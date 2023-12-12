Experts say falling gas prices could continue into new year

During a time of year when people are often traveling more, drivers are feeling less strain at the pump — and it’s a trend that could continue into the new year.

That’s because gas prices fell again in Pennsylvania and nationally again, according to AAA.

As of Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Western Pennsylvania was $3.528. That’s about eight cents lower than last week and 34 cents lower than this time last year.

At the national level, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.137 — nine cents lower than last week and 12 cents lower than last year.

There are several reasons AAA says gas prices continue on this now three-month downward trend: falling oil prices, lower demand for gas and an increased supply of gas.

GasBuddy experts say the national average could soon be $3.05, the lowest since 2021. And, the trend of dropping prices could continue into 2024.

