Experts or 'grifters'? Little-known firm runs Arizona audit

  • FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Maricopa County officials on Friday, May 21, directed the Arizona Senate and the auditors it hired to review the county's 2020 election count to preserve documents for a possible lawsuit. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, FIle)
  • FILE - In this May 17, 2021, file photo Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone and other elected officials from Maricopa County refute allegations of irregularities with the county's handling of the 2020 election, during a news conference in Phoenix. Maricopa County officials on Friday, May 21, directed the Arizona Senate and the auditors it hired to review the county's 2020 election count to preserve documents for a possible lawsuit. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper, File)
  • FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Maricopa County officials on Friday, May 21, directed the Arizona Senate and the auditors it hired to review the county's 2020 election count to preserve documents for a possible lawsuit. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, FIle)
1 / 3

Election 2020 Cyber Ninjas

FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Maricopa County officials on Friday, May 21, directed the Arizona Senate and the auditors it hired to review the county's 2020 election count to preserve documents for a possible lawsuit. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, FIle)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICHOLAS RICCARDI
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In early March, a Boston-based vote-counting firm called Clear Ballot Group sent a bid to Arizona's state Senate to audit the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County.

The firm has conducted more than 200 such audits over 13 years in business. “Our level of comparison data is unmatched,” Keir Holeman, a Clear Ballot Group vice president, wrote to the Republican-controlled Senate. He never heard back, he says.

Instead, the state Senate hired a small Florida-based cybersecurity firm known as Cyber Ninjas that had not placed a formal bid for the contract and had no experience with election audits. Senate President Karen Fann says she can't recall how she found the firm, but her critics believe one credential stood out: Cyber Ninjas' chief executive officer had tweeted support for conspiracy theories claiming Republican Donald Trump, and not Democrat Joe Biden, had won Maricopa County and Arizona.

Now the untested, little-known cybersecurity firm is running a partly taxpayer-funded process that election experts describe as so deeply flawed it veers into the surreal. Its chief aim, critics say, appears to be testing far-fetched theories, rather than simply recounting votes — an approach that directly undermines the country's democratic traditions.

“If I give you 20 M&Ms, and you want 30, you can keep counting it, but you did not get 30 M&Ms,” said David Becker of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, a former Department of Justice voting rights attorney and elections expert. “This is not an effort to find the truth."

Experienced vote counters have watched the process in shock. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, said this week Maricopa County will need to replace all of its election machines because their security has been permanently compromised by the auditors. Experts note the review isn’t following standard recounting procedures and, unlike with other election audits in Arizona, members of each major political party are not at each table observing the counting.

The auditors are checking for bamboo fibers to test a theory that tens of thousands of fake ballots were shipped from Asia. A onetime treasure hunter who claims to have invented a new method to automatically spot ballot fraud says his technology is being used in the review.

It's become too much for some Republicans. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, all but one of whom are Republicans, this week accused Republicans in the Senate of having “rented out the once-good name of the Arizona Senate” to “grifters.”

“Your ‘auditors’ are in way over their heads,” the board wrote in a letter.

Cyber Ninjas' defenders say they're creating a template for a re-examination of the election in every battleground state Biden won. Trump allies have already called for similar operations in Georgia. And criticisms about the firm's lack of election experience are hollow, its advocates argue, because the Arizona audit is unprecedented.

“This is an audit like none that has ever been performed,” said Patrick Byrne, the former chief executive officer of Overstock.com who has been raising money for the audit. “This audit is an audit check for all forms of mischief.”

The man running the operation, Cyber Ninjas chief executive officer Doug Logan, declined through his spokesman to be interviewed. He has only answered questions from reporters in public once, during a contentious press conference last month.

“There's a lot of Americans here, myself included, that are really bothered at the way our country's being ripped apart right now,” Logan said. “If we go through here and we don't find any fraud, I will be ecstatic.”

Maricopa County has already conducted two audits, which found no problems with the count in the state's most populous county. At the urging of Trump supporters, the Senate insisted on a third and subpoenaed more than 2 million ballots from the county.

When the Senate leader went looking for an elections firm to do the work, she did not put together a formal request for proposal, as is typical for government contracts. Fann said she and her staff reached out to several firms and got two bids back — the one from Clear Ballot Group for $450,000 and the other from a cybersecurity group called Intersec Worldwide. Fann said she preferred the Intersec proposal, but balked at an $8 million price tag.

In an interview, she said she could not recall who had referred her to Cyber Ninjas. “To be honest with you I can’t even tell you exactly what path led me there,” Fann said.

But Fann had tapped into a loose network of computer security experts who had become active in pro-Trump election conspiracy theories. In a self-published book written this year, Byrne dubbed the group “cyber ninjas” — a term used by so-called “white hat” hackers who defend against online intrusions. Byrne told AP that, in December, he and Logan “crossed paths in a few places.” But Byrne said he wasn't involved in the audit bid and does not know Logan well.

Logan, 42, in December had tweeted and retweeted references to the conspiracy theory that voting machines were hacked to switch votes from Trump. “The parallels between the statistical analysis of Venezuela and this year’s election are astonishing,” Logan tweeted, with a #StoptheSteal hashtag that referenced the pro-Trump movement seeking to overturn the election.

Logan also served as an expert witness in a pro-Trump lawsuit raising conspiracy theories about the election in Antrim County, Michigan. Another cybersecurity professional who filed an expert witness affidavit in that case, Ben Cotton, was a partner on the Intersec proposal. Cotton's own firm, CyFIR, which did not respond to a request for comment, is now a subcontractor on the Arizona audit.

The Senate agreed to pay Cyber Ninjas $150,000 in state money, but it is not clear how much more the audit will cost and who is paying for it. The pro-Trump One America News Network raised $150,000 in a single day in April and has continued to ask for donations. Byrne has also started a fundraising drive with a group that says it has raised $1.7 million with a goal of $2.8 million. Neither will have to disclose donors or account for how the money is spent, and Logan has declined to detail financial information.

Byrne's organization is also involved in recruiting volunteers. The audit's liaison with the Senate sent an email to local Republicans last week asking for more volunteers and referring them to the website of Byrne's organization's to apply. Byrne said his group simply refers volunteers to Cyber Ninjas for “vetting.” The email was first reported by The Arizona Republic.

Logan started Cyber Ninjas in 2013 in Indiana after working for two years for a cybersecurity firm called Cigital, according to his LinkedIn profile and Cyber Ninja press releases. He moved his firm from Indiana to Sarasota in 2014, according to the Cyber Ninjas website, which quotes Logan describing the firm as a “Christian company.” Last year, when Cyber Ninjas received $98,000 in federal COVID relief money, it claimed five employees.

At a public presentation last week, Logan cited as part of his qualifications that his firm “worked with some of the largest names in the financial services space.” Two of the companies he lists as former clients in his expert witness statement, Citibank and JP Morgan Chase, said through spokespeople that they have no record of hiring Cyber Ninjas.

Logan's scant public record before the audit was a history of volunteering for the U.S. Cyber Challenge, a training event for internet security amateurs and professionals. In 2015, Logan received an award from the security firm SANS for his volunteerism with the event,

John Pescatore, the SANS employee who oversees the award program, said Logan was cited mainly for designing an online “capture the flag” game where players try to hack into an opponent's base. “It takes a lot of work,” said Pescatore of Logan's volunteering. He added he doesn't know Logan but Cyber Ninjas has a good reputation for testing companies' systems for vulnerabilities, its market niche.

A spokesman for the U.S. Cyber Challenge did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Logan is not the only person associated with the effort to overturn the 2020 election who is working on the audit. Jovan Pulitzer, an inventor who unsuccessfully pushed for a post-election audit in Georgia, has said his technology is being used to detect altered ballots.

Pulitzer is also a former treasure hunter and author of a series of books on lost treasures, including one titled “How to Cut Off Your Arm and Eat Your Dog.” In 2000, he developed a barcode scanner called Cuecat that purported to link print magazine ads to the internet. It was later named one of the 50 worst inventions of all time by Time magazine.

___

Bob Christie in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate Republican sees short window for infrastructure deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republicans and the White House could have as little as a week to 10 days to overcome their differences on infrastructure and strike a deal to revitalize America's roads and bridges, a top Republican said on Sunday. Senator Roy Blunt, who is among a group of Republicans negotiating with the Biden administration, said the two sides are still far apart on how to define infrastructure, which President Joe Biden views as a wide-ranging topic that includes climate change and social issues such as elder care, as well as roads and bridges.

  • Blinken says Russia must decide if it wants better relations

    "Ultimately it's up to Russia to decide," he said.

  • False claims and internal feuds plague GOP election audit in Arizona

    A Republican official in Maricopa County called former President Donald Trump's claims about the process "unhinged."

  • Prince Harry Recalls Two Heartbreaking Parallel Memories of Meghan Markle & Mom Diana Crying

    Prince Harry has had the uniquely unpleasant experience of watching two important women in his life be emotionally decimated by the scrutiny and paparazzi attention that came with being a member of the royal family: first, his mother Princess Diana, whom he lost at the age of 12, and then wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of […]

  • Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear

    An ethnic armed group opposed to the ruling junta attacked a military post in a northwestern jade mining town while other violent incidents were reported from other corners of Myanmar. Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for her long struggle against previous military rulers, is among more than 4,000 people detained since the coup.

  • German cyber security chief fears hackers could target hospitals

    German hospitals may be at increased risk from hackers, the head of the country's cyber security agency said on Saturday, following two high-profile digital attacks this month on the Irish health service and a U.S. fuel pipeline. Ireland's health service operator shut down its IT systems last Friday to protect them from a "significant" ransomware attack, crippling diagnostic services, disrupting COVID-19 testing and forcing the cancellation of many appointments. German clinics have been targeted by a series of cyber attacks over the last five years, and Arne Schoenbohm, president of the BSI federal cyber security agency, told Zeit Online newspaper he saw "a greater danger at hospitals".

  • Rick Santorum Out at CNN After Backlash Over Native American Comments

    Former Republican Senator Rick Santorum is out as a commentator at CNN, a network representative confirmed to TheWrap. His ouster comes weeks after outcry over comments the Pennsylvania Republican made about Native Americans in an April speech. His Twitter bio still identifies him as a senior political commentator for the network, which he joined in January 2017. In April, Santorum gave a speech for Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth group, in which he claimed there “isn’t much Native American culture in American culture” and said colonizers “birthed a nation from nothing.” A video clip of his speech went viral on social media, leading to public backlash against Santorum. “We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture,” the former senator and two-time presidential candidate said. “It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty.” The pushback was immediate. IllumiNative, a nonprofit focused on challenging negative narratives about Native Americans, called on CNN to fire Santorum at the end of April. Even CNN’s Don Lemon had sharp criticism for colleague Chris Cuomo when Cuomo allowed Santorum on his show following the comments. During that appearance, Santorum did not apologize, which particularly irked Lemon. A representative for Santorum did not immediately return a request for comment. Read original story Rick Santorum Out at CNN After Backlash Over Native American Comments At TheWrap

  • British PM's former top adviser says early COVID-19 plan was a "disaster"

    Britain's early plan to combat COVID-19 was a "disaster" and "awful decisions" led to the government imposing lockdowns that could have been avoided, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top adviser said. Dominic Cummings, who left Johnson's staff late last year, made his comments in a series of tweets just days before he is due to give evidence to members of parliament about the government's handling of the pandemic. Before his sudden departure, Cummings had been Johnson's most influential adviser on Brexit and played an important role in his successful 2019 election campaign.

  • Biden taps career diplomat as special envoy for North Korea

    President Biden on Friday tapped career U.S. diplomat Sung Kim as his special envoy to North Korea, marking what could be a critical step toward reengaging with Pyongyang.

  • COVID-19: 22 local infections among 25 new cases detected

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (23 May) confirmed the detection of 25 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,795.

  • SpaceX has been selected by Firefly Aerospace to send its Blue Ghost lander to the moon in 2023

    Firefly's Blue Ghost moon lander will be propelled into space on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It will carry 10 payloads for NASA.

  • Nepal president dissolves parliament, new election in November

    KATHMANDU (Reuters) -Nepal plunged into fresh political turmoil on Saturday as President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved parliament and fixed general elections in November amid a worsening COVID-19 outbreak. The surprise announcement comes after a presidential statement said neither the caretaker Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, nor opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba were able to demonstrate a majority to form a new government by the Friday deadline set by Bhandari. “The president has dissolved the House of Representatives and ordered the first phase of general elections on November 12 and the second phase on November 19,” a presidential statement issued after midnight said.

  • How A Professional “Sims” Player Stays Sane While Being “A Woman On The Internet”

    The former BuzzFeed producer talks about mental health, her gaming career, and the “100 Baby Challenge."

  • Jamie Chung talks about the importance of community amid pandemic, anti-Asian violence: ‘Take up the space’

    The actress says the pandemic was a "wake-up call" for self-care.

  • Ziwe says this Kardashian is her 'dream guest,' unpacks her satirical Showtime series

    Following the success of her YouTube-turned-Instagram Live show "Baited," comedian Ziwe is taking Showtime by storm with her new variety show.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • UN aid official visits badly-hit areas in Gaza

    A top U.N. aid official touring rubble-strewn areas of Gaza hit by air strikes during fighting between Israel and Hamas, has appealed to both sides to observe a ceasefire to allow aid teams to assess the damage.On Saturday (May 22) Lynn Hastings, the U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian territories, toured the areas hit during the 11 days of fighting.She spoke to survivors on heavily damaged Wehda Street, where Palestinian health officials said 42 people had been killed, including 22 members of one family.The Israeli military said its aircraft had targeted a tunnel system used by Hamas, the Islamist group that runs Gaza, and that this caused buildings above it to collapse.Standing by the rubble of residential buildings, Hastings said she had seen more than just damaged infrastructure."This was a building where I just met the father and the daughter of a family of seven, all the other five members of the family have died, they were all civilians, so you can see it is not just about infrastructure damage, but it is about the loss of entire families. I have been speaking to the families here, and what they've all said is, they have no hope, they feel that they have no control of their lives, and their situation is, one woman said, helpless."U.S. President Joe Biden has said Washington will work with U.N. agencies on expediting humanitarian aid for Gaza, quote, "in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal."Hastings said suitable mechanisms, including the "Gaza Reconstruction Mechanism", were already in place and had been active since a war in 2014.

  • Chrome is crashing on some Windows 10 PCs – here’s how to fix it

    Chrome is by far the most popular internet browser in the world, which means even relatively small issues could affect thousands of users. As such, we thought it was worth highlighting a recent report from Windows Latest about a bug that is causing the latest version of Chrome 90 to crash for some users on …

  • America's housing crisis is the result of classist credit guidelines

    The way we score credit and underwrite borrowers is putting low-income Americans at a disadvantage when they try and buy property.

  • Lauren Boebert stated there hadn't been a single COVID-19 death in Texas since mask restrictions ended in March. Data shows thousands had, in fact, died.

    3,600 Texans have died from COVID-19 since March 2, which was the day restrictions were lifted, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.