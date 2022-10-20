Experts identify weapons deployed in Russian attack on convoy in Kharkiv Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 17:31

French experts were able to identify the weapons that the Russian forces used to attack an evacuation convoy in the vicinity of the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, quoting Oleksandr Filchakov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, during a press briefing on Thursday, 20 October

Details: Filchakov reported that French experts examined 16 out of the 26 bodies of civilians killed as a result of the Russian attack on an evacuation convoy near the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as two out of six cars in the convoy that were damaged in the attack.

Quote: "Parts of 30 and 45 mm highly explosive shells were found in the cars. Our French colleagues concluded that [these shells] are used with military guns mounted on heavy military vehicles, BMP-2 and BRM 3K Rys [Lynx]. These vehicles are in service with the Russian army.

In addition, metal remnants of shells were found in 16 civilian bodies they examined. [The French experts] identified these shells and the weapon from which they were fired... It looks like these were VOG-17 and VOG-25."

Background:

A total of 24 people have been killed, including a pregnant woman and 13 children, as a result of a Russian attack on a civilian convoy near the village of Kurylivka in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast. The attack took place at 09:00 on 25 September.

Law enforcement officers found the 25th civilian killed in the Russian attack on the convoy during an inspection near the village of Kurylivka. Another person was found on 17 October, bringing the total death count to 26.

