeping your home nice and warm, Gholson recommends keeping garage doors closed, letting cold water drip from faucets – particularly if you've had prior issues with freezing pipes – and opening your kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to let warm air circulate around your plumbing.

To help with warming up the pipes, Gholson said that people can use a space heater or even wrap hot towels around the pipes. However, one absolute no-no is using an open flame to warm things up.

"Do not use a blowtorch or kerosene, anything with an open flame" Gholson said. "If you can use a hair dryer, space heater or something and keep that area warm, try to warm up that pipe if it hasn't cracked, that's great. You can apply heat until that water pressure is restored."

What to do if I lose power?

Gholson says that one good way to ensure that you don't lose power when conditions get frigid is by purchasing a whole-home generator that can get the lights back on.

"Those items are invaluable in certain areas that lose power because when the power comes off, the entire house comes back on," Gholson said.

More: Snow driving tips for winter storms? IDOT shares how to handle icy, snowy road conditions

Smaller generators can work for primary appliances and to get the heat restored. Gholson said when it comes to power outages, determine whether it's an electric company problem or with the home.

"If you reach out to the electric company and they tell you, 'It's on your side,' you need to get an electrician out there as soon as possible to restore that power so that your house doesn't freeze," Gholson said. "That's what we obviously consider emergency service."

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Here's how to prepare your home for the cold weather