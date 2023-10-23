Experts, law enforcement weigh in on what will solve Augusta's jail overcrowding problem

The Augusta jail is over crowded.

At last count, the Georgia Sheriff's Association had the Charles B. Webster Detention Center listed at 110% of capacity, with 1,179 people in a facility designed for 1,064. Of these, more than 89% were awaiting trial.

"When COVID hit us, courts completely shut down for two years," Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said this month, during a tour of the jail for local elected officials and media.

Roundtree has said that the average stay for inmates is four years. That number spiked with the pandemic-related court back ups. Sheriff's Col. Calvin Chew said this is just "extended stay, pre-trial inmates." Before COVID, the average stay for this group was 1.5 years.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"It's more than doubled," Chew said.

Roundtree said between Sept. 21 and Oct. 4, there were 190 arrests, and 226 people were released from the jail. The average stay in the jail across everyone is likely considerably shorter, but Chew said the office does not have the average length of stay.

The Richmond County jail is somewhat unusual in being over capacity. In September, just 14 of 141 jails reporting to the Georgia Sheriff's Association were overcrowded.

Augusta is not alone in having a backlog, said Prof. William Sabol, who teaches in the Department of Criminal Justice & Criminology at Georgia State University. Sabol had reviewed numbers in the Fulton County jail and said it was not until this year that Fulton County cleared the pandemic backlog.

But the four-year wait? "That's absurd," he said.

"Are there no judges in Richmond County?" Sabol said. "... I mean, what the hell is going on?"

Expanding the jail

For years, Roundtree has wanted to expand the jail to add a new pod with 192 additional beds, although on the tour he said one pod would not be enough over time.

"I asked for this pod eight years ago," he said on the tour.

A 2019 estimate of the cost of the pod put the price at $25.3 million, while an updated version for the same project in 2023 cost $38.2 million.

According to estimates shared by Chew, this includes $32.3 million for actual construction and $2.3 million in design.

Sabol had not looked at Richmond County, but had looked at jails like Cobb county that expanded their capacity, many of which are now significantly under capacity, he said.

"All the expansions in the (Atlanta) metro area have led to underused bed space," Sabol said.

Keeping people out, moving people through

Roundtree has also said that his office has run a community outreach program for the last 11 years trying to keep people from committing crimes. When people come in on minor offenses, they work to get them bonded out of jail.

"The court is working with us greatly to try and reduce it," he said. "... It's just an uphill battle right now."

Superior Court Chief Judge Daniel J. Craig agreed that his court is working hard.

"Most of our cases are going to trial within a year," Craig said. "I know I've tried one, three months ago, they had been in the jail for about four months before trial. So if we're going to talk about the one that's been there for four years, let's talk about the one that was there for four months."

Donna Marain is a community activist who spoke before the Augusta Commission in September on conditions at the jail. She has lead community efforts to count and document who is at the jail and regularly follows misdemeanor court proceedings.

In a May community count of those in the jail, Marain noted that about 14% of those inmates during that time had bond on all of their charges, but had not made bond. Another 11% had bond on all but one charge connected to a court proceeding, such as a hold for superior court or probation charges. Often it takes months to resolve these probation issues, she told the Chronicle.

Even for those not in the jail, backlogs make life difficult, Sabol said, as an outstanding case can aggravate any new charges even if the original case would have been dismissed.

"There's two different problems going on," Marain said. "There's the long term folks who aren't having trials set or who have mental health problems that aren't being addressed, but stay in the jail for a very long time. And then there's just churn of low level folks cycling through."

More: Sheriff leads tour of Augusta jail, notes overcrowding, understaffing, need for major repairs

Alternative solutions

Marain wants a dedicated data analyst to track information through the court system and a better software system to coordinate cases. Craig said they are working on rolling out a new and better system to speed up the processing of criminal cases and that each judge has someone in their office tracking data.

More broadly, Marain thinks that lower bonds, a more efficient system of responding to issues like probation violations and regular opportunities for people to clear outstanding warrants would bring the jail back under capacity. Craig said most felony bonds are based on a set schedule or prior behavior; he said he regularly, when appropriate, releases people on recognizance bonds with no money required.

Jails, unlike prisons, have little control over who comes in, said Sabol — they have to take whoever is arrested, so issue of overcrowding may be resolved outside its walls.

"Jail population is a policy choice," Sabol said. "... Those choices involve prosecutors, public defenders, and judges, primarily, agreeing to a set of principles and practices in order to ensure fair, equitable and efficient disposition of cases."

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Solving Richmond County's jail overcrowding - what experts had to say