Experts: Jussie Smollett fiasco could taint Chicago prosecutors preparing to try R. Kelly

Now that the Jussie Smollett case has collapsed in ignominy and recriminations are ringing 'round Chicago, prosecutors can turn their attention to that other high-profile celebrity in their sights: R. Kelly.

It's supposed to be a slam-dunk case against the R&B star, accused of multiple sex crimes. Has the Smollett fiasco changed the calculus? And what about the arrest on federal charges of a key player in the case against Kelly?

"This case is going to crumble," Kelly's Chicago attorney, Steve Greenberg, told USA TODAY.

Kelly, 52,is being prosecuted by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, in what will be his second round with county prosecutors after being acquitted of child-porn charges in Chicago in 2008.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx at a news conference in Chicago on Feb. 22, 2019. More

Prosecutors have four accusers who could testify against him. They have at least one video tape allegedly showing him having sex with a 14-year-old. They have shirts with DNA evidence saved by accusers; one was saved for 10 years, the other for 16 years, although it's not clear under what conditions they were preserved.

Meanwhile, the pool of potential jurors has been primed thanks to "trial by TV," including a six-part Kelly-damning film series, "Surviving R. Kelly," and Kelly's own disastrous interview with Gayle King on CBS in which he seemed to devolve into hysterics under reasonable questioning. It also didn't help his image that he ended up spending days in jail for failing to pay more than $161,000 in back child support.

But now it's Foxx and her team who are embarrassed and on the defensive: They've been trashed in public by Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, police union leaders and scores of shocked citizens for blowing up the Smollett case Tuesday by dropping 16 charges of lying to police about being the victim of a hate-crime attack.

"It's a whitewash of justice," Emanuel fumed at a press conference.

President Trump also stepped into the fray: He tweeted early Thursday that the FBI and the Department of Justice will "review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!" (The FBI in Chicago declined to comment.)

Initially, Foxx and company could say very little in public to defend themselves about why they did what they did, in part because most of the evidence and records of the case have been sealed. But after all the pushback, Foxx, who recused herself from the Smollett case after contacts with his family, told CBS 2 TV and the Chicago Tribune that she believed the matter was handled properly, with "an outcome that we could expect with this type of case."

In an op-ed for the Chicago Tribune Friday, Foxx said she is open to an outside investigation into her office’s decision to drop all charges against Smollett, saying a review would help maintain transparency.

“I am not perfect, nor is any other prosecutor out there, but ensuring that I and my office have our community’s trust is paramount,” Foxx wrote.

Tandra Simonton, a spokeswoman for Foxx, told USA TODAY she would have no comment on the Kelly case.

The resulting confusion has allowed "Empire" star Smollett, 36, and his lawyers to claim he's innocent and was exonerated when in fact that is not the case.

The shambles was not a good picture for the criminal justice system in Chicago, especially the police, after decades of criticism for its treatment of the city’s sizable African-American community. Both Smollett and Kelly are African American, as are Foxx and police chief Johnson.

Adam Citron, a former New York prosecutor turned defense attorney, was one of many legal professionals shaking their heads about the impact on Foxx and her team. "She was undermined – in my mind, her credibility is completely shot," Citron told USA TODAY. "The entire state prosecutors' office in Chicago is tarnished."