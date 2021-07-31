Experts: This level of abuse should have been noticed

The aunt of two young children who were found dead in the trunk her car during a traffic stop Wednesday is charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death, police said. Police said Thursday they arrested and charged Nicole Johnson, 33, of Baltimore, in connection to the deaths of her niece and nephew, 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O'Neil.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Harrowing.’ Aunt hid bodies of 2 young relatives in car for months, Maryland cops say

    “Ya’ll going to see me on the news.”

  • Baltimore Aunt Drove Car for a Year With Kids Stuffed in Trunk: Cops

    Baltimore County Police DepartmentFor about a year, a Baltimore woman allegedly drove a car with a gruesome secret: the dead body of her 7-year-old niece stashed in a suitcase in the trunk. Then in May she allegedly cracked the trunk’s lid to dump the body of her 5-year-old nephew beside it.It wasn’t until months later that police discovered the decomposing bodies of siblings Joshlyn Marie James Johnson and Larry Darnell O’Neal.Baltimore County Police said in a statement Thursday night that they

  • Baltimore woman charged in deaths of niece, nephew found in truck during traffic stop

    Police found the children's decomposing bodies during a traffic stop of a car their aunt was driving.

  • Christina Haack Shares Romantic Pic of Her 'Disneyland Date' with 'Hunky' Boyfriend Joshua Hall

    Christina Haack went public with her relationship with Joshua Hall in early July

  • Angela Deem of '90 Day Fiancé' snaps selfie after weight loss surgery

    On Wednesday,'90 Day Fiancé' star Angela Deem, 55, snapped a glamorous selfie from her night out in Las Vegas to celebrate fellow reality star Nick Hogan's 31st birthday. In March, Deem revealed that she had lost 90 lbs. after undergoing liposuction, a gastric sleeve procedure and a breast reduction in August 2020.

  • SolarWinds: Top US prosecutors hit by suspected Russian hack

    It is feared hackers may have accessed sensitive legal files during last year's SolarWinds breach.

  • Most COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts outbreak among vaccinated, says CDC

    (Reuters) -Three-quarters of people infected with COVID-19 at July public events in a town on Cape Cod in Massachusetts were fully vaccinated, a study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed. The CDC study found vaccinated individuals had a similar amount of virus presence as the unvaccinated, suggesting that, unlike with other variants, vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant could transmit the virus, the CDC said. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said this was a "pivotal discovery" leading to CDC's recommendation this week that masks be worn in areas where cases were surging as a precaution against possible transmission by fully vaccinated people.

  • Just How Rich Are Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? Don't Sink The Ship: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major...

  • Olympics-Athletics-Bromell poised for gold, says 'Fastest Man' author

    Neil Duncanson, the man who has analysed every Olympic 100 metres final in forensic detail, is predicting three Americans in the Tokyo showdown and says Trayvon Bromell has gold in his grasp if he gets a clean start. Duncanson is the author of "The Fastest Man on Earth - The inside stories of the Olympic men's 100 metres champions" which has just been published by Welbeck in a fourth edition after being originally written ahead of the 1988 Seoul Games. The book, with a foreward by Usain Bolt, gives detailed accounts of every race since 1896 but tells the back stories of the men who triumphed, many of them being troubled tales.

  • Pregnant daughter thinks dad is kicking her out, discovers he's building a bigger room

    When this mom was still pregnant, she wasn't sure if she would have to go through it alone. Vanessa, a mother on TikTok, shared an intimate story about her relationship with her dad. She lived at home, and when she became pregnant with her baby girl, Vanessa feared her dad would disapprove and kick her out. Instead, her father's response totally caught her off guard. Her father built her and the baby a new room so they wouldn't have to move out. The footage featured her father working hard to install floorboards into the new space. She then called him "the best grandpa," showing photos of him with her baby girl. "Will forever cherish everything my dad does for me," she wrote. Her touching video received 6.6 million views. A lot of people had similar stories to hers. "My dad and mom left us their room because it was bigger for the crib and bed," one person said

  • How COVID survivor groups are becoming a political movement: Yahoo News Explains

    Following in the footsteps of organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving and March for Our Lives, a new political lobbying force made up of survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to form. Several groups, such as “Young Widows and Widowers of Covid-19” and “Covid Survivors for Change,” started as outlets for people affected by the coronavirus to connect during isolation and are beginning to turn their shared grief into action. Chris Kocher, executive director of Covid Survivors for Change, explains what the movement hopes to accomplish.

  • Princess Diana's Wedding Shoes Featured a Secret, Hidden Message

    The iconic shoes featured 542 sequins, 132 pearls, and a special note on the heel.

  • Olympics-Athletics-'I'm a silent killer': Bromell stalks 100m rivals in Tokyo

    Athletes in the Olympic 100 metres are known for their big personalities, radiating the confidence that comes with being the fastest men on Earth, but American sprinter Trayvon Bromell is ready to let his feet do the talking in Tokyo. Humble and hungry, Bromell's unflappable nature will serve him well at the Games as he fights for retired Olympic champion Usain Bolt's throne. His rivals include fellow American Ronnie Baker, who won the Diamond League meet in Monaco earlier this month in 9.91 seconds while Bromell finished a disappointing fifth.

  • The Newsom recall: What happens between now and election day

    This is what voters need to know about the Sept. 14 recall election.

  • Inside Billie Eilish’s Lavish, Star-Studded Spotify Release Party for ‘Happier Than Ever’

    Spotify’s release party for Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” album marks the slow return of events in Los Angeles and it did not disappoint as guests were transported to the cinematic world of the singer’s sophomore album — complete with immersive installations, insight into Eilish’s creative process and of course, a gaggle of celebrities. Olivia […]

  • How to delete cookies from your computer — and why it matters

    What are cookies, exactly, and are they good or bad? Cyber security experts break it all down.

  • Bengals LT Jonah Williams bulked up because of Frank Pollack

    Frank Pollack has a plan for Jonah Williams.

  • Kyle Richards Has Another Bee Encounter After Hospitalization: I 'Can't Make This Stuff Up'

    "I went to get in my car and what happens? A bee flies in my car," Kyle Richards said

  • Man kills estranged wife, then shoots her 2 children, deputies say

    After shooting his wife and her two kids, deputies say the man threatened to take his life and barricaded himself inside a Katy-area home.

  • Colombia coastal city crowded with African, Haitian migrants

    A small city on Colombia's Caribbean shore is being crowded with migrants from Haiti, Africa and Cuba making what they hope will be a journey toward the United States. Local official estimate more than 10,000 migrants have massed recently in Necocli, a city of some 20,000 people better known for its beaches, coconuts and burbling mud volcanos.