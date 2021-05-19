Singapore says 'no truth' to Kejriwal's new variant claims

·2 min read
Children walk home with their guardians after school in Singapore on May 17, 2021
Singapore has been battling a recent uptick in cases

Singapore's government has said there is "no truth" to an assertion by Delhi's chief minister that a new variant of the coronavirus has been detected in the city-state.

Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had called on a halt to flights saying a new "Singapore strain" was "extremely dangerous for children".

He added that it could result in a third wave of the infection in India.

Singapore's ministry of health has reacted strongly to the claims.

"The strain that is prevalent in many of the Covid-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore," Singapore's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"There is no 'Singapore variant'."

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also tweeted, saying "politicians should stick to facts".

Delhi's foreign minister has since responded on Wednesday, saying Mr Kejriwal did not speak "for India".

Singapore has been battling a recent uptick in cases after months of no community spread, but experts like Gavin Smith, a viral evolutionary biologist at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore told the BBC that he had not seen anything that indicates a new variant.

"It's not impossible but unlikely because Singapore doesn't have long chains of transmission or large community outbreaks," he said.

Experts in India agree that it is highly unlikely that a new strain of the virus has been detected in Singapore.

A woman walks a child to school donning the protective mask
Singapore says no new variant has been found in the country

"It needs to be investigated through genome sequencing. But I doubt, the kind of transmission in Singapore, which is just a few cases, that is not enough to generate a new variant. The virus needs to multiply millions of times before it can become a new variant. It is unlikely to be a Singapore variant because new strains require sustained transmission," Dr Chandrakanth Lahariya, epidemiologist in public policy and health systems in India told the BBC.

Like all viruses, the coronavirus keeps changing in small ways as it passes from one person to another.

The vast majority of these mutations are inconsequential and don't alter the way the virus behaves.

But some mutations trigger changes in the spike protein that the virus uses to latch on to and enter human cells - these variants could potentially be more infectious, cause more severe disease or evade vaccines - the highly infectious B.1.6172 first found in India being one of them.

Singapore's new outbreak has been linked to the variant which has now spread to at least 44 countries around the world.

The island nation has a comprehensive testing and contact tracing system. It declares which variant is found in positive cases most of the time.

Recommended Stories

  • More than 2,300 cases of India COVID variant detected in UK as outbreak almost doubles in four days

    Coronavirus cases involving the Indian variant have nearly doubled in the space of four days, health secretary Matt Hancock has said.

  • COVID: No truth of ‘Singapore variant’ in reports by Hindustan Times, NDTV – Ministry of Health

    There is “no truth whatsoever” of a “Singapore variant” of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday night (18 May), in response to media queries about two reports from two Indian media companies.

  • A judge supported the charge against former officer Kim Potter in the killing of Daunte Wright

    The former Brooklyn Center officer appeared at a probable cause hearing over Zoom. A judge ruled her trial on a manslaughter charge may proceed.

  • ‘Long overdue’: Leafs, Canadiens meet again in playoffs

    Frank Mahovlich can’t pick a side. The Hall of Famer won four Stanley Cup championships with the Toronto Maple Leafs — including the franchise’s last title in 1967 — and two more as a member of the Montreal Canadiens in the early 1970s. “I won’t be cheering for either one of them,” the 83-year-old said with a laugh during a phone interview with The Canadian Press.

  • US deems UN Mideast action unhelpful, France pushes UN resolution

    NEW YORK/PARIS (Reuters) -France called on Tuesday for a U.N. Security Council resolution on violence between Israel and Palestinian militants, as diplomats said the United States told the body a "public pronouncement right now" would not help calm the crisis. The 15-member Security Council held its third private meeting in a week on the worst violence between Israel and the Palestinians in years. The council also met publicly on Sunday, but has been unable to agree a press statement, which needs consensus support, due to the objection of the United States.

  • EXPLAINER: How worrying is the variant first seen in India?

    The COVID-19 variant first identified in India has been classified as a “variant of concern” by Britain and the World Health Organization, meaning there is some evidence that it spreads more easily between people, causes more severe disease, or might be less responsive to treatments and vaccines. Figures released by Public Health England show cases of the variant first detected in India have tripled in the past week and experts say it's on track to become the most dominant COVID-19 variant in the country. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, said more information was still needed about the variant's spread globally.

  • New York prosecutor says Trump inquiry now 'criminal'

    A spokesman for the state's top prosecutor says the inquiry is "no longer purely civil".

  • No longer silent, Gulf Arab citizens express anger at Israel

    The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians. The vocal opposition to Israel, expressed in street protests, on social media and in newspaper columns, comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with the Jewish state — and complicates government efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of the deals. Analysts said the conflict will also set back Israeli efforts to secure more normalization deals with other Arab states, like Saudi Arabia.

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • China protests latest US Navy passage through Taiwan Strait

    China on Wednesday protested the latest passage by a U.S. Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, calling it a provocation that undermined peace and stability in the region. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said that the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday in accordance with international law. "The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows," the Navy said in a statement.

  • Obama jokes he was told there's no secret government alien lab but said video of UFOs is real

    "I was like all right, is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceship? ...the answer was no," Obama joked.

  • Netanyahu says Hamas 'set back years' by Gaza bombing

    Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has claimed that the bombardment of Gaza has "set Hamas back by many years" amid reports that a ceasefire being brokered by Egypt could come into effect on Thursday morning. While visiting an airbase, Mr Netanyahu said Hamas has "received blows it didn't expect" as the Israeli military continued to launch airstrikes on Gaza and Hamas launched rockets towards Israel overnight. Both Hamas and Israel deny that a deal on a ceasefire had been reached, though the left-wing newspaper Haaretz quoted an Israeli official as saying that an agreement would likely be reached by Thursday. The latest comments from Mr Netanyahu suggest that he is eager to present the fighting as a major victory to the Israeli public, in a potential sign that the conflict could be winding down. However, he has also repeatedly insisted that the fighting will go on for "as long as necessary."

  • ‘We gotta stop Airbnb’: Internet shares horror stories of rising fees, filthy homes and scary hosts

    ‘The problem with #airbnb is that people are terrorists. Their homes are filthy and disgusting,’ says comedian Tim Dillon

  • FBI will investigate 2017 murder of Asian-American teenage girl in Colorado as hate crime

    No arrests have been made in the death of 17-year-old Maggie Long, more than three years after local authorities say she was purposefully set on fire.

  • China says U.S. threatening peace as warship transits Taiwan Strait

    China accused the United States on Wednesday of threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait after a U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbour. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Tuesday in accordance with international law.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer makes offensive comments about Capitol rioters: 'They're all f---ing short-bus people'

    Albert Watkins told Insider he made the "politically incorrect" comments to call attention to the mental health of some defendants.

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • Mischa Barton finally reveals the 'complicated' reasons why she asked to have her character killed off 'The O.C.' - including on-set 'bullying'

    In a new interview with E!, the iconic teen actress from "The O.C." said "there were people on that set that were very mean to [her]."

  • Corgi puppy given to Queen while Prince Philip was in hospital 'died at the weekend'

    One of the Queen's two new puppies, given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly died. Fergus, a young corgi puppy, was one of the pair given to the Queen after Prince Philip fell ill in February. She was apparently left "devastated" after the puppy died over the weekend, a month after the death of her husband aged 99. A source told The Sun: "The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband." The Queen saw Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a "distraction" while she was grieving, a royal expert had said. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: "The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.

  • ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry, who was portrayed by Christian Bale, bets against Tesla

    Investment firm has $534m put options against Tesla shares, SEC filing reveals