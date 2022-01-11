Experts Say These Are the Money Resolutions You Need To Make in 2022

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

If your goal is to improve your financial situation in 2022, the best way to achieve this is to have some clear-cut, actionable resolutions in place. Whether you’re looking to get out of debt, buy a house, save more for retirement, take your family on a vacation or reach some other money goal, these expert-approved money resolutions will help you get there.

Save More: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Important: $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

Stick to a Budget

“Rather than focusing on a certain dollar amount (i.e. save $x or pay down debt by $x), you may want to consider ‘living on a budget’ to be your goal for 2022,” said Jay Zigmont, PhD, CFP, founder of Live, Learn, Plan in Mississippi. “This means a commitment to setting a budget at the start of each month and weekly budget meetings to check in on progress.”

You may need to try out different budgeting techniques to find one you can stick to.

“There are lots of budgeting tools and methods, and they all work in some way, but the best one is the one that works for you,” Zigmont said. “Your commitment should be that you live on a ‘zero-based’ budget, which means that every dollar has a purpose and job before the month starts. Keep in mind that your budgets won’t be ‘right’ at first, but it is more about getting in the habit of having a budget and checking on it regularly.”

Also See: The 8-Step Plan To Achieving Financial Freedom

Build Up an Emergency Fund

“If you have extra cash after reviewing your budget, make sure that you have an emergency fund,” said Kerry Kiehn, chief operations officer at Earth Equity Advisors. “A good general rule is to keep at least three to six months’ worth of living expenses, but it varies by person. The main reason for an emergency fund is to have enough on hand to continue to buy food and pay for your mortgage or rent if your income were to drop or an unexpected bill arises.”

If your budget doesn’t currently allow for you to save, look for expenses you can cut out or ways to bring in some extra income so that you can build up your emergency fund.

Advice: 12 Essential Money Tips for Every Phase of Your Financial Life

Make a Plan To Tackle Your Debt

“You can start alleviating debt stress by setting small goals and working your way up instead of trying to tackle it all at once, which could overwhelm you and make the stress worse,” said Braxton Yoeman, business consultant at Success Financial LLC. “Understand where your debt is, know the numbers and make responsible financial decisions based on this knowledge.”

There are generally two methods to paying off debt — starting with the smallest balance debt or starting with the highest interest rate debt. There’s no wrong method; just start somewhere!

Helpful: 35 Useless Expenses You Need To Slash From Your Budget Now

Max Out Your Retirement Contributions

In 2022, the 401(k) contribution limit increases from $19,500 to $20,500; for individual retirement accounts (IRAs), it remains at $6,000. Those numbers are lofty, but they may seem more achievable if you break them down further.

“If your financial resolution is to maximize your Roth IRA by putting in $6,000, you can break that down into monthly contributions of $500 or, even better, weekly [contributions] of $115,” said Clayton Quamme, CFP, partner and financial advisor at AP Wealth Management in Augusta, Georgia.

Automate Your Savings

“Assuming you’re paying off your monthly debt and have some funds left, allocate and automate transferring funds to your various savings accounts,” said Julie Meissner, CEO at Garrison Point Advisors. “Did you get a pay raise or a bonus? Consider increasing your contributions to your retirement account by the same percentage as your raise. Maybe use your bonus to sock away an extra bit to your children’s 529s or get a jump on your ‘fun’ budget for the year.”

When you automate your contributions to your various accounts, this will ensure you stay on top of your savings goals.

Learn: Savings Tricks From Regular People Who Are Sitting on Millions

Improve Your Credit Score

“Many people still struggle with bad credit scores, and the pandemic didn’t help with paying off bills,” said Dean Kaplan, president and CEO at The Kaplan Group. “Consumers should take the time to improve their credit scores, increase credit limits and stay on top of payments. With so many financial apps and credit reports readily available, people can track their progress, report errors on their credit reports and develop a better understanding of credit risks — ultimately preventing any additional financial burden.”

Some ways to improve your credit score this year include paying bills on time and keeping your credit utilization rate low.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Experts Say These Are the Money Resolutions You Need To Make in 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • You Need to Make This Much Money to Feel Financially Healthy

    By many accounts, the American economy is doing pretty well. The stock market is at an all-time high and unemployment sits at just 3.9%, both numbers that are especially impressive given that we are approaching the third year of the … Continue reading → The post You Need to Make This Much Money to Feel Financially Healthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Suze Orman’s Top 26 Tips That Will Save You From Financial Disaster

    Suze Orman was working as a waitress and making $400 a month at 29 years old. She then decided to take a chance on a major career change and landed a job as a broker for Merrill Lynch. Follow Along:...

  • 6 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Budgeting

    As we bring in another new year, many of us will be thinking about budgeting because many of us think about the new year as a fresh start; a clean slate to help us finally get things in order. Find...

  • Meet man who’s introducing your grown kids to financial advice with a simple template

    He has helped thousands, perhaps millions, of families

  • Howard Hughes takes out $127M loan to refinance office towers vacated by Exxon

    The Woodlands-based developer is currently trying to find new tenants for the two towers at Hughes Landing.

  • I lost my job at 58. Here’s how I was able to get by until retirement

    OUTSIDE THE BOX I learned to live a lot more cheaply after I lost my job at age 58—and that’s allowed me to retire with a less-than-average income. After getting laid off, I spent 18 months searching unsuccessfully for a position that reflected my experience and education.

  • 50 Mindless Ways You’re Burning Through Your Paycheck

    Budgeting your money is important, but even with a budget in hand, you might be spending and wasting your hard-earned dollars without even knowing it. And if you're doing that, then you're just going...

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Bitcoin Dips Below $40K as ‘Death Cross’ Looms on Price Charts

    The past record of the "Death cross" as an indicator of bitcoin's future price trajectory is mixed – but crypto traders still watch it closely.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Despite the lofty market, I recently bought more shares of this food maker. It is, literally, the only stock that I've been willing to buy.

  • This Unstoppable 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has the Fuel to Keep Heading Higher

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an unstoppable dividend stock over the years. With a dividend yield currently around 8% and a rock-solid payout that should keep heading higher, Enterprise is an attractive option for income investors to consider in today's low-yield environment. Enterprise Products Partners recently increased its distribution again, pushing its fourth-quarter dividend payment up to $0.465 per share ($1.86 per share annualized), a 3.3% increase compared with the prior-year period.

  • Stimulus Update: $5,000 in Stimulus Money Can Soon Be Claimed by These Americans

    Under the current law, many Americans will unfortunately not receive any coronavirus stimulus money in 2022. Lawmakers have shown no recent interest in providing a fourth stimulus check. The group of people who can claim $5,000 in stimulus money in 2022 includes individuals who added a new child to their family in 2021.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In Warren Buffett's 1993 shareholder letter, the legendary value investor cited this quote: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine [...] but in the long run, the market is a weighing machine." In other words, volatility is unavoidable. Given the recent market volatility, I think that quote is particularly timely.

  • I have $80K in student loan debt from two degrees that I can’t even use. How can I repay these loans?

    Answer: Student loans ideally help lead to work which, in turn, adds up to income to pay back the advance. Here’s what pros say you, and people in a similar situation to you, may want to consider to help alleviate the burden of student loan debt, from loan forgiveness to a change in your repayment structure. “Being unable to use your degrees and being unable to ever work again are two different issues,” says financial and debt resolution attorney Leslie Tayne, founder and managing director of Tayne Law Group.

  • Here’s the market move Cathie Wood says is ‘ridiculous’ as her flagship fund sputters

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a new video told investors she is sharing their pain, as the flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has slumped 45% since February. Ford shares have jumped 18% this year, Chrysler owner Stellantis (STLA) has gained 9%, and GM has climbed 6%.

  • 29 Careless Ways Retirees Waste Money

    You've worked hard all your life, so you deserve to enjoy yourself in retirement. However, when you live on a fixed income, it's important to keep track of where every dollar is going and not spend...

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.